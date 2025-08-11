It’s time for Ravens to call this free agent after preseason opener

The Baltimore Ravens won their preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, 24-16, despite a grand total of 49 passing yards. That's it, when factoring in sacks. New signee Cooper Rush completed 2-of-4 passes for 16 yards and an interception. Rookie Devin Leary was not much better, completing 3-of-12 passes for 43 yards and an interception. Baltimore did not engineer a single passing touchdown.

It's never wise to react too strongly to a single preseason game. Once Lamar Jackson is actually on the field, this Ravens offense should perk right up. They're an elite run team with plenty of playmakers out on the perimeter, too. Derrick Henry also took the first week of preseason off, so there is precious little inforrmation to gleam here.

That said... backup quarterback might be an issue. Again, it's a small sample size, and we've seen Cooper Rush be plenty successful as a pinch-hitter in the past. But the fact is, Dallas was a tough watch last season after the Dak Prescott injury. Rush's 12-5 touchdown to interception ratio was fine enough — not to mention Dallas' 4-4 record in games Rush started, which is exactly what you ask for with a backup — but he only completed 60.7 percent of his passes with a 41.0 QBR, which ranked 30th among eligible quarterbacks.

Baltimore might want to aim higher with their backup QB situation.

Ravens should call Carson Wentz after bumpy preseason opener

Rush and Leary could not move the football on Thursday. Now, it was the second team offense, which is a worthwhile disclaimer, but it was also not the full starting battalion from the Colts defense. Both backup quarterbacks looked uncertain in their decision-making and stumbled into back-breaking mistakes — mistakes that would've led to a loss in nine of 10 games, saved only by a strong Ravens defense and the superpowered incompetence of Daniel Jones.

So why not dial up free agent Carson Wentz? The former No. 2 pick spent last season as Patrick Mahomes' understudy in Kansas City. Before that, he made pitstops in L.A., Washington and Indianapolis. Wentz's career arc has been rather depressing, going from Pro Bowl QB and MVP candidate in the early days with Philadelphia to a proper journeyman. But that does not mean he can't play the position.

The book on Wentz is fairly straightforward at this point — he has tremendous arm talent, but the athleticism is declining and his decision-making is still spotty. But as far as backup quarterbacks go, Wentz's natural gifts and past as a high, high-level quarterback stand out. He has a much higher ceiling than your average backup.

Carson Wentz still being available is good luck for the Ravens

It's a bit shocking that Wentz, 32, is still available. He hasn't played meaningful football in a couple years at this point — his status has fully regressed to backup QB — but there's reason to believe he can deliver in a pinch, especially with an offense as talented as Baltimore's at full strength.

The Ravens set the table with a prolific run game. Baltimore also has a top-five defense, a strong offensive line to protect Wentz, and a potpourri of electric pass-catchers, from Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman at wide receiver to Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely at tight end. Wentz hasn't played with that much talent since he was on the Super Bowl track in Philly and a third-place finisher in MVP voting (he probably would've won if not for injuries, lest we forget).

That's not to say Wentz is an MVP candidate in disguise. But he is a pretty dynamic passer toiling in free agency in mid-August for reasons that are difficult to understand. Looking at some of the quarterbacks getting significant burn in Week 1 of preseason, it makes one feel crazy. Wentz can't be that out of gas.