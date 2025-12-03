Ranking the NFL’s 6-6 teams by their odds of making the playoffs

There are only a few more weeks to go in the NFL's regular season, and despite the playoffs looming, the playoff picture has only gotten murkier. There are now four teams with a .500 record (we're including the Cowboys, who are close enough), and all have a shot (legitimate or not) to make it to the playoffs.

Not all of these teams are created equal. Roster, schedule, injuries and momentum separate the real contenders from the pretenders. Here are all four 6-6 teams (plus Dallas), ranked by their playoff odds.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers | Joe Sargent/GettyImages

The AFC North is an absolute mess, especially with Joe Burrow back under center for Cincinnati. The race to the top of the division now depends on two things: how far can a determined Burrow take the Bengals on a competitive, but winnable, schedule, and who can get their $#!& together the fastest between Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Week 14 will be monumental in swinging the fortunes of either team, but Pittsburgh feels like they're the team that's actually falling apart, despite their schedule being a maybe smidge more approachable (that all depends on how desperate the Lions will be to make the playoffs by Week 16). Pittsburgh's defense has been trending down at the same time that Baltimore's has been trending up, and Lamar's talent alone outweighs both Pittsburgh's and their relative ease of schedule (more on that later).

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025 | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Sandwiched in between the AFC North's current top dogs are the reigning conference champs. And they still do have a shot to win their division, but unlike Baltimore and Pittsburgh, Kansas City is the team that's playing behind the division leaders, not the team in the lead.

And unlike Baltimore and Pittsburgh, the Chargers and Broncos are actually buttoned up. The Broncos are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and no matter how rough the Chargers get, you can bet on Jim Harbaugh to run an efficient offense on the ground. Look at how well he's pivoted from Omarion Hampton to Kimani Vidal if you need evidence.

Kansas City plays both the Broncos and Chargers over the next few weeks, on top of a brutal matchup against Houston's league-best defense. Patrick Mahomes is going to be hard-pressed to keep them afloat as is, let alone if Josh Simmons is out or limited for any amount of time. The wins, if they do come, may come too little too late.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

The reason why Pittsburgh is last place on this list instead of Baltimore is because of the Ravens' talent. They just need to get all of it going at the same time. Lamar Jackson has been bad enough over the past three weeks that there is legitimate speculation that he and/or someone on the Ravens' staff are hiding an injury (44/80 completions, 0 total touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 48 yards rushing, 3 fumbles)

But he's earned the benefit of the doubt that he'll turn it around. They hold the division lead after Week 13, will be entering their pivotal division matchup against the Steelers after a long week to recover, and still have one of the league's best rosters when firing on all cylinders.

1. Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1)

Kansas City Chiefs v Dallas Cowboys | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Speaking of firing on all cylinders: Everything seems to be coming up Cowboys. Of all the teams on the NFC's playoff bubble, Dallas has the most momentum, and if things go well, the most vulnerable division leader.

Detroit is reeling after a tough divisional loss to Green Bay on Thanksgiving Day, and their injury report just continues to grow. The 49ers, while solidly holding onto the last NFC Wild Card spot, are still beat up on the defensive end and have three potential losing matchups against the Colts, 49ers and Bears.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have a legitimate shot to extend their winning streak all the way to eight by season's end, own the league's best passing offense (and second-leading scoring offense), and their pivots on the defensive line have actually managed to improve their rushing defense to keep up, at least a little bit, with their incredible passing defense. They don't have the record right now, but Dallas has all of the momentum in the world.