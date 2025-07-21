Commanders' biggest breakout star is impossible to ignore (and they know it)

The Washington Commanders are an up-and-coming juggernaut led by second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. The team will likely go as far as Daniels can take them, which resulted in an NFC Championship Game as a rookie. You could say the plan works.

However, as magical as the 24-year-old is, he can’t do everything on his own. The Commanders spent significant capital this offseason to surround him with a better core. They traded for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel while also drafting Josh Conerly Jr. and Jaylin Lane. Daniels should be good. The offensive upgrades are nice, but the defense has to step up.

The team released long-time defensive stalwart Jonathan Allen earlier this offseason in a cap-saving move. It’s a gut punch to the defense, but there’s an obvious beneficiary hiding in plain sight — one who just might be the most important defensive piece in 2025.

That’s why it’s really no surprise Bucky Brooks tagged Washington’s second-year defensive lineman, Jer’Zhan Newton, to his 2025 All-Breakout team.

Commanders' early cap casualty opens the door wide open for Jer'Zhan Newton

Brooks points to Newton’s physicality as the biggest reason for optimism. The motor, the strength, the movement — it’s all there. And it might be what turns him into Washington’s next breakout star:

"The heavy-handed defensive tackle exhibited disruptive skills at the point of attack during his rookie campaign," Brooks wrote. "Newton's powerful hands and non-stop motor helped him amass 44 tackles (six for loss), seven QB hits and a pair of sacks in 16 games, including 11 starts. Given more responsibility and freedom within the scheme, the second-year pro could become Dan Quinn's designated playmaker on the defensive front, given his unique talents as a power player in the trenches."

Brooks sees it ... the tools are obvious, and now Newton’s got a clear runway. With Allen gone, the Commanders are betting big he’s ready for the leap.

Newton was an absolute steal when the team drafted him 36th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. There were injury concerns, but he was widely considered a first-round talent, which is why Washington felt like they had no choice but to take him. Defensive line certainly wasn't a need, but best player available approach means draft the best player available. And the Commanders are in a better position now because of it.

His rookie year wasn’t overly flashy, but it laid the groundwork for something real. After missing time with a foot injury, he found his footing midseason and carved out a bigger role when Allen went down. He started 11 games and held his own in the playoffs. The sack total didn’t pop, but the pressure rate and flashes on tape showed why the team is ready to give him more in Year 2.

Cap pressure pushed Jonathan Allen out, and Jer’Zhan Newton’s rookie surge made swallowing that pill a lot easier. Washington saw enough on tape to believe the savings wouldn’t gut the front. Now it’s Newton’s room to grow — and they’re clearly fine living with that bet.