Shedeur Sanders trade destinations: These 4 teams should be interested after the NFL Draft

Reports came out after voluntary team workouts that Deshaun Watson apparently has an inside track to getting the starting job (back) in Cleveland. The Browns are truly delusional if this is the case, but for now, it raises the possibility that the team could look to trade Shedeur Sanders and get something in return rather than letting him ride the bench alongside Dillon Gabriel. Giving Watson any more reps might not be smart, but then again, Cleveland has a history of bone-headed decisions.

If Sanders becomes available, these four teams should be the first ones to pick up the phone and call Andrew Berry. If Berry could assemble the draft class he did, he certainly can turn Sanders into a profit. This would also firmly push Cleveland's pursuit for a franchise quarterback to the 2027 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Have a track record of turning backup quarterbacks into starters

Lost Malik Willis and need proven QB2

Young quarterback project is right up Matt LaFleur’s alley

Green Bay did it once with Malik Willis, turning him into the new starter in Miami. The Packers could have the same luck with Sanders if the Browns decide to sell. Sanders had a rough rookie season last year, but he is expected to contend for the starting job in Cleveland, but if Sanders ultimately becomes the backup and Cleveland decides to trade him, the Packers make a lot of sense.

For one, Sanders will get to learn behind Jordan Love in Matt LaFleur’s offense. LaFleur worked with Sean McVay in Los Angeles, so if there’s anybody’s mind you want as a youngster in the NFL, it’s LaFleur’s. Sanders would get chances to play, too, as Love has been hampered with injuries the last few seasons.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) talks with head coach Shane Steichen during a stoppage in play in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Need insurance for Daniel Jones

Low-risk move for better quarterback option

The Indianapolis Colts wouldn’t be foolish to think about trading for Sanders if he becomes available, because he is the perfect insurance. The Colts aren’t quite sure how Daniel Jones is going to recover from his Achilles injury. Having someone like Sanders there if things don’t go well, or he’s not ready for the start of the season, isn’t a bad idea. Jones signed a two-year, $88 million deal this past offseason, so this isn't a long-term commitment.

On the heels of a major injury, he could end up being a hindrance. If Sanders needs to step in and plays well, he could land another starting job or return back to Indianapolis. If he doesn’t play well, you didn’t really lose much because he was always the backup option — and Jones isn't exactly a permanent solution either.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals introduce their first-round draft pick running back Jeremiyah Love during a news conference at the Cardinals Dignity Health training facility on April 24, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Have a lot of weapons to work with

Don’t have a sure-fire starter after releasing Kyler Murray

Arizona had a really good 2026 NFL Draft, so good that if Carson Beck starts in 2026 he could actually look like a steal – which is huge by Beck standards. The Cardinals provided whoever their quarterback will be in 2026 with a litany of weapons, including Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 pick. Sanders could be a dark-horse option if he becomes available. Arizona could be content with Beck and maybe another veteran if they move Jacoby Brissett, but there’s no harm in adding Sanders into the mix.

After all, this won’t mean anything for 2027. The Cardinals are probably focused on landing their future franchise star next year in a loaded draft class. With the weapons he would have at his disposal, Sanders could easily win with this team. The question is do the Cardinals want to be presented with the option of relying on Sanders and passing up on a quarterback from this upcoming class.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers is on borrowed time

Steelers haven’t had quarterback continuity in years

Lose nothing by taking a flier on Sanders

The Steelers have been riding a roller-coaster when it comes to the quarterback position. If Aaron Rodgers comes back, he’d be the first quarterback to start consecutive seasons for this franchise since Kenny Pickett did so in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Sanders could very well provide them with a shot at long-term stability. Assuming Rodgers comes back this year, Sanders learning behind him could be the best thing for him.

Sanders has three more years, including 2026, left on his rookie deal. It would make sense for the Steelers to see if he could be their long -term answer. While they’re expecting Rodgers to be back in 2026, that doesn’t mean he’ll come back for a 23rd season. Pittsburgh has to start putting themselves first at the most important position. There’s no guarantee Sanders is the answer, but with the opportunity to land him, Pittsburgh would be wise to entertain it.

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