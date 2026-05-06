The biggest question every AFC North team still has to answer after the NFL Draft

The answers will determine whether these teams finally break through and contend for the division title this season

The AFC North division as a whole had a really good NFL Draft. All four teams addressed just about all their major needs, generating a lot of excitement in the process — at least for now. But after a productive draft weekend, the real work begins, and we now get to see what new questions arise as teams start to patch together their identity.

For teams like the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, well, the pressure is on. The championship window is shrinking, and neither has reached the expectations placed on them in recent years. If they address their most pressing questions going into training camp in a few months, it just might prove they’re ready to contend in this division.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Question: Will playing Aaron Rodgers’ games come back to haunt them?

Pittsburgh was very complacent in how they approached their quarterback situation this offseason. They didn’t go after any of the big-name free agents at the beginning of the legal tampering periodm and they haven’t shown any interest in making trades to get a respectable veteran in the interim. Nope: Instead, they’re patiently waiting for Aaron Rodgers to either re-commit to the Steel City or ultimately retire.

The Steelers drafted Drew Allar in the meantime, but there’s nothing that tells me they’re ready to turn to he or Will Howard as the every-week option. They also have Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph signed to the roster; ew. This is what happens when the Steelers play Rodgers’ games, and it’s the only thing they really need to address with this roster after the NFL Draft. They smartly attacked other areas during draft weekend, though an upgrade at safety is probably the final step for them after figuring out QB.

The fact that Pittsburgh is putting all its eggs into the Rodgers basket could end up haunting them one way or the other. If he comes back and doesn’t do anything more than what he did last year, all of the drama was unwarranted. If he retires, they set themselves back even further waiting around.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Can this defense live up to lofty expectations in 2026?

It can’t be overstated how important this season is for the Cincinnati Bengals — and their defense specifically. Joe Burrow had an MVP-worthy season a couple of years ago that was tanked by a miserable D. Last year, it was Burrow's injury issues that held him to just eight games. This year, he and the Bengals will have all the pressure to finally get back to contention in the AFC. But that will ultimately be up to the defense. Cincy was aggressive in trying to improve, but was it enough?

The biggest question mark on that side of the ball at this point is in the secondary, which was a glaring problem in 2025. Yes, their pass rush was also terrible, but going and getting two beasts on the interior of the defensive line, highlighted by Dexter Lawrence, and a slight overpay for an edge rusher in Boye Mafe should help at least somewhat. And this team still have questions at cornerback.

The Bengals like Dax Hill at that spot, who they moved over from safety, but it hasn’t yielded the best results per se. DJ Turner II turned into a decent defensive back for them, but they still don’t have a permanent solution at CB2. The Bengals did a good job addressing their safety group and clearly believe in Demetrius Knight Jr. as the future at linebacker. Their secondary will determine if this defense is ready to save Burrow’s career from falling off the deep end.

Cleveland Browns

Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel practice together at the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Is playing Deshaun Watson in 2026 truly the right decision to make?

It’s pretty clear the Cleveland Browns are focused on 2027 as they look for their franchise quarterback in next year's draft. That’s why Shedeur Sanders should be the starter for 2026. Starting Deshaun Watson is a pointless move at this point; he’s coming off a twice-torn Achilles and didn’t once look like an NFL quarterback since the blockbuster trade that landed him in Cleveland. Even if he does bounce back a bit with an improved supporting cast this season, what would that prove exactly?

If Watson plays this team out of a good draft pick, the Browns would have completely wasted this season. They aren’t going to re-sign Watson under any circumstances. Playing Sanders means they can know whether he’s their guy or just a bridge option while they look for their franchise quarterback. That’s not to say that if Sanders plays poorly he shouldn’t be benched, but Cleveland learns a lot more from playing Sanders than they do Watson.

They built this roster through the last two drafts in the perfect way for their future long-term quarterback. Whether Sanders is that option or not, he has a much better shot than Watson.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Q: Can Lamar Jackson finally get over the hump?

It’s the only question the Ravens and their fans will want an answer to. There have been too many disappointing seasons and disappointing playoff losses of late, and while Baltimore scapegoated John Harbaugh after another early exit, Jackson’s legacy took a hit as well. If the two-time MVP can’t get it done this year, will the Ravens still feel inclined to sign him to a historic extension?

Jackson has been one of the most explosive players in the NFL since he was drafted, and while he’s enjoyed plenty of success, he doesn’t have a Super Bowl appearance yet. The Ravens have two years left to decide if they want to keep investing in Jackson or not. It’s easy to see why it would be foolish to let him walk. But what if he’s reached his peak already?

The Ravens had a productive draft, improving their offense with guard Vega Ioane and receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. Jackson won’t have any excuses after this season. Baltimore has been one of the strongest teams in the division on paper and they just can’t put it together. Jackson’s future in Baltimore just might hinge on playoff success.

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