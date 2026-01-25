Is the Broncos field heated? How elements and altitude will impact AFC Championship

The Denver Broncos have the elements (and altitude) at their advantage on Sunday afternoon for the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. They are going to need it, as the No. 1-seeded Broncos will be without starting quarterback Bo Nix, with backup Jarrett Stidham taking snaps instead.

While the game will ultimately be decided by the players and coaching staffs, weather can play a role when two closely-matched Super Bowl contenders face off. Even without Nix, the Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Patriots, meanwhile, have been surprisingly turnover-prone so far this postseason, even with Drake Maye behind center. An ill-timed gust of wind, or altitude sickness, could sway this game in Denver or New England's favor.

Do the Denver Broncos have a heated field?

Yes, the Broncos do have a heated field, and they are not alone. Temperatures in Denver on Sunday are expected to be in the mid-20's, per Accuweather, with the 'feels like' temperature reaching single digits. Snow is not in the forecast as of this writing, but you can bet players will be doing everything possible to stay warm in what can only be described as tough elements for such a big game.

Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers)

(Pittsburgh Steelers) Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs)

(Kansas City Chiefs) Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots)

(New England Patriots) Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland Browns)

(Cleveland Browns) Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers)

(Green Bay Packers) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles)

(Philadelphia Eagles) M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens)

(Baltimore Ravens) MetLife Stadium (New York Giants and Jets)

(New York Giants and Jets) Mile High Stadium (Denver Broncos)

(Denver Broncos) Northwest Stadium (Washington Commanders)

(Washington Commanders) Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati Bengals)

(Cincinnati Bengals) Soldier Field (Chicago Bears)

The Broncos heated field is actually pretty simple, and is replicated throughout the NFL. Most if not all plans have something called a root zone, which is where the roots absord nutrients from the soil. In certain NFL stadiums, grounds crews will build that root zone to be about a foot deep by laying a layer of gravel (or gravel-like material) beneath it. Below that gravel is where the heating and/or cooling system is. Got it? Good.

What's the weather like in Denver for the AFC Championship?

Around kickoff, the weather in Denver should be near 23 degrees, but it'll feel like single digits as the game progresses. That makes the ability to stay warm all the more important for players who are putting their bodies on the line for a Super Bowl appearance. Thankfully, the NFL has plenty of technology to help players stay warm in extreme cold.

Heated benches (with heated helmet holders and foot warmers)

Radiant heaters

Portable blowers

Compression gear

Insulated sideline jackets

Heated handwarmers

Vaseline

The heated benches in particular come in handy when players are forced to sit on the sideline for an extended period of time. When, say, Stidham is in the game, he'll be running on adrenaline and therefore should be able to stay pretty warm. The same cannot be said when he's sitting on the bench watching game tape.

What's the altitude in Denver, and how does it impact NFL players?

Denver's altitude is around 5,280 feet above sea level, making it an exceptionally difficult place to play. It typically takes your average visitor around 11 days to acclimate to the altitude in Denver. Most NFL teams are only in the city for a week at most, unless they play for the Broncos, giving the home team an advantage no other organization can mimic.

NFL players can get altitude sickness if they fail to adjust in time for the game, or suffer from headache, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, shortness of breath, and trouble sleeping.

The Patriots took a unique approach to playing in Denver this time around. Rather than staying and practicing in the city all week long, Mike Vrabel and Co. instead chose to a 'get in, get out' approach, since there was little chance they'd be able to adjust in time for the game anyway.

A Super Bowl could be on the line.