Jaydon Blue's injury costing Cowboys rookie ground in battle with Broncos castoff

Heading into training camp, Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue felt poised to make a push at the starting job. The Cowboys signed Javonte Williams, but he was coming off a down season with the Denver Broncos, rushing for just 513 yards. Furthermore, Blue’s speed and pass-catching abilities would give the Cowboys a much-needed different element. However, thus far in camp, Blue has struggled with an ankle injury, which could ultimately give Williams the edge.

During practice last Thursday, Blue was carted off the field with an ankle injury. While Blue avoided a sprain, this injury kept him sidelined during the Cowboys’ first preseason game, and he has yet to return to practice. Getting a lack of reps in training camp could cost Blue the chance to overtake Williams’ job.

Miles Sanders is another veteran whose production is undewhelming. However, like Williams, Sanders could be above Blue in the depth chart due to his injury.

Some good news: Miles Sanders (knee) is back at Cowboys practice.



Jaydon Blue (ankle) is not practicing today, but he’s jogging around in handoff drills. pic.twitter.com/8Guu5zO4dx — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) August 12, 2025

Jaydon Blue could give the Cowboys' backfield a much-needed punch

Blue was just a fifth-round pick, but there’s no denying his upside. During his final season at Texas, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns. Additionally, Blue racked up 368 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Notably, Blue's six receiving touchdowns are more than Williams' and Sanders' career total, who have five and four receiving touchdowns, respectively. Additionally, Blue offers blazing speed, posting the second-fastest 40-yard dash time among running backs. Blue would give the Cowboys' backfield a much-desired new element. Regardless, Blue's injury is a clear roadblock.

With Ceedee Lamb and the newly acquired George Pickens, the Cowboys should have one of the league's most explosive passing games. Nevertheless, the Cowboys' run game leaves much to be desired. Dallas ranked 27th in rushing yards per game last season, and they could be in a similar spot this season. That is, unless Blue gets a significant role in the Cowboys' offense, giving Dallas' backfield a much-needed boost.

While Blue's injury could prevent him from winning the Cowboys' starting RB job, the good news is that his injury doesn't appear to be long-term. Once the regular season gets rolling, Blue will likely get some snaps even if he isn't the day one starter. If the Cowboys get off to a slow start, especially in the run game, Blue will certainly get some significant opportunities.

Of the Cowboys' running backs, Blue offers the most upside by far. For the Cowboys to turn their rushing production around, Blue will likely have to play a big role. However, staying healthy will be paramount for the 21-year-old.