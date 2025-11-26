Every NFL team's greatest quarterback of all time

There is no position in any team sport that is as important as the quarterback in football. A team of scruffy upstarts can win in basketball. A hockey team could survive without a really good goalie. Soccer teams continue to win despite not having Lionel Messi on the field. Baseball is won by the team that spends the most money. Just look at how betting odds change in a game when the quarterback is out.

Teams will do desperate things when they don’t have a franchise quarterback. Some trade three first-round picks to get another team’s franchise passer, and others will throw an entire season away to get the next great name out of college. Teams change their entire strategy to get a quarterback. Coaches have been fired because they can’t develop a quarterback.

The entire NFL revolves around the quarterback. They are the stars of the league, and they get the big bucks in contracts. Right now, there are 11 quarterbacks who make more than $50 million. There are zero players at other positions who break that milestone.

Looking in history, finding the best QB of each franchise is an interesting proposition. Are we looking for the QB who won the most, the one who had the most talent at the position, or the one who broke the scoresheet? Honestly, we used a calculation that was a combination of all three. Obviously, winning a Super Bowl matters, but we have other factors here. And we’ll see what we mean with the rankings.

Arizona Cardinals: Kurt Warner

The Arizona Cardinals spent a long time as one of the laughing stocks of the NFL. They were the team that was spotlighted in the movie “Jerry Maguire,” and it was shown as kind of a joke. It was this team that nobody suspected anything out of, and they were just here to cash a revenue check and enjoy the Arizona weather. Then, Kurt Warner was looking for one last opportunity after he completely flopped with the New York Giants.

Warner signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2005 for just $4 million. His first season was not very good, as he got injured and lost his job to Josh McCown, but he got the job back down the stretch. Something clicked, and he looked like the guy from those Rams Super Bowl teams again.

After signing a three-year extension, the Cardinals drafted Matt Leinart to be the guy of the future. He ended up being an all-time bust, and the Cardinals once again leaned on Warner. In 2008, Warner would beat out Leinart in training camp and hold him off for good. That season, he ended up taking them to the Super Bowl. There, he played in the instant classic, becoming the sixth player to throw a touchdown in three Super Bowls.

Warner finished his Cardinals career with just north of 15,000 yards passing. That’s only good for sixth on the franchise list, behind names like Carson Palmer, Kyler Murray, and Jake Plummer, but Warner’s impact was so much more than theirs, and he’s the reason the Cardinals as a franchise have some respect.

Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons have a rough history, with more disappointment than success. Fans will lament that they should be considered one of the most cursed franchises in the sport. They have two of the ugliest losses in Super Bowl history, but above all else, their struggles come down to bad luck with the quarterback. That luck appeared to change when they selected Matt Ryan with the third overall pick at the 2008 NHL Draft.

Ryan started off the jump for the Atlanta Falcons. They were still reeling from the arrest of former starting quarterback Michael Vick. He was supposed to be their starter for another decade, but out of nowhere and because of the mistakes of Vick, the Falcons had to start over. And they did it in the best possible way, short of winning a championship.

Ryan was really good right away. He led the Falcons to the playoffs in his first season under center, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year along the way. He threw for more than 3,000 yards, putting him up there with the top QBs in the league. He would go on to be one of the best quarterbacks of the era.

One underrated part of Ryan’s game was he was always in the lineup. He never missed more than two games in a season with the Falcons. He threw for more than 4,000 yards 10 times, and he made the Pro Bowl four times. He was the league MVP in 2016, the same year he took the Falcons to the Super Bowl. And then nothing happened. The Super Bowl just ended in a handshake draw, at least according to our Falcons friends.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson

It might be crazy to think, but Lamar Jackson is already the best quarterback in the history of the Baltimore Ravens. He’s a two-time MVP, and a three-time first-team All-Pro. Do you know who hasn’t been named to the All-Pro team three times? Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Pretty much any of the current-era quarterbacks. Based on this award, Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback in the league today.

Jackson was drafted with the final pick of the first round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was a controversial pick as many were not sure if Jackson’s skillset could translate to the NFL. Not only did it translate, but he has dominated the league with his dual-threat ability.

Jackson is already the best rushing quarterback of all time. This isn’t conjecture. He has more rushing yards than anyone under center in the history of the league. Every time he rushes for positive yards, he breaks his own record for career rushing yards by a QB.

He’s only 28 years old, and Joe Flacco won a Super Bowl for the Ravens, but even if he were to retire at the end of this season, Jackson would do things no other Ravens quarterback did. He was a constant playmaker. Baltimore was always a threat at the top of the AFC with him under center. As long as he avoids huge injuries, he will add some distance between himself and the rest of the Ravens field.

Buffalo Bills: Jim Kelly

This one is a very close one between Jim Kelly and Josh Allen. Allen has been the best statistical quarterback of this era, breaking 4,000 yards passing four times in his career. That’s something Kelly has never done. However, Kelly has done something four times that Allen hasn’t done.

