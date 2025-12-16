The future is now for Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Giants' Gen-Z phenomenon

This story is part of FanSided’s Fandoms of the Year, a series spotlighting the teams, athletes and cultures that defined sports fandom in 2025.

A New York Giants club lacking hope hasn't just found its future, they've discovered an identity. Why? The rookie tandem of quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo. Together, Dart and Skattebo have changed the vibes and direction of the Giants virtually overnight. They’ve injected flair and optimism into a squad and fan base that’s desperately in need. But how?

Dart and Skattebo made Giants football fun again

Simply put, Dart and Skattebo have made Giants football fun again. They aren’t just producing highlight plays or stuffing stat sheets. The talented young backfield duo is winning over those who enjoy personality and performance.

The older members of Big Blue Nation haven't experienced much of this type of joy since winning Super Bowl XLVI well over a decade ago. Meanwhile, the younger generation of supporters hadn’t known anything besides pain and misery until now.

Dart and Skattebo have a palpable connection and infectiously boundless energy, with skills that have quickly won over folks in the tri-state area. They’ve combined to electrify MetLife Stadium and have flashed the upside to restore the iconic New York Football Giants, with a flavor all their own.

What makes Cam Skattebo so infectious for Giants fans

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

When he’s not barreling through opposing defenses, Skattebo is ostensibly the life of the party. You may not always see him, but any member of the Giants will tell you they can hear his voice from a mile away.

Skattebo was reportedly comfortable enough around his Giants comrades to be the crazy, outgoing content machine everyone has come to know and love, right from Day 1. They all seem to have a unique, funny story about their first encounter with him , including his running mate, Dart (h/t ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan):

“Skatt’s somebody who it doesn’t matter where he is or who he is around. He just acts himself. ...The first [time we met] we said three words to each other and just head-butted each other. That was kind of like the start of our relationship.”

By every account, Skattebo is unapologetically comfortable in his own skin, in the best possible way. The greatest part is that no one tries to change him; the Giants have embraced the quirky chaos, including fellow tailback Tyrone Tracy Jr.

“Everyone tells me, ‘bro, get your [rookie, Skattebo],’” Tracy said. “I'm like, ‘Bro, what you want me to do? Tell him to be quiet?’ He’s always yelling. He’s very loud. We’ll be in meetings and Skatt asks a question — just yells it out.”

Anyone else is the quiet one when they're standing next to Skattebo. But it rings especially true for the softer-spoken Dart.

What Jaxson Dart means to the Giants now and going forward

New York Giants v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 | Winslow Townson/GettyImages

Like Skattebo, Dart’s presence is felt by every member of this team, but in a vastly different manner. He lights up any room he’s in with his aura and charisma. Everything Dart does has swagger. The swanky pregame outfits, his beaming smile and long, blonde hair — he oozes star power in a league that lives and dies by it.

It’s clear that the confidence Dart carries himself with off the field translates to the gridiron, and vice versa, almost to a fault. He’s not afraid of taking a hit, to the point that the Giants have made wholesale changes to protect him.

First, the Giants dismissed head coach Brian Daboll partly for his willingness to put Dart in harm’s way by spamming designed runs. And his interim successor, Mike Kafka, scaling back the rushing usage was among the most notable midseason changes as a result of the firing.

New York can adjust the play-calling all it wants, though that won’t take away Dart’s aggressive mindset. He all but admitted as such following his return from a concussion that cost him two games in 2025. Whether the Giants like it or not, Dart’s physicality is part of what makes him special. He proudly lays his body on the line to win, regardless of the circumstances. The competitor in the Ole Miss product doesn’t know any better.

This tenacious drive Dart plays with is among the many traits that have the Giants faithful head over heels for him. They can be down three points or 30 amid a lost campaign. Either way, he’ll actively seek out contact.

Yet, Dart blends his modern-style mobility with a gunslinger’s arm and mentality. No window’s too tight for him, and he has the strength to whip the ball down the field while making it look relatively easy.

Running a run-and-gun, air-raid system in college rightfully drew concerns. Dart missed out on the nuances of quarterbacking in the pros, entering the league with minimal experience under center. His snap count at Ole Miss was a measly clap.

Because of this, many envisioned a steep learning curve for Dart. He was forced to sink or swim sooner than expected, as Daboll did everything possible to hang onto his job. But pressure makes diamonds, and a star was surprisingly born amid the chaos.

Giants have a tenacious duo in Dart and Skattebo

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - NFL 2025 | Kathryn Riley/GettyImages

Yes, Dart and Skattebo have each blossomed into integral parts of the Giants’ long-term plans individually. Be that as it may, they feed off each other and are better in conjunction. Their chemistry and instant success, albeit in a limited sample size, make it hard to consider them anything other than a package deal.

Now that we’ve gotten a taste of Dart and Skattebo joining forces, it’s hard to believe this partnership is so fresh. They’re two peas in a pod, peanut butter and jelly or any other descriptor you can think of to highlight their perfect fit.

We didn’t get to see much of them on the field in unison due to Skattebo suffering a fibula fracture and a deltoid ligament rupture. Regardless, the results were encouraging and they were catalysts. The G-Men won two of Dart’s first three starts against formidable foes — the reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers.

There’s yet to be a nickname for the Dart-Skattebo pairing, however, that ought to come soon. They’ve already reached “household name” status in New York and need a fun title that reflects their growing bond and joint ascension.