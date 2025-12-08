The Steelers won their Super Bowl on Sunday – and Mike Tomlin sure acted like it

Aaron Rodgers asked the media what, exactly, they would complain about this time around. The Steelers locker room danced along to 'Take Over Your Trap'. Mike Tomlin blew kisses to television cameras and Baltimore fans. In many ways, you'd think the Steelers had won their first playoff game since 2016.

Instead, it was a Week 14 victory over the Ravens which gave the Steelers sole position of first place in the AFC North, a title they relinquished just a few weeks ago but were expected to hold when injuries forced Lamar Jackson and Bengals QB Joe Burrow out of action early in the season. But Pittsburgh couldn't hold their lead, and thus a late-season victory became the Steelers Super Bowl.

Steelers embarrassed themselves with postgame reaction to Ravens win

The Steelers held on by the skin of their teeth. It took an Isaiah Likely touchdown to be taken off the board for Pittsburgh to defeat its yearly nemesis, 27-22. Even after Likely's touchdown was called back, and the Steelers managed to turn the Ravens over, Lamar still moved the ball deep into Pittsburgh territory. This was a game the Ravens – which had over 200 yards rushing against the Steelers defense once again, and 420 yards on offense overall – should have won.

“Means maybe you guys will shut the hell up for a week,” Rodgers said about the Tomlin chatter postgame.

Maybe we will, but should we? Tomlin celebrated this victory like it very well could be his last.

Of course, this Steelers team hopes he has a few left in him, even if it's pulling victory from the jaws of defeat, which Pittsburgh seems to do all too often.

Why did Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired? Just ask him

Heading into this week, Pittsburgh had lost five of its last seven games. Many of those losses came against inferior opponents, or in lopsided fashion. In Week 13, the Steelers gave up a franchise record 249 rushing yards at home against the Buffalo Bills. Fans started a 'Fire Tomlin' chant, and booed a fourth-quarter staple, Renegade by Styx, which is traditionally a defensive calling card. There was little to cheer for the past few months.

“Man, I share their frustrations tonight. We didn’t do enough. That’s just the reality of it," Tomlin said just a week ago today.

That comment seemed, at least to the naked eye, to be the theoretical final buzzer on this Steelers season, until it wasn't. Pittsburgh responded well this week, holding off the Ravens just enough to take back the North for now. A loss by the Cincinnati Bengals all but guarantees this will be a two-horse race. It's a nice accomplishment by a team that, thanks to Tomlin, always seems to put themselves in this position.

The Steelers are not the most talented team in the AFC North. Heck, even the positions they ought to separate themselves from their competition in, they somehow struggle. Look no further than their 20-something ranked defense that is also the highest-priced unit in the NFL. But as Tomlin teams typically do, the Steelers did just enough.

Is just enough good enough for the Steelers?

No! Absolutely not. I'm not sure when just barely making the postseason and failing to achieve any success once they get there became 'good enough' in Pittsburgh, but it makes a whole lot of sense why the national media and opposing fanbases prefer to keep Tomlin in his place, while Steelers fans want more. It's really quite simple: other teams benefit when the Steelers are worse. The Steelers benefit when Pittsburgh is better.

This is no grand conspiracy, but the media's failure to realize what is best for a six-time Super Bowl champion shows a stunning lack of understanding. What makes matters even worse is that Steelers ownership – headlined by the Rooney family, of course – has prescribed to this nonsense.

I have little doubt that if Tomlin were relieved of his duties in some way, shape, or form, he'd be snatched up by a desperate organization in a heartbeat. He has earned that right, and can be one of the best coaches in the NFL. But he also comes with many flaws, and has earned far too much good will in Pittsburgh. The Steelers cannot revive their reputation without taking a look in the mirror, and that won't happen with Tomlin as head coach.

Sunday brought the Steelers one step closer to winning the AFC North, but also further away from the change they actually need.