Jim Kelly’s claim to fame outside of Buffalo is beating cancer and making it to four straight Super Bowls. The Bills were the AFC representative from 1990 to 1993. It’s not even like it was a weak era for the AFC. Jim Kelly had to beat Dan Marino, John Elway, and Joe Montana to get to those Super Bowls. Kelly was carrying his team to the next level.

And it all almost never happened. Kelly seemed pretty content to keep his talents in the USFL. During a visit to the team facility, a Bills secretary allowed Kelly to speak with the GM of the Houston Gamblers. He spurned the Bills’ contract offers for the USFL, and he played in Houston until the league folded.

He would return to Buffalo, and the man who wanted nothing to do with Buffalo football would become their best quarterback ever. Can Josh Allen pass him one day? Sure, but he has to make a Super Bowl. Until then, Kelly holds the title.

Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers had these incredible seasons from quarterbacks in the past. It started with Kerry Collins, who made a Pro Bowl in 1996. Steve Beurlein shocked the league when he threw for a league-leading 4,400 yards in 1999. Jake Delhomme did some great things and almost got them a Super Bowl victory over Tom Brady, but Cam Newton is pretty easily the best quarterback in this franchise’s history.

In his first stint, Newton was taken first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He had a monster year at Auburn, and his unique ability mixed with his rushing attributes made him a no-brainer at the top spot. He made an impact almost immediately, throwing for more than 4,000 yards and 21 touchdowns in his rookie season. On top of that, he had 14 rushing touchdowns. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award for his efforts.

Newton would beat that effort in his fifth year. He would put together the same insane offensive numbers without the interceptions. He finished the season with 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns. He added 10 touchdowns on the ground, which helped him secure the league MVP. The Panthers went to their second Super Bowl that season, losing to the Denver Broncos.

Newton definitely started to decline as the hits added up, but he still finished 10 seasons in Carolina with just under 30,000 yards passing. He always had the Panthers in the contention conversation. He was considered a star at the top of the league, and he is the only Panthers player in franchise history to win the league's top award.

Chicago Bears: Sid Luckman

Chicago is an interesting measurement of football. They have some of the greats to ever play the game. Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, and Brian Urlacher dominated on the defensive side of the ball. Gale Sayers and Walter Payton were two of the best running backs in the history of the sport. Mike Ditka was incredible at tight end. Yet, there aren’t many quarterbacks to speak about.

This one comes down to perception. Jay Cutler put up the best numbers. Jim McMahon took them to their only Super Bowl title. Rex Grossman tried his best. However, we can’t do this without the Hall of Famer Sid Luckman.

We very rarely go after a player who had his best years before the Super Bowl era, but the Bears are just a different story. He was a game changer in his time, throwing the ball downfield at a time that just never happened.

Luckman brought four NFL Championships to Chicago. He won the MVP in 1943, and he was a five-time First-Team All-Pro. It was he and Sammy Baugh who were considered the top QBs of this era. When they played in the playoffs in 1940, Luckman’s Bears demolished Baugh’s Washington team 73-0. Teams might demolish their franchise if they lost like that today.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ken Anderson

There hasn’t been much to go home about in Cincinnati. They thought they finally got the guy who would be their “best of all time” when they drafted Joe Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy. Andy Dalton was Mr. Consistency, but he also played a very predictable brand of football. Despite the lack of success in the standings, this one is clearly going to Ken Anderson.

Anderson had his moments in the 1970s and 80s. He won the league MVP in 1981 after throwing for a career high 3,754 yards and 29 touchdowns. The accolades didn’t stop there. Anderson helped the Bengals get to the Super Bowl that season. He threw for a then-record 73.5% passing accuracy. However, some turnovers proved to be too much against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XVI.

Anderson still holds the Bengals franchise record with more than 32,000 passing yards. He did the best with the pieces around him, continuing to dominate despite getting sacked 398 times in his Bengals career.

This was a player who took a downtrodden franchise and made it relevant. He made Cincinnati football must-see TV, knowing that fans were viewing one of the best players in the league. Anderson brought respect to Cincinnati, and people legitimately thought they could win the Super Bowl.

Cleveland Browns: Bernie Kosar

Ah, the Cleveland Browns. As of this writing, Shedeur Sanders is expected to become the 42nd starting quarterback for this franchise since the year 2000. That’s categorically insane. In that time, they’ve drafted four quarterbacks in the first round (Brady Quinn, Brandon Weeden, Johnny Manziel, and Baker Mayfield). That doesn’t even count Tim Couch, who was taken with the first-overall pick in 1999, or Deshaun Watson, who the Browns gave up three first-round picks to get.

The Browns have a sad QB history. There are some small positives. Brian Sipe is their all-time passing leader. Otto Graham is a legend in the game, but we’re going with Bernie Kosar as the winner here.

