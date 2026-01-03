How the Buccaneers can lose the NFC South even if they beat the Panthers

The Tampa Bay Bucs started their must-win game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday like a team with its back against the wall, jumping out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. A Baker Mayfield interception helped Carolina narrow the gap, but Todd Bowles' team still takes a 13-7 lead into halftime, 30 minutes away from a crucial victory that will keep their season alive.

But while Tampa needs a win to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention, it's not the only thing they need to punch their ticket. To understand why, we need to do a quick lap through the NFL's tiebreaker procedures.

NFC South tiebreakers: Why Bucs need more than just a win vs. Panthers

Here's where understanding the NFL's tiebreaker procedure is critical. In the case of a two-way tie atop the division, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head record, followed by divisional record and then record in games against common opponents. In the event of a three-way tie, however, the order changes, and the first tiebreaker becomes head-to-head record among the three teams.

That's a critical distinction as Week 18 unfolds, as the division's other game this weekend has the potential to throw a wrench in the works.

Team Record Carolina Panthers 8-8 Tampa Bay Bucs 7-9 Atlanta Falcons 7-9 New Orleans Saints 6-10

How Bucs can make the playoffs in Week 18

Clinch NFC South and No. 4 seed: Win + Falcons loss vs. Saints

If you're a Bucs fan, what you need is a two-way tie atop the division. The only potential two-way tie is between Tampa and Carolina, and the Bucs hold the tiebreaker edge there: The teams would have split the season series, and both would have 3-3 records against the NFC South, but Tampa would advance by virtue of a better record in common games.

Unfortunately, that two-way tie won't be confirmed until Sunday, when the 7-9 Falcons take on the 6-10 Saints. If Atlanta wins, the three teams will be tied atop the division at 8-9, meaning that head-to-head record among the three will determine who gets the playoff spot. In that scenario, Carolina would be 3-1, with Tampa at 2-2 and the Falcons at 1-3, awarding the Panthers the division and the No. 4 seed.

To make it very simple: While the Bucs need to win on Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive, they also need a New Orleans win on Sunday in order to keep the Falcons out of the mix and ensure they win the tiebreaker against Carolina. Atlanta has already been mathematically eliminated — they can only force a three-way tie, and they're guaranteed to lose that tiebreaker — but you can bet that Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson and Co. would be happy to play spoiler and end the season on a high note.