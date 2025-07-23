George Pickens couldn't resist one more shot at Steelers in camp debut

George Pickens’ move from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys has been one of the biggest headlines of the NFL offseason. As Cowboys training camp gets under way, Pickens didn’t miss the opportunity to comment on his past in Pittsburgh, giving fans from both sides plenty to talk about. His words offer a glimpse into the mindset of a young receiver seeking a fresh start.

Dallas sent a third- and fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pickens, betting on his big-play ability and the power of a change of scenery. Pickens, who is just 24, already has over 2,800 career receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. He averaged over 16 yards per catch in Pittsburgh, showing why Dallas wanted him as a deep threat to pair with CeeDee Lamb.

But while his production was never the issue, Pickens’ fiery personality and attitude sometimes clashed with the Steelers coaching staff. Pickens brings speed, size and the potential to transform the passing game, along with the threat of blowing up on the sideline or in the locker room.

George Pickens takes one last petty shot at Steelers

As players reported for camp, Pickens was asked about his new role in the Cowboys’ offense. The response came quickly: “I’m definitely excited to run better plays,” he said to reporters. The comment was as much about his future as it was a jab at his old team. It probably stung Steeler fans, who once saw him as a budding star. This was Pickens making it clear he believes Dallas will use his skills more creatively than Pittsburgh did, where he often ran only deep routes.

George Pickens was used often as a deep ball player in Pittsburgh. He was asked about his full route tree and how that can be utilized in Dallas.



“I’m definitely excited to run better plays.”



Pickens called his experience in Dallas a fresh start that he’s been enjoying. pic.twitter.com/Sjy06Vt2GV — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 22, 2025

For Pickens, drama seemed to follow him in Pittsburgh everywhere he went and no matter what he did. He picked up multiple fines and was involved in sideline encounters. The Steelers have a recent history of moving on from talented but outspoken receivers rather than continuing to deal with them. It finally came down to Pickens needing to get away from the Steelers, which very much felt like a mutual agreement by the end.

The Cowboys view Pickens as more than a one-trick pony. He’ll likely be running a wider variety of routes, not just running straight down the field like he did often in Pittsburgh. Dallas hopes that by freeing him up within a faster, more creative offense, Pickens will finally break out as a true star alongside Lamb.

What George Pickens’ comments reveal about NFL culture

Pickens’ remarks give a window into how young NFL players see themselves and their role in team culture. Frustration with play-calling, contract standoffs and public statements are now part of the league’s fabric. In both Pittsburgh and Dallas, managing personalities like Pickens is as important as the playbook.

This fresh start for Pickens in Big D comes with expectations, of course. His parting shots at the Steelers may feel petty, but they show the desire for a bigger role and a better fit. All eyes will be on Pickens as he begins a new in Dallas and looks to shut down his detractors showing that he can live up to the hype and expectation that eluded him in Pittsburgh.