He only played nine seasons in Cleveland, but Kosar made a huge impact. He threw for more than 21,000 yards and 116 touchdowns. Kosar made his lone Pro Bowl in 1984, throwing for more than 3,000 yards in 12 games. He broke 3,000 yards four times in his career.

Unfortunately, Kosar is a little bit of a cautionary tale. The sheer punishment he was taking under center for the Browns caused him to end lose his effectiveness and forced him to miss chunks of seasons. Still, he was THE guy when he was playing.

Dallas Cowboys: Roger Staubach

The Dallas Cowboys are perceived to have a great quarterback history. Just like with everything Big D, perception isn’t always reality. Don’t get us wrong, Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach were both very good, but did you know that Dak Prescott is going to be the all-time leading passer in Cowboys history this season? He’s going to pass Tony Romo (and might have already passed him). Quincy Carter is in the top 10 for all-time passing yards.

But just because they don’t have the history we think they might doesn’t take away from how great the top two were. Aikman was the ringleader of a circus of success. He led a team that could have disintegrated under a cloud of partying and libations, but he kept the train on the tracks to win three Super Bowls and become the dynasty of the 1990s. However, we’re giving the nod to Roger Staubach by a hair.

Staubach is a six-time Pro Bowler, a four-time NFL passer rating leader, and a Super Bowl MVP. He took over for Don Meridith, who deserves a mention here. They were the two “franchise” quarterbacks of those early Cowboys years. Staubach led the Cowboys to four Super Bowl appearances (and appeared in one as a backup). He was also the first player to win a Super Bowl MVP and a Heisman Trophy in his career. He’s also the only Heisman-winning QB to go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Staubach only played 11 seasons because he started his adult life by serving in the Navy, and he was almost 30 by the time he took over as starting QB. If he played from the time he was eligible, five years prior to his debut, he might still have the Cowboys passing records.

Denver Broncos: John Elway

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. There is so much luck that goes with John Elway’s career. Of course, that’s how we look at it now. For the longest time, Elway was a cautionary tale. He was someone who “got what he deserved” after refusing to play for the Baltimore Colts and forcing a trade. He was the guy who couldn’t come up with the big play in the clutch, but his end-of-career run salvaged the narrative of his career.

First, let’s look at the statistics. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler with 51,475 yards and 300 touchdowns. Of all the players who didn’t finish their careers in the 2000s, only Dan Marino had more yards. Elway was always near the top of the stat sheet. He even won the 1987 MVP after throwing for 3,198 and 19 touchdowns in 12 games.

Elway was immediately successful, taking the Broncos to the playoffs in his rookie year. This is a team that went 2-7 the year prior. He would take the Broncos to the Super Bowl in his fourth year, losing to the Giants. Elway took them on the cusp of the championship again in 1987, but this time he lost to Washington. Two years later, back in the Super Bowl was number seven. And once again, he lost. This time, in pretty embarrassing fashion (55-10 against the 49ers).

Elway appeared to be the player who could get close, but he couldn’t get his team past that final hump. Then, late in his career, some magic happened. The Broncos added Terrell Davis to the offense, and they became unstoppable. They won Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII, taking down the Packers and Falcons. Elway and Davis both took home a Super Bowl MVP, and Elway also had one of the most iconic plays in NFL history when he dove for a first down against the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII. It showed what he was willing to do to finally bring the Lombardi Trophy to Denver.

Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford

It’s been a rough history for the Detroit Lions. Joey Harrington is in the top 10 for career passing. That’s how bad life has been in Detroit until recently. The Lions interestingly have three QBs who could vie for this position, and two of them were traded for each other. The Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a package that included Jared Goff. Goff revitalized his career in the Motor City, but Stafford still clears him by a comfortable margin.

Stafford has the most passing yards in Lions history. Goff is second. Stafford has more than twice the yards that Goff has in Detroit. Stafford is just far and away the best player under center to wear those powder blue uniforms. He had 282 touchdowns, again, twice as many as anyone who ever played for the franchise.

The Lions asked Stafford to be the offense for a long time. They couldn’t find the right running back for this offense, so they relied heavily of Stafford and Calvin Johnson. Stafford had more than 600 passing attempts in five different seasons. In 2012, he threw the ball 727 times. Only Tom Brady has ever had more attempts in a season.

Despite his success on the field, the Lions weren’t winning games. They still didn’t have remotely anyone who could help them win around Stafford outside of Johnson. He went to the playoffs just three times in Detroit, and he lost all three playoff games. Literally, the first time he got outside of Detroit, he won a Super Bowl. That’s insane. He might even win an MVP in 2025 , but he was the franchise in Detroit.

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers

The top of the Green Bay Packers might be the hardest decision in this sport. Bart Starr versus Brett Favre versus Aaron Rodgers is truly comparing eras and seeing them for what they are. They all were at the top of their sport, but they came with flaws. It was a hard decision, but because of Rodgers’ consistency, he wins this one.

