Diontae Johnson is trying to burn bridges with another team before the season starts

It's been reported that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson showed up to training camp in sub-optimal shape. While Johnson "appears to be improving," showing up to camp out of shape after the tumultuous season he just had is a massive red flag. If Johnson's antics continue, the 28-year-old receiver could certainly be out of the league soon.

Johnson was in sub-optimal shape to start camp but appears to be improving. He has 424 career catches. Pedigree can help in Cleveland. https://t.co/A83CUkfUHU — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 4, 2025

Johnson's rocky history

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded him to the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 offseason. However, Johnson was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in the middle of last season. Both the Steelers and Panthers reportedly weren't thrilled with his attitude.

With Baltimore, Johnson infamously refused to check into a game because of the weather. He was released after just four games with the team. The Houston Texans rolled the dice on him, but the experiment lasted just two weeks. Johnson was reportedly frustrated with his lack of targets after the Texans won a playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Johnson posted just a combined 18 yards in Baltimore and Houston.

This is a prove-it season for Johnson

Frankly, after last season, it's surprising that any team opted to sign Johnson. Nevertheless, the Browns decided to gamble on his talent. Undoubtedly, Johnson is a skilled receiver; he has amassed over 4,700 yards and 28 touchdowns during his six-year career. Additionally, he made the Pro Bowl with Pittsburgh back in 2021. At his best, Johnson is an elite route runner and slot receiver. Simply put, talent has never been an issue for the Toledo product.

Regardless, given the concerns about his attitude, showing up to training camp out of shape is a worrying sign. While it's somewhat promising that Johnson is "improving," you have to wonder why a guy who is in a prove-it season would show up to camp out of shape to begin with. If Johnson can't make it work with the Browns, he will likely have to face the harsh reality that his career is over. It's certianly possible he doesn't even make the Browns final roster.

The Browns are far from an elite team. However, they offer Johnson a chance to get his career back on track and prove that he can be a team player. Furthermore, Johnson could rack up a good amount of targets. In many ways, this is a make-or-break season for Johnson, and a big part of it is simply being a professional. Unfortunately, early signs look like Johnson isn't going to maximize this opportunity with the Browns.