Darrelle Revis calls out NFLPA for allowing Jerry Jones to railroad Micah Parsons

With the Washington Commanders reaching an agreement with wide receiver Terry McClaurin on a new three-year contract extension, and the Cincinnati Bengals handing star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson a hefty raise this season, two of the NFL's three major hold-ins have been satisfied.

Now, just Micah Parsons remains and it doesn't appear his situation with the Dallas Cowboys is going to be resolved any time soon. Team owner Jerry Jones has gone on a media blitz to control the narrative, insisting he had a handshake agreement in place with Parsons that should be honored.

"The world would know that I want Micah if they knew what I had offered him and he knows what I offered him," Jones declared on Michael Irvin's YouTube channel on Thursday.

Parsons, on the other hand, is adamant he will not agree to any deal with Jones unless his agent is a part of the negotiations, something Jones says the agent has made no effort to make happen. The back and forth has caused one Hall of Famer to jump into the conversation and point the finger at a surprising third party.

Darrelle Revis blames NFLPA for enabling Jerry Jones' shady negotiating tactics

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis took to X on Monday with a lengthy statement scorching the NFL Players Association for failing to defend Parsons from Jones' negotiating tactics.

"At the very least, the NFLPA should be saying it does not condone what Jerry [Jones] is doing ... and reminding players that if ownership ever tries to deal with them directly while represented, they should contact their agent and the union immediately," the statement read in part. "Every player ... deserves a union they can trust to protect them and support them."

Revis attached his statement in a quote posting of Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio's column criticizing Jones for flaunting collective bargaining rules prohibiting owner-to-player contract negotiations, and also blaming the league and NFLPA for allowing it to happen.

"The league should have told him to stop doing it, long ago. The union should have filed a grievance over it, long ago," Florio wrote Friday.

Both make excellent points. While Parsons is getting railroaded by Jones, the league and NFLPA have turned a blind eye to football's biggest money-making owner. The drama draws eyeballs and that in turn creates a cash flow that's good for business.

Revis will hopefully not be the last notable NFL alum to step up and speak out against what Jones is doing. His brave words should prompt others to defend Parsons and the CBA they all signed.