Deion Sanders admits Shedeur doesn't want him at Browns camp

The bond between Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur Sanders, has garnered significant attention in the sports world since the latter burst onto the scene in college. Now, with Shedeur beginning his NFL journey as a fifth-round rookie quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, their relationship has been thrust into the spotlight yet again.

However, one surprise that no one saw coming this summer was Coach Prime’s absence from Browns training camp, which was a move orchestrated by Shedeur, not Deion. Primetime recently sat down with long-time friend and former teammate, Michael Irvin, to talk about many things happening in the lives of the Sanders’ and this topic was addressed.

"Shedeur told me not to come," Sanders explained to former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin on Monday. "Let's get that out. He didn't want me to come. He [was] like, 'Dad, I'm getting three, four reps at practice. I don't want you seeing that. I'm not where I need to be. Let me get where I need to be.'"

Focus on the field, not fame of the last name

Shedeur Sanders let it be known that he wanted space at Browns camp. After falling to the fifth round in this year’s draft, Shedeur currently sits low on the depth chart, behind veterans like Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Even with injuries shaking up the roster, Shedeur has mostly seen limited reps.

Instead of being distracted by outside attention, he told Papa Prime not to visit. Shedeur is confident and wants to improve, showing coaches and teammates what he can do before asking for family support in public. This approach isn’t common in today’s sports world, where famous last names often take center stage in front of cameras and crowds. For Shedeur, gaining the respect of coaches and teammates comes before the spotlight.

Resilience and family dynamics

Deion Sanders is known for his larger-than-life personality as both a Hall of Fame player and a current college coach, so he’s certainly no stranger to the public eye. But Shedeur’s decision to keep his dad away from his first NFL training camp feels like an attempt to step out from his dad’s shadow.

Both Deion and Shedeur have spoken openly about the pressure that comes with their family name. Naturally, one would expect Deion to advocate for his son behind the scenes, but it seems Shedeur wants to be judged solely by his performance and personal merit, not his father's.

Off the field, the Sanders family has faced its own share of struggles. Deion recently battled bladder cancer, adding another layer of perspective to their lives. Despite his own health setbacks, Primetime continues to support his sons from afar, allowing them to find their own paths as professionals.