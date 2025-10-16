Justin Fields all but confirmed the Jets are about to get even worse

The New York Jets are the lone winless team through six weeks. Unfortunately, quarterback Justin Fields, who was brought in during free agency, has struggled mightily. Notably, the Jets rank dead last in passing yards per game (144.2).

Some are wondering if Aaron Glenn will pull the plug on Fields and start backup QB Tyrod Taylor. The veteran backup started during the Jets' Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it was arguably the team's best showing of the season as they lost 29-27.

Fields offered a unique perspective on his struggles, stating that he's been too conservative.

"I feel like I've been a little bit too conservative in a sense," Fields said. "Probably just [need to] be a little bit more aggressive. I've always just been big on ball security and not putting the ball in jeopardy, but it comes to a point where you just have to find that healthy balance between trying to maybe fit it in smaller windows and just letting it rip."

While conservative play-calling has been part of the Jets' struggles, Fields isn't much of a pocket passer. Undoubtedly, Fields "letting it rip" would end up being more disastrous for the Jets, especially with star receiver Garrett Wilson likely sidelined for this week's matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Fields playing more aggressively would only cause more problems for the Jets

It's unfair to say that all of the Jets' problems fall on Fields. The Jets' offensive line has struggled, and Glenn looks overwhelmed in his first year as a head coach. Still, Fields' limitations as a passer have been a key reason behind the Jets' offensive struggles. And there's now a five-year sample size to suggest that he isn't a starting-caliber quarterback.

Fields has thrown for 799 yards and four touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes. Additionally, he has posted a QBR of 41.6 and a passer rating of 94.2. His 41.6 QBR notably ranks just 29th among starters, and he has never posted a QBR greater than 56.3. Fields has also taken 19 sacks, which is the second most in the league. Again, part of this falls on the offensive line, but it's also in large part due to Fields' lack of pocket awareness.

Given how he has already struggled while playing conversationally by his own admission, these problems would likely become worse if he starts letting it fly. The Jets might get some occasional big plays with Fields airing it out more. Regardless, this will likely lead to more turnovers and failed plays.

Ultimately, if Fields plays more aggressively, things will only get worse for an abysmal Jets squad.