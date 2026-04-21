Every new NFL uniform for 2026 ranked from biggest miss to best look

Reactions to the redesigns have been mixed, with some teams opting for minimalist looks that echo historic eras while others have added controversial elements.

Five NFL franchises have recently unveiled altered or brand new primary uniforms, with more teams like the Lions and Texans rumored to follow this summer.

NFL fans are going to see some teams take the field with new looks in 2026. In fact, five franchises introduced altered or brand new primary uniforms in the last few weeks. More clubs like the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are also rumored to release new alternate uniforms or adopt current alternates as primary threads throughout the summer.

Of course, the internet had opinions on all of them. Let's take a look at each and rank them from worst design and rollout to the best.

5. Los Angeles Rams

So, what exactly changed? To the untrained eye, these Rams home and away uniforms are exactly the same as last year but when you take a closer look there are subtle differences.

Threaded with Greatness. pic.twitter.com/2t1vqqf0lt — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 16, 2026

The numbers on each jersey are solid gold or solid blue now rather than the faded two-tone design in the initial version. Also, the team did away with the "Rams" patch on the right shoulder. Both minor changes are good choices but the roll out felt a little over the top.

Personally, I was never a fan of the Rams' rebrand in 2020. Modernizing the classic blue and gold look the team rocked when it relocated back to Los Angeles from 2016-19 just felt like an erasure of the team's most successful era a la Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson. They played Super Bowl LIII in those but having actually won Super Bowl LVI in their new look, the Rams probably won't bring the classics back unless its a specialty throwback.

4. Atlanta Falcons

This was a mixed bag of a reveal for fans. The team went away from the large block lettering "ATL" on the chest and returned to the smaller "Atlanta" font on jerseys akin to the Matt Ryan era.

While that was appreciated by fans, the simplicity of the home and away uniforms reminded them (unhappily) of the Arizona Cardinals' uniforms introduced in 2023. The only saving grace for the roll out was the return of the "Dirty Bird" black alternates and throwback red helmets from the Deion Sanders era.

The only reason these uniforms are ahead of the Rams is because Atlanta actually put some effort into a redesign. The team listened to fans clamoring for good aspects of the old looks and combined them into a simple (and sometimes lazy-looking) template.

3. Baltimore Ravens

My first reaction to this reveal was essentially the Ryan Reynolds gif from Van Wilder: "Why?" Baltimore's previous uniform lineup was fine just the way it was but I guess the team was adamant on having 12 — count 'em — 12 different combinations of jerseys, helmets and pants.

The full lineup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m0fZAkkwEh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 16, 2026

Here's the thing. The team kind of nailed it. Sure, there are a couple of questionable decisions like the all-purple get up but otherwise the rest are pretty fire. My only gripe is that any of the uniforms had to lose the shield crest on the shoulders but at least the primaries will retain that detail.

The Ravens killed it on their helmet designs, though. All three variations of purple with gold facemasks, the traditional black with purple stripes and the all-black with a front-facing Raven (with red eyes!) are just chef's kiss. The only reason I have these ranked in the middle of the pack is because the team probably messed with something that wasn't broken, but it could still work out for Ravens in the end.

2. Washington Commanders

There was a massive sigh of relief heard across the Washington, D.C. area from most fans when these uniforms were released. The rebranding from "Football Team" to "Commanders" was not received well as the block "W" logo and new uniforms were seen as basic and unimaginative but at least one of the two is gone for good.

Washington decided to return to the home and away template used by the franchise during it's three-time Super Bowl-winning era in the 1980s and '90s without needing the controversial logo that sparked the rebrand in the first place. The Commanders struck a rare balance in utilizing minimalism and honoring heritage. They also redesigned their black alternates to fit the primaries' template and introduced an alternate helmet logo.

Now, that logo — which features a gold spear going through a burgundy version of the block "W" — sparked some controversy among the same community that sparked the end of the "Redskins" era. Let's just nip this in the bud now. Yes, the spear is an homage to that era but spears and spear iconography are not exclusive to the Native American community. The team's name is Commanders and military officers across the world from the dawn of civilization to the renaissance armed themselves with spears. It's a lazy logo, yes, but let's not go down this road again.

1. Tennessee Titans

I don't really have any notes for the Titans on this one. For once, minimalism came in handy with this rebrand and the team didn't try to get too cute with the throwback look. The team's primary uniforms are essentially modern versions of the Houston Oilers' threads - where the team originated before moving to Nashville - and a logo that mimics the drilling tower with a "T."

Titans of Tennessee pic.twitter.com/f7MEinwKcb — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 13, 2026

If it wasn't part of the intention, it's a well-timed coincidence to have the team looking like its predecessor as second year quarterback Cam Ward dons the previously retired No. 1 worn by Hall of Famer and Oilers legend Warren Moon (with his blessing).

I can't find any fault in these uniforms. They honor history and give fans a reason to keep their chins up as the team rebuilds for a hopefully successful future. These threads are going to look sick on the field, especially when the team opens up its new stadium in 2027.

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