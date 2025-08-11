It took one preseason game to see Geno Smith might not be ready for AFC West fans

Geno Smith’s first appearance as the Las Vegas Raiders’ new quarterback was anything but a simple dress rehearsal. During their preseason matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, Smith faced a harsh welcome back from the Seahawks fanbase who made sure their presence was felt. Signs in the crowd pulled no punches, questioning Smith’s abilities and even comparing him to JaMarcus Russell, a name that still angers Raider Nation to this day.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Raiders QB Geno Smith and DE Maxx Crosby have gone viral for FLIPPING OFF Seahawks fans as they entered the stadium for last night's preseason game.



Many Seattle fans were taunting Geno with a signs that said: "Bigger bust — Geno or JaMarcus Russel"



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Jw5WpmDj8d — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 8, 2025

Rough start for Geno Smith’s silver and black career

Smith's preseason debut with the Raiders represented the start of a fresh chapter. Even with that, Smith now finds himself in the middle of a controversy. AFC West fans have a reputation for being loud and unforgiving, which Smith found out before even stepping on the field.

One sign in particular stood out like a sore thumb: "Bigger Bust -- Geno Or JaMarcus Russell?" This brutal dig referenced the Raiders’ infamous former No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, setting the tone for a hostile environment. Smith got a taste of exactly what he can expect on the road this season.

Nothing escapes social media

Under the weight of taunts, emotions boiled over. As the team took the field, Geno Smith and defensive end Maxx Crosby responded to the hecklers with obscene gestures. Cameras caught double birds being flipped at Seahawks fans and the footage soon spread across social media like wildfire.

This isn’t the first time a player has reacted to taunting in this way. Brian Branch of the Detroit Lions was fined last season for a similar act. It’ll be interesting to see how the league handles this seeing how it was a preseason game and it happened before the game began.

First impressions mean a lot

This first impression from Smith may have won over Raiders fans already. This fanbase wants grit and composure from their new QB along with highlight plays. Smith now faces the challenge of proving he can bounce back from tough moments and handle the noise that comes with AFC West rivalries.

To win over the silver and black, Smith must keep his cool and let his performance do the talking. Although, a couple more showings like this and Geno will be good as gold so long as he also brings that same “I don’t give a damn” attitude on the field.