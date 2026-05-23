Joe Burrow and 6 more NFL stars chasing franchise records in 2026

Believe it or not, there are quite a few NFL players in hopes of setting new franchise records this season. Most of the players on this list should be able to ink their names in their respective franchise’s history in the 2026 season. Joe Burrow is one of the few that will have a tough task ahead of him if he wants to have his name splattered in the history books. For what it’s worth, he probably wants a championship more than anything, but being recognized as one of the best passers in the franchise isn’t anything to gloss over either. Here’s a look at some other NFL vets eyeing history.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Can break Andy Dalton’s passing record in 2026 in less than 100 games

Has 157 career passing touchdowns in 77 games played

Joe Burrow hasn’t even played 100 games yet and could theoretically break Andy Dalton’s Bengals career passing record this season. He needs 47 touchdown passes to tie it and 48 to break it. Easy enough, right? Not quite. Burrow did throw for 43 touchdowns in 2024, which is optimistic. The problem is he’s been largely unhealthy throughout his NFL career and is coming off a turf toe injury that held him to just eight games in 2025. There have only been six players to throw for more than 47 touchdown passes in a season and none have actually hit 47.

This offense is built for Burrow to thrive as a passer with elite weapons in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. If Burrow can stay healthy and sling it around the field like he did a couple of years ago, he could very well chase Dalton’s record. For what it’s worth, though, it’s a long shot to break in 2026. As long as he stays healthy, he should easily get it by the end of the 2027 season.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Closing in on Jim Kelly’s franchise passing record (35,467)

Could also break Kelly’s passing touchdown record (237)

Josh Allen has done it all in Buffalo—sans winning a championship—so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he’s got two Buffalo franchise records on his radar this season. It will be a long shot for him to surpass Kelly’s passing record, as he’s more than 5,000 yards away. Allen currently has 30,102 career passing yards. There have been 15 quarterbacks to pass for 5,000 yards in a season. Only three have passed for more than 5,300 yards in a single season. Allen needs 5,366.

As for the career passing touchdowns record, well he’s just 17 shy. If he has a season reminiscent of his 2024 MVP campaign, he should break the record within the first month of the season. Allen has never had a 5,000 passing yard season so he likely won’t surpass that this season.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Broke the franchise record for passing yards in 2025

Needs just five touchdowns to break passing touchdown record in 2026

Dak Prescott gets a lot of flak for being inconsistent, but when he’s healthy, he’s one of the NFL’s best and it’s hard to argue that. Prescott broke Tony Romo’s career passing yards record last year and should break the passing touchdown record within the first couple of games. Prescott has been the best passer in Cowboys history, regardless of his playoff success. He still has time to course-correct that, but if he doesn’t win a Super Bowl—or even reach one for that matter—he can always say he’s been the best quarterback in franchise history.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Turned his NFL career around in Tampa Bay and can ink his name in history

Needs 26 touchdown passes to pass Jameis Winston

Baker Mayfield could have asked for a better career turnaround than what he’s accomplished at Tampa Bay. Even if it hasn’t translated to a lot of playoff success, he’s already top 10 in passing yards and No. 3 in passing touchdowns. The way Mayfield has played as of late, well he’ll easily have at least one franchise record. He has 95 passing touchdowns and should break Winston’s 121 career passing touchdowns this season. He’s had at least 26 touchdown passes in all three of his seasons in South Florida, so don’t be surprised to see him have the franchise record.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stafford is fresh off an MVP campaign in 2025

Should have career passing yards and touchdown for Rams after 2026

Stafford just inked a new extension, tying him to the Rams for the next two seasons. He won’t need that to break the Rams' both career passing yards and touchdown records. He needs 4,352 yards to break Jim Everett’s passing yards record as well as 33 to beat Roman Gabriel’s passing touchdown record. Stafford is well on his way to the Hall of Fame. What he does in the twilight years of his career will only prove he’s been one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Needs 1,668 rushing yards to pass Edgerrin James in career rushing yards

Had an MVP worthy season in 2025, eclipsing 1,500 rushing yards

Jonathan Taylor reminded everybody why he was an elite running back in 2025. It was an MVP-worthy season, rushing for 18 touchdowns and 1,585 yards. That’s why he could very well break Edgerrin James’ career record this year. He’s rushed for more than 1,500 yards twice in his career and had 1,431 yards in 2024. Taylor is a big play waiting to happen and as Daniel Jones recovers from his Achilles injury, Taylor will be a key player in this offense.

The Colts have relied on Taylor and when he’s healthy, he has answered the call. The 2026 season will be a chance for him to prove he is the best running back in Colts history. He’ll largely carry this offense and if he has another big year, he should get the record. If not, he’ll most likely break it in 2027.

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Allen could break Chargers receiving record in 14th season if he comes back in 2026

Needs just over 500 yards to break Antonio Gates’ record

Keenan Allen has been one of the Chargers’ most consistent players. When you have a chance to surpass Antonio Gates, you do it. Allen will most likely return for one more season with just over 500 receiving yards needed to claim the receiving yards franchise record. Allen returned to Los Angeles last year in a homecoming after spending a season in Chicago. Outside of the year he got hurt a game into the season, Allen hasn’t had a season with less than 700 receiving yards so he shouldn’t have any problem reaching Gates’ record.

Allen has been with the Chargers so long, he relocated with them from San Diego to Los Angeles. Allen is synonymous with franchise legend with the Chargers. This will probably be his final season in the NFL if he does decide to come back. With one final curtain call for Allen, he has one final chance to ink his name in Chargers lore.

More NFL offseason news and analysis