In or out: 3 NFL playoff contenders facing the most heat in Week 15

The NFL playoffs are nearly here and there’s still a lot to decide with the NFL playoff picture. The NFC is a lot more convoluted than the AFC, but each side still has a lot to sort out. The Indianapolis Colts are in a rough situation. A month ago, they were in position to be the top team in the AFC and now their playoff fate lies in Phillip Rivers’ hands.

They’re not the only team facing heat this week either. When it comes to the top playoff contenders, there’s still a lot on the plate in Week 15. The NFC is still a race for the No. 1 seed so the LA Rams losing would once again shuffle the top spot. Here’s who is feeling the pressure with four games left in the year.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the new frontrunners in the AFC North division, but at 7-6, they could still technically lose the division and possibly miss the playoffs. This season is championship or bust for the Steelers and right now they’re looking like they’re busting. With the red-hot Miami Dolphins this week, a loss would be another setback in a season full of them.

The Dolphins went from firing Chris Greer to actually staying in playoff relevancy. They’ve won four straight games and have won five of the last six after starting the year 1-6. Meanwhile, TJ Watt is out, which is a hit for Pittsburgh. Now’s not the best time for injuries so hopefully it doesn’t affect them too much.

Pittsburgh has to win out at this point to ensure they get a playoff spot. If they beat Miami this week, that knocks out one more team their way.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles traded a four-game win streak for a three-game losing streak and are now putting unnecessary pressure on a late season playoff push. They should still win the NFC East, but going from 8-2 to 8-5 is a big jump and gives them a lot of ground to make up. This week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders shouldn’t be too much trouble. But this game is less about the result and more about the Eagles regaining their dominance.

They don’t need to just beat the Raiders, they need to prove a point. They have to look like a team that’s actually bounced back. If they are just going through the motions, it would highlight the fact that they might not be destined to return to the Super Bowl. The NFC is deep this year so any slip ups could be the difference in making the playoffs and not. Philly needs redemption in a bad way against the Raiders.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle has a trap game ahead of them with the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young and the Panthers offense has improved over the last few months and the Panthers could realistically still win the NFC South title. The Panthers already stunned the Rams so if the Seahawks overlook Carolina it could come back to haunt them. There is very little margin of error in that division with the Seahawks, Rams and San Francisco 49ers all within a game of each other.

Tampa Bay losing to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night opened the door for Carolina to win the division. They still need to win out to ensure they stay in the driver seat. Seattle could slip up against the Panthers, not realizing this isn’t the same team from the last few years.

The Panthers have won six of the last nine games after a 1-3 start. I wouldn’t sleep on them, and if there’s one thing Sam Darnold is prone to do, it’s fall apart at the end of the year. This game is way too big for them to come up short and with a surprise loss to the Panthers, those ghosts just might come back around to haunt Darnold.