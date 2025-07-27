Falcons front office has seemingly forgotten about $180 million backup QB in latest statement

The Atlanta Falcons come into the season well-positioned for success. The NFC South remains the most unpredictable and wide-open division in football, especially if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take a step back without Liam Coen calling plays. Atlanta was expected to catapult the rest of the division last season. Perhaps it finally happens in 2025.

Atlanta has checked all the important boxes this offseason, stockpiling much-needed talent and depth on defense while subtly reinforcing the offense around second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. There is continuity with the coaching staff, the front office and much of the roster, which always helps.

Team owner Arthur Blank, for what it's worth, is extremely confident in his team's outlook.

"We’re in a better place now, team-wise, coaching-wise, totally across the board than we’ve been in a number of years," Blank told ESPN's Marc Raimondi (h/t NBC Sports). "And so we were close last year, didn’t finish the way we wanted to finish, for sure. Every one of the coaches would say that. Players would say that, as well. And, certainly, I feel that way, but I think incrementally we’ve gotten that much better. And so, I look forward to the season and a different set of results at the end of the season."

Arthur Blank believes Falcons are in a 'better place' — but he's forgetting a large problem

This is all a fair assessment from the Falcons governor, but Blank is pointing out all the positives and none of the negatives, which still very much exist. None more blatantly than Kirk Cousins, whose $180 million contract and recent appearance on Netflix's Quarterback show makes him the most expensive and most publicized backup quarterback in the NFL.

All eyeballs are on the Falcons' QB room as training camp gets underway. Penix has been crowned as the full-time starter, but that won't stop folks from speculating about Cousins usurping him — especially if the 36-year-old outperforms his 25-year-old counterpart in practices.

-Kirk Cousins was incredibly sharp and owned practice against the first team defense. He went an overall 9-10 including 8 straight completions to close out. He had the best throw of the day on a deep pass down the sideline to David Sills V, who beat Terrell one on one (3/9) — Adnan Ikic (@SayWhichWay) July 26, 2025

There is a world in which Cousins is healthier and better than he was last season, but that only makes life more difficult on the Falcons. Is moving Penix back to QB2 really an option at this point? That has the potential to destroy his confidence and hinder his development. And yet, if the Falcons stick with Penix, he will be under the microscope constantly, always facing comparisons to his more accomplished teammate. One bad game and the calls for Cousins will start ringing through the Atlanta streets.

Falcons need to find a resolution to the Kirk Cousins situation before Week 1

At this point, it's feeling less and less likely that Cousins gets traded before the season. He may end up playing out a full second campaign in Atlanta before testing the free agent waters a year from now. Whether he's the backup or the impromptu starter, that just gives the Falcons more headaches.

Penix is the future — it's the only reason Atlanta zagged and burned the No. 8 overall pick on him weeks after handing $100 million guaranteed to Cousins. There is deep organizational confidence in Penix's future, but the southpaw won't be able to flourish fully with Cousins lurking on the depth chart. It creates unnecessary complications for a team looking to take the next steps and build a sustainable winner.

For his part, Cousins has handled the whole situation professionally, as he is wont to do. But even so, in today's social media world, there's no way for the Falcons to avoid constant speculation and interrogation with him on the roster. As such, finding a trade partner — even if it's for pennies on the dollar — should be priority No. 1 for Terry Fontenot and the front office.