Rodgers' on-the-field contributions speak for themselves. He’s at the top of the list in many categories. He has the lowest interception percentage in league history, committing a turnover on just 1.4% of his throws. In 2020, he completed 70.7% of his passes while throwing for a league-leading 48 touchdowns. These weren’t just a bunch of running back outlets. He was chucking the ball all over the field.

Rodgers has won four league MVP awards. His first came in 2011, and his last came in 2021. He dominated on the field with his accuracy and knowledge of opposing defenses. He played like he knew what each defender was doing at all times.

Rodgers got his lone Super Bowl win after the 2010 season. The Packers won 10 games that season and entered the playoffs as a six seed. It was unlikely they would do much of anything. He helped the Pack squeak by the Eagles 21-16 in the Divisional Round before he dominated the top-seeded Falcons. He threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship. In the Super Bowl, he threw for three touchdowns and more than 300 yards again. He won MVP of the game for his efforts.

Houston Texans: Matt Schaub

The youngest team on this list has had quarterbacks much better than the one we picked. Deshaun Watson should have been the name here, but that couldn’t have ended more disastrously with the allegations against him forcing to sit out a year, and then a trade to destroy another franchise. David Carr had the pieces to be a great quarterback, but it was beaten out of him. Even CJ Stroud is starting to show some cracks that have Texans fans worried.

We went with Matt Schaub, which feels odd on this list. Nobody expected to see Schaub’s name next to the likes of John Elway and Jim Kelly. However, there’s really not an argument for otherwise.

His 23,221 yards is by far the most by any quarterback in Texans history. He got this franchise out of “laughing stock” territory, bringing them to their first playoff run. He had 14 game-winning drives, bringing a different culture to Houston. This was the “other Texas team” for the longest time. While they aren’t nearly as popular as the Cowboys, they’ve built their own identity. That started with Matt Schaub.

Schaub even led all quarterbacks in passing with more than 4,700 yards in 2009. He was legitimately a good passer at his peak. He threw for another 4,000 yards in 2012 and led the Texans to 12 wins. It wasn’t historic, but Schaub brought the Texans to the party, and they have had some success with that momentum.

Indianapolis Colts: Peyton Manning

Johnny Unitas versus Peyton Manning could not be a more fun comparison. Unitas might be the pick on all but like five franchises on this list. The Colts are one of those franchises. We’ll quickly give him his flowers for leading the league in passing four times and winning three MVPs, but Manning gets the choice here.

Peyton Manning is everything one wants in a quarterback. He the smartest guy on the field at all times. He takes the right chances, and his numbers jump off the charts. He has a fantastic deep ball while still being supremely accurate. He was football’s version of a five-tool player, but all of his tools were in his arm.

Manning has two distinct eras with the Indianapolis Colts, and they have a clear turning point. For the first eight seasons of his career, Manning looked like this era’s version of Elway. He might get close to a Super Bowl, but someone would always defeat him. Usually, that player was Tom Brady. Then, in 2006-07, Manning took Brady out in epic fashion. It actually started in 2005 when Manning beat Brady in the regular season for the first time. The Colts were down 21-3 after Manning threw an interception for touchdown. He would roar back, beating the Patriots 38-34 and easily dispatching the Bears in the Super Bowl.

For the rest of his career, Manning remained one of the best of all time. With the Colts, he won four MVPs, made 11 Pro Bowls, appeared in another Super Bowl, and staying at the top of the stat sheets before a neck injury ended his Colts career and began his Broncos era.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Mark Brunell

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a tumultuous QB history. They have their share of busts and broken hopes. Byron Leftwich felt like he had something going, but he fell off a cliff. David Garrard had a few interesting seasons with a different style of play, but it wasn’t sustainable. Blaine Gabbert and Chad Henne were flat-out busts. Blake Bortles almost took the Jaguars to the Super Bowl before his entire career imploded. Trevor Lawrence is not the superstar they thought they were getting out of Clemson, at least not yet.

That leaves the first being the best. Mark Brunell was this spunky left-hander who always found a way. Brunell came to Jacksonville in the franchise’s first trade, sending two mid-round picks to the Green Bay Packers. Brunell brought success to the franchise right away, making the playoffs in three of his first four seasons in North Florida.

Despite only playing parts of nine seasons, Brunell holds all of the Jaguars' all-time passing records. He finished with more than 25,000 yards and 144 touchdowns in his Jacksonville career.

He left after the 2003 season with three Pro Bowls and a one-time passing leader. Ironically, they started off with Steve Beurlein, but Brunell took over pretty quickly. He brought this franchise to a ton of success right off the bat. Unfortunately, they couldn’t build off that momentum.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

There are some great quarterbacks in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs, but we’ve never actually talked about “best quarterback of all time” this early in a career. Even with Tom Brady, most assumed he was winning titles thanks to his defense. Patrick Mahomes has dragged his Chiefs team to three titles through incredible plays, essential comebacks, and flat out skill.

