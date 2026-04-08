Cowboys mock draft roundup: Every expert pick, and where they disagree

The Dallas Cowboys had a strong offense last season, but the franchise missed the postseason for the second season in a row because the team allowed 511 points, the most in franchise history. Those defensive woes make it clear what the team needs to do in this year's NFL Draft: add defensive players.

But what defensive players? We pulled mock drafts from ESPN, The Athletic, CBS and FanSided’s own Cody Williams to see what the experts think about what the Cowboys will do in the 2026 NFL Draft. Let's talk about those expert's picks and what they're right about...and wrong about.

Round 1, Pick 12

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

CBS: WR Makai Lemon, USC

FanSided: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (via trade up)

The Athletic: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech (via trade up)

"Dallas' cornerback room is full of question marks behind DaRon Bland due to the release of Trevon Diggs. Bland is solid, but the Cowboys need a corner who scares opposing QBs." - ESPN

It's pretty clear that the Cowboys need to focus on fixing the defense. Not only do three of the four mocks have the team taking a defender, but FanSided and The Athletic both have the team trading up to take an edge rusher. That makes sense, considering the Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons last offseason and need a replacement for him.

But if a trade doesn't materialize and the Cowboys stay put at No. 12, I like taking a risk on Tennessee corner Jermod McCoy. Yes, the fact that he missed all of last season is a concern, but from a pure talent level, McCoy is the top corner in this class. If he can stay healthy, he can give the Cowboys the lockdown corner that they thought Trevon Diggs was going to be a few years ago.

Round 1, Pick 20

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

ESPN: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

CBS: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

FanSided: LB CJ Allen, Georgia (via trade down)

The Athletic: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

"While Allen isn't a finished product, his athletic traits and frame, along with flashes on tape, show a player who could legitimately develop into one of the best linebackers in the NFL." - FanSided

I'm a little intrigued by the idea of the Cowboys going wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks, but that feels a bit too much like a luxury move for a team that's already very good on offense. I prefer the idea of going defense at this spot, and both ESPN and CBS think Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren should be the guy.

If I'm taking a safety in the first round of this class, I'd personally rather go with Dillon Thieneman, but Dallas would likely need to trade up to make that happen, so I don't hate McNeil-Warren here, as long as it's in a scenario where Dallas took a non-defensive back with its other first. I'm just not sure I love ESPN's idea of doubling up on defensive backs.

Round 3, Pick 92

Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. | David Leong-Imagn Images

ESPN: LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

CBS: DL Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

FanSided: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

"Defensive speed is the theme of the Cowboys' mock draft so far. Perkins' versatility and open-field range make him a natural fit opposite DeMarvion Overshown, and Perkins has sub-package pass-rush potential." - ESPN

Harold Perkins Jr. feels like the classic "how did this guy stay on the board so long" pick. Maybe I'm just overrating an LSU defensive player because of the history of LSU defensive players being good, but I think Landry's versatility will make him a solid NFL contributor. I also think that if the Cowboys do decide to add a receiver, taking a shot on North Dakota State's Bryce Lance here makes a lot more sense than going receiver in the first round does. Dallas doesn't need to mimic the Bears by taking too many weapons early. Adding a high-upside depth piece here is a better allocation of resources.

Round 4, Pick 112

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ESPN: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

CBS: LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

Honestly, I don't have a ton to say about either of these picks. Both are at positions of need for the Cowboys and both players have upside. No, you aren't getting a game-changing pass rusher this late, but adding depth in the front seven is still very important for a defense that struggled for much of the 2026 season. If I had to lean toward one of these guys, I'm with CBS on Kaleb Elarms-Orr, as he has the speed to roam sideline to sideline.

Round 5, Pick 152

Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Josh Cuevas | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

ESPN: TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama

CBS: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

More secondary help for the Cowboys. Julian Neal feels like a really good bet this late, as the Arkansas corner is a hard-nosed player who brings surprising speed to the field despite being on the larger size for a defensive back. His length will be useful in jump-ball situations, and he's a hard hitter when he's asked to help in run coverage. I also don't hate the idea of adding tight end depth in Josh Cuevas, though there's going to be a pick coming up that makes me salivate even more than Cuevas, so I'm going to go ahead and declare Neal to be the right move here.

Round 5, Pick 177

Texas Longhorns defensive end Ethan Burke | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ESPN: RB Jam Miller, Alabama

CBS: EDGE Ethan Burke, Texas

The idea of the Cowboys taking a running back really intrigues me. Yes, Javonte Williams is coming off of the best season of his NFL career, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first year with the team, but he's also entering his sixth season and only has the one truly elite season under his belt. How sure are we that Williams is going to be able to be the lead back in Dallas for the entirety of the three-year extension he signed with the team? Jam Miller is a solid between-the-tackles runner with intriguing long-range speed who could emerge as a viable NFL rotational back.

Round 5, Pick 180

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

ESPN: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

CBS: TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati

Here's the tight end move I alluded to earlier. Getting Cincinnati's Joe Royer late in the fifth feels like it'd be a major win for Dallas. The team doesn't need a starting tight end, but the depth behind Jake Ferguson feels iffy at this point. Royer spent his final season with the Bearcats after starting his career at Ohio State and proved he was ready for a larger role, catching 50 passes for 523 yards. He needs to improve as a blocker, but he can certainly be a productive backup tight end.

As for ESPN's suggestion that this can be a landing spot for Cade Klubnik...ehh, I suppose it could be. Quarterback shouldn't really be on Dallas' list of needs right now, but a late fifth on a guy with the physical talent of Klubnik isn't a bad value. The ship probably sailed on him becoming an NFL starter, but he could be a valuable backup in the league.

Round 7, Pick 218

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

ESPN: WR Chase Roberts, BYU

CBS: OT Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas

Offensive line isn't a huge concern for the Cowboys heading into this offseason, but you can never have too many tackles, right? Kansas OT Enrique Cruz Jr. ran a sub-five-second 40 despite being a 320-pound right tackle, which is probably interesting enough to make him worth considering in the seventh round, even if he's a bit too raw at the moment to start in the league. BYU's Chase Roberts is interesting if we reach the final round and the Cowboys haven't added a receiver yet, as he could find a role as a big slot option for Dallas. He's not going to run away from defenders, but he can make tough catches over the middle.