Former Lions draft bust is thriving with the rival Vikings in training camp

The Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, expecting him to be the best player on their secondary for a long time. Well, Okudah's Lions tenure was defined by injuries and inconsistency, and it ended after just three seasons. After failed stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans, NFL fans wondered how many more chances he would get. Well, after signing a one-year $2.35 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, it looks like Okudah might finally be settling in at the NFL level.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert went into detail regarding how well Okudah has played in training camp with Minnesota.

On Jeff Okudah, who is having a “phenomenal” camp according to Kevin O’Connell.



On Jeff Okudah, who is having a "phenomenal" camp according to Kevin O'Connell. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 2, 2025

"He's really had what Kevin O'Connell has called a phenomenal training camp. He's been on the field a ton with the starters, basically as the No. 3 cornerback, and his press coverage skills have been outstanding... There's absolutely a place for Jeff Okudah on this defense. If it continues the way things are going for the rest of the summer and into September, I expect him to have a very prominent role on this Vikings defense when the season begins."

Lions fans seeing Okudah break out anywhere would be tough enough given the draft pick they used on him, but watching Okudah blossom with the Vikings of all teams would really sting.

Jeff Okudah's Vikings breakout is worst-case scenario for Lions

The Vikings didn't have many weaknesses last season as their 14-3 record would suggest, but their secondary was one of them. The Vikings allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL last season. Sure, some of that can be attributed to the team holding many late-game leads and forcing the opposition to pass, but the secondary still needed a talent upgrade.

Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers are the team's projected starting cornerbacks, but Okudah is playing his way into being the Vikings' CB3. This would involve tons of playing time, and potentially an even larger role if an injury to one of the Vikings' cornerbacks were to occur.

The Lions won the NFC North last season, but it took a Week 18 victory over the Vikings to wrap it up. If J.J. McCarthy can prove he belongs at the NFL level, it would not be surprising to see these two teams fight for the top spot in the NFC North again this season. Watching Okudah play a prominent role for Minnesota, helping one of the Vikings' few Achilles heels, would not be fun for Lions fans.

Unfortunately for Lions fans, it's looking like this scenario playing out is extremely possible - perhaps more than expected. If anyone can get the most out of Okudah, it's defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who has done wonders in Minnesota. It looks like we're seeing the early returns of that already.