Mahomes might be the most talented quarterback ever. It sounds crazy, but it also doesn’t. He has every tool a man could want in a quarterback. He’s smart as a fox, can throw the ball through the uprights, and can outright just about everyone on defense. Mahomes puts up statistics that are hard to comprehend.

Mahomes is already considered a top 10 quarterback in the history of the league , and he’s got an argument for being in the top five. He’s the reason the Kansas City Chiefs are relevant, and he might be the sole reason this franchise isn’t going to move.

There’s plenty to bring up about Mahomes. He’s broken 5,000 yards in a season twice, and he threw for 50 touchdowns in 2018. He’s won the MVP twice, and he might even deserve it more than that. Also, he’s won three Super Bowls before he turned 30. He was also named MVP in each one of them. Even Deion Branch stole a Super Bowl MVP from Brady.

Las Vegas Raiders: Ken Stabler

For how iconic the Raiders franchise is, one would think they have a better history of quarterbacks. Derek Carr has the most yards in the history of the Raiders, and it’s not particularly close. Carr had some great statistical seasons, but the Raiders were never close to a championship with him under center. He has 35,000 yards passing in the regular season, and he had 310 in the playoffs. He had literally one percent of his career yards in the postseason. Carr just can’t be the franchise leader here.

The other obvious option is Ken Stabler. He’s second in career passing yards with more than 19,000, but he leads all Raiders in career playoff yards. He has 2,398 in 12 games. The reason Stabler gets the nod over Jim Plunkett is his proficiency. Plunkett had 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while Stabler had 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Stabler’s first big game was a significant one. After taking over for Daryle Lamonica, Stabler scored a 30-yard rushing touchdown to give his team the lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1970. Then, Franco Harris scored a touchdown on what’s now known as the Immaculate Reception. Stabler would take over full-time from Lamonica early that next season.

After a series of knee injuries, Stabler changed his play style. It actually worked even better, as he was fiercely accurate as a passer. Stabler would go on to win Super Bowl XI 32-14 over the Minnesota Vikings.

Los Angeles Chargers: Dan Fouts

There are a few interesting names in San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers lore, like Drew Brees, who started his career there. However, it’s either Philip Rivers or Dan Fouts who gets the nod here. When looking at the numbers, Rivers definitely deserves the distinction. However, we have to understand the difference in eras.

While Rivers has 59,000 yards passing over his career, he was only the league leader in passing once. Meanwhile, Dan Fouts led the league in passing four times. He was also the first-team All-Pro twice, showing he was the best quarterback in the league. He led in yards per game six times, and he was even the 1982 Offensive Player of the Year.

Because of the accolades, Fouts comes out the winner. He was incredible under center, and he was a marvel of his era. He could sling it, and the Chargers built a great team around him. Fouts put up crazy numbers in the regular season.

Unfortunately, that didn’t lead to postseason success. In his first playoff game, he had more than 300 yards, but he threw five interceptions. He did have three playoff wins, and all three of them came with fourth-quarter comebacks, but he flamed out in the second game every time.

Los Angeles Rams: Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner is actually seventh in all-time passing yards in Rams history, but he did something incredible in a short period of time. He’s actually behind names like Jared Goff and Marc Bulger on the list, but we’re giving this one to Warner for his Super Bowl prowess.

Warner’s story has been told over and over again. He was a grocery store clerk who was trying semi-professional football when he was given a shot in the NFL. An injury to Trent Green opened the door for him to play, and he led the Greatest Show on Turf. Out of seemingly nowhere, the Rams were on their way to their first Super Bowl championship. Warner was incredible on the field, throwing for 4,300 yards and a league-leading 41 touchdowns. These numbers were silly coming from a QB with no starting experience.

In the Super Bowl, Warner continued his level of play. He threw for 414 yards and two touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans. In 2001 against the Patriots, Warner had 365 yards and two touchdowns with no picks.

Warner is the only quarterback to win a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he’s also the only undrafted QB to do the same. He won two MVPs, taking home a second one in 2001. He also holds the record for most playoff passing yards per game with 304. His impact was short, leaving the Rams after the 2003 season. It’s hard to explain how great Warner was and how insane the story felt at the time.

Miami Dolphins: Dan Marino

Dan Marino was a walking embodiment of statistical excellence. He was throwing bombs that turned into touchdowns from his rookie year through the 90s. Marino led the league in passing in four of his first six seasons. He led the league in touchdowns from 1984 to 1986. Marino won MVP in his first full season as a pro, throwing for more than 5,000 yards and 48 touchdowns in 1984. Those numbers felt untouchable at the time.

