How good should the Cowboys feel about the Micah Parsons trade? Evaluating all the ripple effects

It’s hard to evaluate a blockbuster trade the moment it happens. When it involves future draft picks, we won’t know how good of a trade it was until we see what players are taken and how they develop. That same overreaction can be applied to the Dallas Cowboys trading Micah Parsons. That move is finalized for the most part and it’s not so irrational that Jerry Jones made that move. In fact, his son, Stephen Jones, said the Cowboys "feel really good" nearly a year after the Parsons deal.

They drafted really well, landing every positional need while not feeling cap locked. Without the first round pick from Green Bay, would the Cowboys have still drafted Caleb Downs when they did? The Packers got what they needed in an elite pass rusher, but they’ve had to cut a lot of salary off the books since that trade.

Dallas could have been in that same position, which means maybe they don’t even get a chance to franchise tag Pickens. There’s a lot that not only affected this trade back then, but even now as a championship run feels a little more attainable, even without Parsons.

Why the Dallas Cowboys should feel good about Micah Parsons trade

It’s been a few years since Cowboys fans could feel good about the defense. Malachi Lawrence was a great pickup in addressing the pass rush. They landed Caleb Downs, who can be a great coverage safety and help in the run defense. This feels like a team that has all the pieces to go on a playoff run. That’s why trading Parsons was worth it. Had Dallas not fully vetted who they were going to draft, maybe we would feel different about them.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They nailed this draft, even beyond the two first-round picks they had. They drafted Drew Shelton who has a really good chance to play early and prove he’s the left tackle the Cowboys have desperately needed. Devin Moore was a solid pickup as well to beef up the cornerback room. The one position they didn’t address was interior linebacker, but they also like DeMarvion Overshown and as he recovers from his knee injury, could continue to trend in the right direction.

Dallas has every reason to feel good about how they came out of the Parsons trade. The caveat to this is that they need to see how these players develop. As long as they develop into franchise cornerstones, you can’t be mad at them at all for moving off Parsons. If they don’t, we’ll only have draft night to reminisce on what could have been.

Green Bay should feel good about Micah Parsons trade as well

The Packers have to feel good about the Parsons deal. Sure, his season got cut prematurely, but the 14 games he did play in 2025 were as destructive as ever. He finished with 12.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He’s recorded at least 12 sacks in each of his first five seasons. The Packers have a lot of work to do with the rest of the defense, but they needed to get a true pass rusher and got one.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

As long as Parsons continues to wreak havoc on offensive lines, I wouldn’t fret, even if it doesn’t translate to an immediate Super Bowl. This team had some offensive problems last year as well as defensive collapses. Even when Parsons is playing at an elite level, he can only control so much.

Both teams got exactly what they needed from this trade; the next question becomes what happens in the future. Remember back when the Detroit Lions and LA Rams pulled off a Matthew Stafford deal? It turned out to be worth it in the end. This feels very much as balanced as that.

Does Micah Parsons trade open the door for George Pickens extension?

George Pickens was reluctant to sign his franchise tag, but now that he’s back with the team officially, the question becomes: Does Dallas view him as a long term piece? You can’t argue what Pickens brings to this offense. In one year in Dallas’ offense, he had a career season. He’s due for a pay day and you have to think that was always down the line for Dallas. That would explain when they felt inclined to trade Parsons to free up space to extend Pickens.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Contract negotiations have stalled, but that doesn’t mean one won’t happen. The Cowboys take their time with these and it’s safe to say they’re going to see how this season goes before throwing money his way. I’d like to think they thought Pickens would be a long-term player for them when they traded for him.

He fits into this offense like a glove. He’s the perfect No. 2 option to CeeDee Lamb and with Dak Prescott still playing at a really high level, the more weapons, the better. Historically, this offense is better with two solid receivers. That’s why I don’t see them just letting Pickens walk. Trading Parsons might have been the first sign they were considering a Pickens extension.

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