Isaiah Likely avoids worst-case scenario for now after Ravens camp injury scare

The Baltimore Ravens will be without one of their top offensive weapons through training camp. Isaiah Likely rolled his ankle, per Ravens coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh said the injury will keep him out a few weeks. An MRI will confirm the severity of the injury.

It’s a hit for the Ravens, but as long as Likely comes back healthy for the start of the season, they’ll be good.

Likely had a breakout season in 2024, reaching career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. He’s expected to have a big role with the Ravens offense again in 2025. This injury shouldn’t have too much of an effect now, though an MRI will confirm if it will delay the start to his season.

How will Isaiah Likely’s injury affect his 2025 season?

The Ravens used Likely as a tight end and hybrid slot receiver. He showed some big play ability and became a solid complement to Mark Andrews. What made his breakout year in 2025 so strong was that he became another weapon in the passing game for Lamar Jackson. We all knew the threat Derrick Henry was going to be and what Andrews was capable of.

But Likely bursting onto the scene last year took this offense to a new level. Baltimore has had it’s share of receiver issues over the last few years so having a player like Likely take over was crucial for them. They added DeAndre Hopkins to their receiver room which is yet another weapon.

If attention is directed to Hopkins, Rashod Bateman and Andrews, that means Likely’s 2025 season could be another career one. If he’s healthy. Not only does he have to worry about being healthy, but also this ankle injury hanging over his season.

He probably shouldn’t rush to get back on the field. So if he doesn’t play in the preseason, that might be better than rushing back. This season is too important for him to let an ankle injury linger and affect his season. If the MRI comes back and everything is clear, that's the best case for both Baltimore and Likely.

If the MRI shows more of a severe injury, then that just puts pressure on Bateman, Hopkins and Andrews to be Jackson’s top targets until Likely returns.