Marino didn’t always hit those statistical heights, but he kept himself at the top of the league. He did that through pure motivation, as he was overlooked in the vaulted 1983 first round. Coming out of Pitt, Marino had a reputation that might have hurt his draft stock. It ended up being a good thing for the Dolphins.

There was even playoff success pretty quickly. Marino brought the Dolphins to Super Bowl XIX. While Miami didn’t lose, it appeared that they were going to go there again and again. As you know, Marino never got his Super Bowl appearance. The Dolphins kept getting worse, and Marino couldn’t take that extra step.

While he finished his career without a Super Bowl, he did finish with a ton of records and other accolades.

Minnesota Vikings: Fran Tarkenton

The Minnesota Vikings are considered one of the most cursed franchises in the NFL. It’s continuing this year. After declining to keep Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones as they lead the Seahawks and Colts to the playoffs, they are stuck with an underperforming J.J. McCarthy. This feeling started a long time ago when they had the most talented quarterback in the NFL.

Tarkenton was originally one of the great rushing quarterbacks of all time, getting the nickname “The Scrambler.” Tarkenton kept every defense on its heels. The Vikings picked Tarkenton in the third round of the 1961 NFL Draft, their first year as a franchise. The franchise literally started with Tarkenton.

Tarkenton started his career in Minnesota, but the weight of playing for an expansion franchise weighed on him, and he demanded a trade. Five years in, he was sent to the New York Giants. He had great years in New York before he was traded back to the Vikings in 1972. He would lead the Vikings to the Super Bowl three times in his second stint, combining his incredible play with the Purple People Eaters on defense. Unfortunately, they didn’t win one of those Super Bowls.

He finished his Vikings career with five Pro Bowls (nine overall), 33,000 yards, 239 touchdowns, and the 1975 MVP. He remains the Vikings franchise leader in yards passing despite superstars under center like Daunte Culpepper, Kirk Cousins, Brett Favre, and Warren Moon spending at least some time in Minnesota.

New England Patriots: Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the GOAT. We’re sorry for anyone else’s argument, but Brady is the greatest football player of all time. His dominance on the field has never been matched, and he beat every other great one on one. This isn’t to say he hasn’t had his losses, but he’s knocked out Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes, Steve McNair, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson, Philip Rivers, Andrew Luck, Matt Ryan, and Jared Goff. That’s an insane list of quarterbacks.

Brady was the big boss of the NFL for so long. You could not win the Super Bowl unless you got through Brady and the Patriots. Is that not the biggest compliment you could give to a team? This was the Death Star of the league. And oftentimes, the “bad guys” won. Brady finished his Patriots career with six Super Bowls, single-handedly giving them a tie for most Super Bowls of any franchise ever.

Then, there are the stats. Even just taking Brady’s Patriots statistics, he would be second to only Drew Brees in career passing yards (74,571) and passing touchdowns (541). He would eventually take the top spot in those statistics during his time with the Bucs.

However, Brady’s best statistics was wins. He won more than anyone else in any team sport. He went into Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays, and took home the W 249 times between the regular season and the playoffs. Brady only lost 75 times. He’s only been eliminated from the playoffs 11 times. Just take a second to think about how impactful that is. He entered the playoffs with the Patriots 17 times, and he was only eliminated 11 times. The other times, he lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees

We just mentioned Drew Brees, and he’s so important to the city of New Orleans. He came to the Saints almost by accident. He expected to go to the Miami Dolphins, but they chose Daunte Culpepper over him. So, he went to the Big Easy, and he became the best statistical quarterback in the history of the league. Brady might have the numbers in totality, but Brees led the league more often in passing yards.

The Saints relied on Brees to take them to the next level. We talk about “laughing stock” franchises like the Bengals and Cardinals, but the original lovable loser was the Saints. They originated the “bag on their head” fan. It wasn’t like Brees came in while the franchise was on the upswing. The year before Brees signed, the Saints had three wins.

Brees took the Saints to the playoffs in his first year, winning the NFC South and even beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs before losing to the Bears in the NFC Championship Game. This was a city recovering from Hurricane Katrina. They needed something and someone to root for. Brees was that guy. He lifted the franchise and the city up by its cleats and brought a heir of positivity.

Brees led the league in passing eight times with New Orleans. Eight! This is a time when he was up against the Mannings, Bradys, Rivers, and Roethlisbergers of the world. He dominated the stat sheet. He won Super Bowl MVP for the Saints' only Super Bowl win. He broke a 70% completion percentage seven times. Brees was the best thing to ever happen to New Orleans sports.

New York Giants: Eli Manning

Looking back, Eli Manning might feel like an overrated quarterback who was held up by a quality defense and a few big plays in the Super Bowl. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Did you know Manning finished with 57,000 yards in his career? How about his 366 passing touchdowns, good for 11th all-time? In 2011, he led the league with five fourth-quarter comebacks and six game-winning drives. He did this for a nine-win team.

