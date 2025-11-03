Fantasy football waiver wire Week 9 pickups: Former Jets thrive away from New York

The New York Jets were on a bye in Week 9, but even when they were unable to play, it feels like they lost because of how well former Jets quarterbacks played. Even on a one-game winning streak, Jets fans can't be happy. Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold combined to throw for 800 yards and eight touchdowns in Week 9. For reference, Justin Fields has 1,089 passing yards and five touchdowns in seven starts all season.

Jets fans might be reluctant to rely on players who stunk on their team in fantasy football, but Flacco and Darnold are prime examples that the Jets are the problem. With that in mind, lets take a look at the former Jets and others on the waiver wire who can help fantasy football teams make their playoff push.

Note: Roster percentages are in ESPN fantasy leagues. All scoring numbers are in PPR formats.

Quarterbacks to add from the fantasy waiver wire

Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals (32.9 percent rostered)

Joe Flacco's Cincinnati Bengals took a frustrating loss in Week 9, but he still completed 31 of his 47 pass attempts for 470 yards and four touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. He had 30.7 fantasy points in this game and has averaged nearly 25 points per game in four starts with the Bengals. Suddenly, Flacco has gone from a nice story to a must-start in fantasy football.

The Bengals might be a mess, but guys like Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Chase Brown aren't going anywhere. Flacco has never been shy to air the football out, and the Bengals have no shortage of weapons for him. I get that it might be tough to trust a 40-year-old playing behind a subpar offensive line, but we have a large enough sample now to assume Flacco can keep this up, at least while his weapons are healthy.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks (41.9 percent rostered)

Sam Darnold, much like Flacco, struggled in New York, but has thrived elsewhere. Darnold struggled in the week before the Seattle Seahawks' Week 8 bye, but he came back by putting up one of his best performances of the year. He went 21-for-24 for 330 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's win against the Washington Commanders.

His Week 7 performance left a lot to be desired, but Darnold now has three 20+ point games in his last four contests, and has scored 16 or more points in five of his last six games. He's formed an elite connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and has the Seahawks thriving. After Sunday's game, who's to say he's going to slow down anytime soon?

Running backs to add from the fantasy waiver wire

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans (43.9 percent rostered)

Tyjae Spears only had 9.2 fantasy points in Week 9 and is on bye for Week 10, so he might not be the most appealing option right now, but there might not be a hotter name on the trade block at the running back position than his teammate, Tony Pollard. If Pollard gets traded, Spears' fantasy value will skyrocket. Even if he stays put, though, he does have decent value.

Even as the Tennessee Titans' RB2, he's outscored Pollard in each of the last two weeks because of his receiving upside, and Pollard hasn't even had many more rushing attempts in that span either. Spears has scored at least seven points in four of his five games, so he's a worthy bench piece regardless, but his value can really increase if the Titans trade Pollard.

Devin Singletary, New York Giants (4.5 percent rostered)

Tyrone Tracy Jr. was the hottest name on the Week 9 waiver wire after Cam Skattebo's injury, and understandably so, but Singletary had more carries (8), rushing yards (43), and offensive snaps (32) than Tracy (5, 18, 43.9 percent, respectively). Tracy was banged up in the fourth quarter, but Singletary still had a clear role in this offense before his injury.

If Tracy is injured, Singletary becomes the New York Giants' clear RB1 at least for the short term. Even if Tracy is healthy, Singletary should get a chance to play and prove he can be the RB1. I believe Tracy is the better player, but Brian Daboll clearly thinks Singletary has something to offer, and his opinion matters more than mine. Because of that, Singletary is a worthy flier.

Wide receivers to add from the fantasy waiver wire

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts (11.8 percent rostered)

The Indianapolis Colts took a frustrating loss in Week 9, but Alec Pierce had his best game of the season, racking up six receptions on 13 targets for 115 yards. He was unable to get into the end zone, yet still found a way to score 17.5 fantasy points. He now has 10+ targets and 14+ points in two of his last three games, and has quietly scored 10+ points in four of his seven games this season.

Pierce not having an impact in the red zone, has been disappointing, but his ability to score points without getting into the end zone means that once the touchdowns start to come (there's no reason to expect they won't ever come) that he's going to be even more of a fantasy threat.

Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans (23.2 percent rostered)

Chimere Dike has been a hot name on the fantasy football waiver wire for a couple of weeks now, yet he's only rostered in 23.2 percent of ESPN leagues. Sure, he didn't make much of an impact as a receiver in Week 9, but had a special teams touchdown, allowing him to score 7.5 points in a game in which he had just one reception for five yards. Knowing he can make an impact on special teams while also recording 16+ points in back-to-back games in Weeks 7 and 8.

The Titans released Tyler Lockett, and Calvin Ridley is hurt and might get traded by Tuesday's deadline. If Ridley is traded, Dike is probably Tennessee's No. 1 receiver. Even if Ridley comes back healthy, Dike figures to be a focal point in their passing attack no matter what.

Tight ends to add from the fantasy waiver wire

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers (0.2 percent rostered)

Luke Musgrave is owned in only 0.2 percent of leagues for a reason - he was the Green Bay Packers' backup tight end. Well, Tucker Kraft suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9, thus thrusting Musgrave into the TE1 role. He had three receptions for 34 yards (both season highs) in Week 9, good for 6.4 points. His production might only tick up from here on out.

Kraft had 9.9 or more points in six of his first seven games before the injury. I'm not going to say Musgrave, the backup, will replicate Kraft's production, but there are a lot of targets out there for Musgrave to accrue. He should play a role at a very important fantasy position down the stretch.

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears (23.6 percent rostered)

Cole Kmet left Sunday's Chicago Bears game with a concussion, allowing Colston Loveland to be the clear-cut TE1. It's safe to say the rookie took advantage of the opportunity. He had six receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9, scoring 29.8 fantasy points. For reference, he had just 22.6 points the entire season before his Week 9 breakout.

Loveland instantly becomes a top tight end option if Kmet has to miss Chicago's next game against the lowly New York Giants, and even if Kmet can play, Loveland figures to only get more opportunities in Chicago's offense.