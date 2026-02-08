How long was the Super Bowl 60 national anthem? Full runtime and live results

With Charlie Puth set to sing the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Super Bowl 60 and the much-anticipated clash between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, the potential runtime of his performance has been a hot topic. The initial line came out at 119.5 seconds with bettors choosing over or under, but then that line was taken off the board in many places. In some others where it remained or has resurfaced, though, the line has dropped to 117.5 seconds.

That would continue the trend we've seen with how long the Super Bowl national anthem has been. In the last two years, both Reba McEntire and Jon Batiste came in under the line for time with their performances, though Batiste was by quite literally tenths of a second. But the three years prior to that, it went over. So really, we're all just trying to make our best educated guesses before Puth gets behind the microphone. Now that he's done that, though, what was the runtime of his national anthem?

Super Bowl 60 national anthem length: Did Charlie Puth hit the over or under?

We will update you on the final length of Charlie Puth's national anthem once the final note has been sung, and when the run time has been made official.

Has Charlie Puth ever sang the national anthem before at a sporting event?

Super Bowl 60 actually marks the first time that Charlie Puth has ever performed the national anthem on such a big stage, which added to the intrigue around his rendition. He's posted some performances of it on social media over the years, but nothing like what we're expecting from Levi's Stadium with millions upon millions of fans watching around the world. We know that he has the pipes and musical chops for it, but in terms of this stage, he's never seen anything like it.

Having said that, there is some cool history when it comes to Puth and singing the national anthem ahead of Seahawks-Patriots. He is only the second New Jersey native to ever perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl, joining Whitney Houston, who delivered arguably the most iconic performance of the national anthem ahead of the Big Game back in 1991.

In fact, Puth is aware of that. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest leading up to his performance at Super Bowl 60, he stated that he planned to pay homage to the late Houston with his performance. That led to many bettors ultimately taking the under, given that Houston's rendition ended up being about 117 seconds long.

Regardless, the Seahawks-Patriots matchup will go down as a big moment for Puth, and his musical prowess suggests that he'll only increase his star after his performance — unless, of course, you bet on the wrong side of his line.