Jordan Love all but confirms one Packers trade is coming soon

When asked who the most impressive newcomer is, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love immediately said rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden. This may simply be Love praising the first-round pick and his newest weapon, who, by all accounts, is having a stellar training camp. However, Love's comments also hint at a move for the Packers involving fourth-year receiver Romeo Doubs.

Most impressive Packers newcomer?



"Matthew Golden," Jordan Love said without hesitation.



"He's gonna be a stud." 👀



"Very aggressive hands, smooth route runner, he's got speed."



This Is Football from Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/bIOj3SXuOD — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 6, 2025

Doubs has already been involved in trade rumors, and with Golden's emergence, this scenario only feels more likely. The two receivers have similar play styles, and the Packers will prioritize their recent first-round pick. Doubs had previously been upset with his role in the Packers' offense, which reportedly led to a suspension last year, and that doesn't seem likely to change with Golden now in the mix.

The Packers are likely to trade Doubs to free up more opportunities for Golden

Undoubtedly, Doubs has had a productive career thus far, racking up 1,700 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons. This includes a 600-yard four-touchdown campaign last season. Nevertheless, the Packers already had a loaded receiver room with Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks.

All of these receivers are solid, albeit not number one options, but Golden appears to be that coveted number one option. As a result, one of the Packers' receivers will likely get traded, and all signs point to it being Doubs. Both Golden and Doubs are vertical threats. Trading Doubs to open up more opportunities for Golden would be logical. Especially given the previous tension between Doubs and the organization.

Golden has immense upside; he posted the fastest 40-yard dash among wide receivers. He also had an illustrious college career at both Houston and Texas, racking up 1975 yards and 22 touchdowns in three years.

Doubs' contract also makes a trade likely

Another big factor is that Doubs has just one year left on his contract. Given his solid yet not great production so far, his value is difficult to gauge, and it's unlikely that the Packers would want to give him a sizable contract. Furthermore, if they were to play the season out, Doubs would lose a lot of targets to Golden and others, which would likely mean he'd walk in free agency next spring anyway. Trading Doubs would allow the Packers to get some value back instead of losing him for nothing in free agency.

At 25, with a productive career so far, Doubs could be an intriguing trade target for multiple teams, especially those lacking a deep threat. Doubs would likely yield a solid trade return, giving the Packers more future assets or possibly even allowing them to address a position of need. Ultimately, whether it happens before the season starts or in the middle of the season, don't be surprised if the Packers move Doubs.