Inside Mike Tomlin's contract: Steelers have an escape clause they might use

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the NFL franchise that might value continuity more than any of their peers. Despite that fact, the higher-ups in the Steel City also preserve flexibility on an annual basis. That's why they always have an out clause when it comes to head coach Mike Tomlin.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers have an option on Tomlin's contract that would need to be exercised by March 1 to extend his tenure with the team through 2027. Ostensibly, Tomlin would become a free agent after the 2026 season if Pittsburgh fails to exercise that option by the appointed date.

Steelers front office can send a message to Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

That gives the Steelers' front office a big chance to chart a new course atop the franchise. Tomlin will go down as a legend with the team, but it appears his voice and methodology have grown stale with his team.

The clause has been a consistent feature in Tomlin's contract, but in most years of Tomlin's tenure, it has been a non-issue. He's regularly piloted the Steelers towards the playoffs. He may pull that feat off again this year. At the moment, his team sits atop the AFC North standings with a record of 7-6.

The ugly truth for the Steelers is that Tomlin is keeping this team in the mix by employing a series of short-term fixes at quarterback. Signing aged quarterback Aaron Rodgers to breathe life into his moribund offense is the most obvious sign of this short-term thinking. The team's lack of long-term planning at the game's most important position is the biggest reason why the Steelers should be looking for a new head coach, even if it's down the road some.

Has Mike Tomlin lost his touch with the Steelers?

Dallas Cowboys v Detroit Lions | Michael Owens/GettyImages

There are also signs that Tomlin has lost his touch with challenging personalities inside his own locker room. His inability to get along with wide receiver George Pickens was a big reason why the talented wideout was shipped to the Cowboys in an offseason trade. That deal looks to be one of the worst transactions of the team's recent history after Pickens' breakout season in Dallas.

Admittedly, the Steelers will be taking a substantial risk if they do let Tomlin walk. He will not struggle to get a job with one of their competitors. There's always risk when it comes to hiring the sort of unproven head coach Pittsburgh will likely need to go with if tehy do want to usher in a period of real change on the sidelines.

It's still a move the Steelers need to make if they want to get themselves back into Super Bowl contention anytime soon. The proud franchise has settled for something resembling mediocrity for the past few seasons of Tomlin's tenure. It's time for the proud franchise to gamble on a new voice who brings more upside to the position. Tomlin's been a great servant for the Steelers but it's time for regime change in Pittsburgh.

How the Steelers could part ways with Mike Tomlin before 2027

Seattle Seahawks v Pittsburgh Steelers | Joe Sargent/GettyImages

Tomlin isn't used to being a lame duck coach, and if the Steelers fail to enact his option prior to March 1, it'll send a message that he may not be welcome long term. Now, there's no guarantee the Steelers will do this. In fact, it could be to their benefit to give Tomlin an extra year with the hopes of finding a suitor for him on the trade market.

The Steelers head coach reportedly has a clause in his contract preventing such a trade without his approval. However, if he knows his services are no longer appreciated, then what's the point of waiting? He could find a new home rather quickly, and perhaps sign an extension there. A parting of ways would be mutually beneficial to the Steelers and Tomlin, especially if the front office and ownership plans on putting that much pressure on the 2026 campaign.

Tomlin deserves better than that, as do the veterans who have helped make this team so successful over the years. The last thing the Rooney family wants is Tomlin's contract drama hanging over their heads for the entire 2026 season.

A trade – as ugly as that sort of departure might get – provides a window into what's next for the Steelers and Tomlin. They can only put off the inevitable for so long.