Jaelan Phillips free agency landing spots: Where the pass-rusher could sign this offseason

Jaelan Phillips isn’t quite the player he was his first three years in the NFL. Through his first three seasons, he totaled 22 sacks with the Miami Dolphins. Since then, his highest sack total in a season was five, this past year. He was traded at the deadline to the Philadelphia Eagles, recording three sacks post trade. That said, he’s still someone that can produce pressure in pass rushing scenarios. He’ll be a name several teams will have their eye on.

Teams like the New England Patriots or the Chicago Bears could go for big swings like Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson, leaving Phillips to fall to a team that could use an upgrade on the defensive line. The NFL Draft is full of pass rushers, but if you wanted to go the younger route, Phillips could land with these respective teams.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals have a lot of work to do on the defense and that was before Trey Hendrickson became a free agent. They not only have to ace this upcoming draft, but they also need to ace free agency too. That’s why they should consider Phillips if they want to even consider getting back to the postseason. Phillips isn’t the only move they have to make, but it’s one of the most important ones. He’s affordable and can still produce.

I don’t think Phillips is the best option for the Bengals, but given their preference for a cheap approach, Phillips is the best value in terms of what you’d get from him and how much it would cost to acquire him. The Bengals spent all of last offseason investing in the offense. This year has to be about investing in the defense if they want to get back to the top of the AFC.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Colts were a quarterback away from going on a playoff run last year, most likely. They started the year 8-2 and after they lost Daniel Jones, they went on a seven-game losing streak. The Colts were able to get away with a mediocre pass rush a year ago, but they won’t be able to next season. They don’t have to get the best edge rushers available, but they do have to invest. Which is precisely why Phillips could be their guy.

In his first five years with the Colts, Kwity Paye had 30.5 sacks. He’s due for a pay raise this offseason and if the Colts decide they want to make a change – or simply bolster their defensive line – Phillips would be the next best option. Though Phillips hasn’t been nearly as productive as Paye, he could be a safe option considering they’ll have a bigger decision under center.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Since the Washington Commanders offloaded their roster and jumpstarted a brief rebuilding period, they haven’t been able to replenish their defensive line. They can finally stop neglecting that by looking at Phillips as an option to add. They need production from their pass rush and adding Phillips could help. The Commanders aren’t the type of team that’s going to be big spenders in free agency.

Phillips bails them out from having to go after the big names and still gives them the production they need. This team is aging and depending on what Bobby Wagner decides to do will determine if they have even more holes to fill. Either way, Phillips will be a name to watch all free agency and wherever he lands, it will be a big pick up.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This has Jerry Jones written all over it. A younger guy who's cheap and can still produce. Jones has teased yet again a plentiful offseason built around investing in this team. Time will tell if he actually spends the money, and one way to show he’s interested in at least trying to build this roster is adding Phillips. The Cowboys are still looking for their Micah Parsons replacement. Is Phillips that person? Probably not. But he’s better than what they have.

DeMarvion Overshown played in just six games last season after a gruesome knee injury at the end of the 2024 season. If he comes back as explosive as he was pre-injury, the Cowboys might be onto something. If he doesn’t, at least someone like Phillips can fill in the gaps. Dallas can’t neglect the pass rush for the second straight season. If they do, it will further waste whatever strong seasons Dak Prescott has left.