This Cowboys-Titans trade would give Dallas the ammo to draft Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles is arguably the best inside linebacker in a loaded draft class at the position. He'd be an excellent pick if he were to fall to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12, but we can virtually guarantee that won't happen. Most mock drafts have either the New York Giants or Washington Commanders taking Styles in the top-10.

Styles, who ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and was one of the leaders of a stout Ohio State defense last season, has very few weaknesses. He recently visied with the Cowboys, prompting some speculation that Jerry Jones could have a trick up his sleeve.

Could the Dallas Cowboys trade up for Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles?

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/GettyImages

Styles is a former safety who transitioned to linebacker in 2024. He's excellent in coverage as a result. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, he'll likely be out of their range at No. 12. FanSided's Cody Williams projected Styles to go third overall to Washington via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

"Sonny Styles was one of the "freaks" of the Combine this year, which backed up the tape and, in my opinion, made him a Top 5 pick. So much so that I think the Cardinals could take advantage of a team like the Commanders that desperate for defensive upgrades and get them to trade up for the Ohio State linebacker," Williams wrote after the Combine.

It's for this reason that the Cowboys would have to move into the top-5 to have any chance of landing Styles. With division rivals like the Giants and Commanders interested in his services, the Cowboys must open their draft cupboard to the competition, and offer some of their most valuable resources.

What a Cowboys trade for Sonny Styles would look like

Trading up eight picks this early in the draft does not come cheap. It helps that the Cowboys have two firsts to offer. With picks 12 and 20, the Titans could still select a wide receiver in what's expected to be a deep class, as well as an offensive lineman to help protect Cam Ward (Vega Ioane, anyone?). The 2027 second rounder is a nice throw-in, and could be quite valuable for the Titans. Tennessee is in a multi-year rebuild, and the 2027 class should be full of top-tier quarterback talent — not that the Titans need one.

Would the Cowboys make this trade for Sonny Styles?

I learned a long time ago not to try and predict what Jerry Jones will do next. However, if there's one thing this Cowboys team needs, it's more consistent play from its front-seven, especially when it comes to stopping the run. Dallas traded Micah Parsons away in part because they knew how bad their defense was even with him on the field. Thus, the long journey in rebuilding it has begun. The Cowboys fired Matt Eberflus and hired Christian Parker, formerly the Eagles passing game coordinator. If Parker likes Styles, it's best to give him all the tools for success, even if expensive.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Titans make this trade?

I'm a firm believer in quantity in a deep draft class. Whether the Titans make this trade will come down to what they think of the very top of it. Is someone like Jeremiyah Love or David Bailey worth taking at No. 4, or should they trade back and add more picks along the way? Like I mentioned, there are plenty of solid wide receivers in this class who could help Ward immediately. With that 12th pick, the Titans could still take, say, Makai Lemon out of USC or Jordan Tyson out of Arizona State. With pick No. 20, Vega Ioane is the best guard in this draft class and probably the only sure bet at his position to be selected in the first round. Both are good players who can contribute right away.