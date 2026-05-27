J.J. McCarthy is handling Kyler Murray on the Vikings like a spoiled toddler

How the coaching staff handles this dynamic will test the team's ability to maintain focus on a playoff push in the NFC North.

A quarterback battle is heating up during Minnesota's OTAs with two passers taking very different approaches to their competition.

It didn't take long for the Minnesota Vikings quarterback battle to turn into a soap opera. When asked about how he's handled former Arizona Cardinals passer Kyler Murray landing in Minneapolis to presumably take the lead under center, J.J. McCarthy didn't sound bitter at all:

"It’s just like two guys in a classroom," McCarthy told reporters Wednesday as OTAs got underway. "He sits on one side, and I sit on the other side. It’s the coaches’ responsibility to teach us and coach us." Yikes.

The team's 2024 first-round pick has had a rocky start to his NFL career after knowing nothing but winning in college. He missed his entire rookie year due to injury. He's only played 10 games so far in the NFL. And now he's been relegated to second fiddle for Murray, who took a very different tone regarding the situation.

"It's been great," Murray said. "Obviously, he's a younger guy, so any way I can help him, I feel like I played seven years going on eight. I'm considered a veteran even though I don't see myself as that. [I'm] giving him any knowledge he needs."

This might be conjecture, but the difference in attitudes could not be any more stark. McCarthy sounds like a wannabe high school bad boy who resents the new kid for being more popular than him.

J.J. McCarthy's attitude toward Kyler Murray is a big red flag for Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

You could easily chalk up McCarthy's displeasure with having to chase Murray down this offseason for the starting role as motivation. You could even chalk it up to his "9" alter ego bubbling to the surface. Either way, when it becomes as public facing as it has already, it's unacceptable from a professional point of view.

Minnesota's coaching staff doesn't have to make McCarthy like Murray, but you best believe the PR staff will be having a conversation with the former on how he handles future questions about the QB battle. The team has an opportunity to build upon a fortunate third place finish in the NFC North last year (9-8), and it can't have that progress derailed by a diva backup.

McCarthy needs to realize two things: First, he's still a young, developing quarterback with a long way to go in building his game. Not every passer drafted to the league finds immediate success. Secondly, winning the starter job back gracefully is only going to endear himself with the fanbase. Any more whining not paired with winning is just going to have folks clamoring for the front office to ship him off for premium draft capital.

Should a QB beef develop within the Vikings locker room, the team could implode rapidly. Successful franchises need unity, and McCarthy cannot threaten the team's cohesiveness with his own bitterness.

This is the time to keep his head down, work hard and take advantage when his opportunity comes. Murray's recent performances with Arizona are proof it may not take long for Minnesota to return to the Michigan product at some point this season.