That’s kind of the narrative around Eli Manning. He was a great talent, but he was either Superman in big moments or he made a big mistake. He was Brett Favre without the rocket launcher attached to his shoulder.

Most Giants fans would go to war for Eli Manning. He brought them their two greatest memories in recent sports history. New York sports have been a cesspool for two decades. The Giants actually have the last championship in the New York area (even though they play in New Jersey). Manning delivered that.

His legacy actually comes down to two throws. One is the Helmet Catch, where he broke away from multiple Patriots pass rushers, chucked it up to David Tyree, and he attached the ball to his helmet to survive the fall to the ground. The other throw was to Mario Manningham. It was a Willie Mays-style catch on the sidelines in Super Bowl XLVI that helped them beat the Patriots again.

New York Jets: Joe Namath

One thing you’ll hear when people talk about Joe Namath is how they think he’s overrated. His numbers show a player who is riding one guarantee for his entire career. It couldn’t be further from the truth. It is his most famous moment, and we understand it’s his biggest moment, but he had other great moments during his era.

Namath led the league in passing yards three times, passing for 27,000 yards despite injuries and playing just 14 games each year. Namath missed some time with various ailments, but he played when it mattered. Broadway Joe was an international superstar during his career, putting the focus on the Jets. That’s something most don’t consider possible today.

We have to talk about the Super Bowl and everything that led up to it. They were playing Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts, who were widely considered the favorites. Namath a few days before the game that his team was going to win. This became the first sports guarantee that got this popular.

It wasn’t even that the Jets and Namath won this game, it’s that they dominated. They went out to an early 16-0 lead, and the Jets controlled the game from there. Namath got to sit back and put on a fur coat for more of the game before winning in incredible fashion. The Jets haven’t won a Super Bowl since then, so this seems like the easy choice here.

Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan McNabb

This is one even Philadelphia Eagles fans are going to hate, but we need to appreciate Donovan McNabb more for what he brought to the table. He made Philadelphia relevant in football again. The Eagles won just two playoff games between losing Super Bowl XV in the 1980 season and drafting McNabb in 1999.

Right after the Eagles drafted him, he turned them around. The Eagles made the playoffs in his first full year as a starter. The Eagles even won a playoff game that season, beating the Buccaneers 21-3 before losing in the Divisional Round to their rivals, the New York Giants. The next three years, they made it to the NFC Championship Game, and they won in 2004-05.

Many criticize McNabb for his play against the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but we’re not sure why. He had 357 yards, which accounted for 90% of the yards the Eagles had that game. Yes, he lost, and he never brought a Super Bowl to Philly, but his 10 seasons as the starter kept the Eagles in contention, as long as he stayed healthy.

There will probably be a better option soon. Jalen Hurts is a really good quarterback, and he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt. However, he hasn’t done quite enough to overtake McNabb’s spot at the top of the list.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Terry Bradshaw

We just had this conversation when we went over the best players for the Steelers' offensive depth chart, but let’s take a slightly closer look at Terry Bradshaw versus Ben Roethlisberger. Like we did earlier, we’re choosing Bradshaw. You can’t ignore that he won four Super Bowls. We get that he struggled in two of them, but Roethlisberger didn’t exactly put up Pro Bowl numbers in his Super Bowls.

Bradshaw was the first-overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. He was the starter by Year 2, taking over for Terry Hanratty. He had a slow start, which everyone understands, but the Steelers were rewarded for their patience. Bradshaw would lead the Steelers to the Super Bowl eight times. They were the team to beat in the 1970s.

Bradshaw even started putting up the statistics of a top quarterback late in his career. He led the league in passing in both 1978 and 1982. In ‘78, he got his initial first-team All-Pro and MVP selections.

Also, he was a sneaky rusher. He finished his career with 32 rushing touchdowns, which is more than Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, and Donovan McNabb. Bradshaw was a dawg in the huddle, and he led a team of superstars in the Steel City. What Roethlisberger did statistically in the regular season was great, but Bradshaw is still the king of Pittsburgh.

San Francisco 49ers: Joe Montana

For the longest time, Joe Montana was the unequivocal top quarterback in the history of the game. People made arguments for John Elway or even Brett Favre, but Montana was the easy answer. That’s until Tom Brady came along, but that’s neither here nor there. Montana still often gets the nod as the second-best of all time.

His list of accolades could feed families, and it has been feeding his family for his entire life. He’s won four Super Bowl titles, and he won Super Bowl MVP in three of them. He was named the league MVP twice and Offensive Player of the Year once. He had eight Pro Bowl appearances and was named first-team All-Pro three times.

Montana became the full-time starter in 1981, and the San Francisco 49ers had 13 wins that season. He led the league in completion percentage, something he did five times with the 49ers, and he threw for 3,500 yards and 19 touchdowns. Those types of stat lines were common for Montana, especially once he hooked up with Jerry Rice.

