Cowboys roster projection features massive hole a familiar face could fill

The Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of reshaping this defense for Brian Schottenheimer and his new defensive coordinator and failed head coach, Matt Eberflus. The defensive line and linebacker room is always going to be the topic of conversation until they make upgrades, but those positions are as good as they’re going to be.

Their cornerbacks, however, present a different type of problem. Under normal circumstances, they wouldn’t need another cornerback to add for depth that can produce. But Trevon Diggs is not likely to start the year, which means they have to figure out who will fill that hole. Well one player in mind is one that’s already familiar with this team in Stephon Gilmore.

Jon Machota of The Athletic lists Gilmore as a possible addition before the start of the season. Either way, Machota lets it be known that the Cowboys need to add a cornerback.

"If the Cowboys are to make another notable roster move between now and the season opener, cornerback is the best bet. So a spot was left open at the position. That could potentially be a veteran free agent like Stephon Gilmore or someone Dallas makes a move for late in camp or during roster cuts," writes Machota.

I’m not saying it has to be an urgent move or one that has to happen, but Gilmore is there for the taking and the Cowboys better pounce before they regret it. Gilmore doesn’t need to come in and be the savior. His last time in Dallas, he quickly became 1B to Diggs. This time around, he’ll just need to hold the Cowboys over until Diggs gets healthy.

The Dallas Cowboys should fill out their 53-man roster with a familiar defensive back for insurance purposes

Adding Gilmore into the fold is more out of familiarity than anything. Last time he was around, Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator and Mike McCarthy was the coach. Now Quinn is with the Washington Commanders and McCarthy is on sabbatical again. Can Gilmore thrive in a new regime? I don’t see why not. But if the Cowboys refuse to upgrade their cornerback position right now, it would bring up a lot more questions than answers.

If you look around this roster, they have good depth pretty much everywhere else around the field. This offseason, they went to work, adding Kaiir Elam and drafting Shavon Revel. Dallas understands the importance of getting help with their cornerbacks, but there’s still one more move to be made.

The Cowboys need veteran leadership in their cornerback room, which just screams Gilmore’s name. There isn’t a cornerback in free agency right now that’s worth what Gilmore can add to this Dallas team. He has the pedigree and leadership to improve this defense instantly.

For the Cowboys, any minor improvement is better than nothing at all. Their defense, which has typically been their strength over the last few years, will have a lot of questions. Gilmore doesn’t necessarily answer all of them. But he will have an important role. The cornerback room is young.

Dallas likes to believe in their young players. But adding a valuable veteran is priceless. Jerry Jones’ final move to solidify the 53-man roster should be adding Gilmore, at least until there’s more clarity on Diggs.