Dolphins saw in one week what Steelers never understood about Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Pittsburgh Steelers trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for an aging Jalen Ramsey was a move that puzzled many. Tight end Jonnu Smith also headed to Pittsburgh in this deal; however, the defensive downsides of the trade for the Steelers are clear. Fitzpatrick is two years younger, more impactful, and on a cheaper contract.

Early on in training camp, the Dolphins seem to be aware of Fitzpatrick's immense value. Recently, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver recently praised Fitzpatrick.

"Minkah's a stud. I'm so happy that he's here. Not just because of who he is as a player, but also for the intangibles he brings off the field, Weaver said. I could see us doing some things with him, and I'll have to wait for the opponents to try to figure that out come the regular season. But we have plans for sure."

I asked Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver if Minkah Fitzpatrick is now his “ultimate chess piece” now that Jalen Ramsey is gone. pic.twitter.com/yGOB13QnRX — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 4, 2025

Undoubtedly, Fitzpatrick's versatile skill set will significantly benefit the Dolphins, and the coaching staff seems to have a clear idea of how they will use him. The three-time All-Pro safety feels primed for a stellar season in his return to Miami.

Minkah Fitzpatrick's all-around impact is undeniable

While Fitzpatrick recently fell from a consensus top-three safety to a consensus top-10 safety and his raw stats are down, the 28-year-old is still highly impactful.

Fitzpatrick excels as a playmaker, roaming around the field and disrupting the offense. He is also capable of lining up against and containing receivers. Moreover, Fitzpatrick is a high-quality run stopper who can also pressure the quarterback. This skill set will allow the Dolphins to use him in multiple schemes. For a Dolphins squad that ranked in the top 10 in both overall and pass defense last season, doubling down on this strength is logical.

Fitzpatrick was one of the most active safeties in the league during his six-year tenure with the Steelers. Per PFF last season, Fitzpatrick ranked third among safeties in coverage snaps and sixth in total snaps. He also ranked within the top 25 for his position in both solo tackles and assists.

The Steelers utilized Fitzpatrick's versatility a good amount. However, trading him, especially for an aging cornerback in Ramsey, reflects a lack of understanding of Fitzpatrick's value. Given this, it's also possible the Steelers weren't fully taking advantage of Fitzpatrick's jack-of-all-trades skill set. Miami appears to be committed to maximizing Fitzpatrick's abilities and making him a key part of their defensive scheme.

Overall, Fitzpatrick is an incredibly valuable defensive chess piece who will likely thrive with the Dolphins. While Fitzpatrick was still very impactful in his final two seasons in Pittsburgh, last season was somewhat of a down year for his standards. In a new scheme that will prioritize his versatility, don't be surprised if Fitzpatrick returns to his All-Pro level.