These two became better than any duo ever. Jerry Rice might be the best player in football history, and he had the best quarterback in history up to that point. Must be blessed to be a 49ers fan. The success never stopped, as Montana went 14-1 in his final year as a starter before Steve Young took over and he fled to Kansas City. Montana was a big reason why the 49ers have the gravitas as a franchise today.

Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson

As strange as it may seem, there was a time when Russell Wilson was one of the most respected quarterbacks in the game. He was often considered an MVP candidate, and he led a Seattle Seahawks franchise that didn’t have much to celebrate prior to his arrival. Wilson wasn’t even supposed to be a star. He was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The Seahawks just gave Matt Flynn a huge contract to be their QB of the present and future, but he never took on that role.

Wilson was a star off the bat. Yes, the Seahawks had an incredible defense with the Legion of Boom, but the combination of Wilson and running back Marshawn Lynch on offense helped them move into the contention category.

The conversation, if it’s even worth having, is between Matt Hasselbeck and Russell Wilson. They both played 10 seasons in Seattle, but Wilson has more than 7,000 yards on Hasselbeck. While they did play in different eras, it wasn’t “7,000 yards” different. Wilson played like the Little Engine That Could. He kept getting hit, always one of the most sacked players in the league, but he would get right back up. He was resilient and played under the radar, just like the people of Seattle.

Things haven’t gone as planned since Wilson left Seattle, and he probably ruined his Hall of Fame candidacy with how terribly it went down, but we take that with a grain of salt. He still brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl victory, and he brought them to another one. He will be celebrated in Seattle once he hangs up his cleats, which seems to be closer than it appears.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady

This sounds crazy on paper, but really think about the state of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise. Truly, we’re getting close to Baker Mayfield being the leading franchise quarterback in history, but he hasn’t reached the heights of the GOAT.

Tom Brady brought the final chapter of his career to the Bay in 2020. He signed a two-year deal to play for the Buccaneers. Brady left the one home he knew, and he understood there was a possibility this could look like Aaron Rodgers on the Jets, Joe Montana on the Chiefs, or Joe Namath on the Chargers.

Instead, Brady remained dominant. He won a Super Bowl in his first year, once again taking down Patrick Mahomes in dominating fashion along the way. He was a statistical anomaly when compared to other Buccaneers quarterbacks. He basically erased three decades of bad play under center in one season.

Brady played just three seasons in Tampa, but he’s third in career passing yards. Only Jameis Winston and Vinny Testaverde have more, but neither has a good reputation with this franchise. Brady is also second all-time with 108 touchdowns, but he only threw 33 interceptions.

Tennessee Titans: Steve McNair

In one of the hardest decisions on this, and possibly the most surprising when you think of the franchise itself, the Tennessee Titans have two incredible quarterbacks to choose from in Warren Moon and Steve McNair. You might be even more surprised that we are spurning the Hall of Famer to choose McNair.

Moon does have the lead in passing yards over his career, putting up 33,000 yards to McNair’s 27,000 with the Titans/Oilers. However, McNair played a much safer and satisfying game. He threw 63 fewer interceptions than Moon did in Houston in just two fewer games. Moon had a large lead in touchdowns, but we have to appreciate the efficiency that McNair brought to the position.

McNair also had the hard job of being the face of the franchise when they left Houston and started a new life in Nashville. In his first season as the Titans (they kept the Oilers name for one season in Tennessee), McNair led his team to the Super Bowl. The Titans won 13 games, and they won the craziest game in the history of the sport in the Music City Miracle in Round 1. In the Super Bowl, it was another crazy ending. Down six with time expiring, McNait threw a pass to Kevin Dyson, but was tackled at the one-yard line, and the St. Louis Rams won the Super Bowl.

McNair never got back to the Super Bowl, but he remained a supreme option under center for years to come. He even shared the MVP award with Peyton Manning in 2003.

Washington Commanders: Joe Theismann

When looking at the history of quarterbacks who have made their way through the nation’s capital, most would go straight towards Joe Theismann. He actually started his Washington career as a kick returner, and he only played eight seasons as a starting quarterback. Sonny Jurgensen had a similar stretch with Washington after he left the Philadelphia Eagles, but Theisman still tracks as the top guy in the franchise.

Theismann took over as the starting quarterback in 1978. As his career progressed, he got better and better. In his last three seasons, he was averaging more than 211 yards per game. We’re not saying that’s the best, but it was definitely what this franchise needed at the time.

And this is when Theismann is getting this team back to the playoffs. He made the postseason for the first time in 1982, and he won the Super Bowl that season. He threw eight touchdowns that postseason, including two touchdowns in the Big Game.

Theismann’s career ended in one of the most gruesome injuries in league history when Lawrence Taylor snapped his leg like a chopstick, but he made enough of an impact to be the top franchise guy in this franchise’s history, although, they seem to have a pretty good option today in Jayden Daniels.