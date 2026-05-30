Lamar Jackson, George Pickens and NFL stars who will reset the market at each position next

The NFL salary cap continues to rise and players continue to make more and more money because of it. Every year, it seems like there are a handful of big-money deals that "reset the market" at a position, i.e., huge contracts that redefine what a player at that position can demand.

So, which players will reset their positional market next? From big-name quarterbacks to future stars, here are the players most likely to change the calculus for future deals.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Right now, only one NFL quarterback makes more than $55 million per year. That player is Dak Prescott, who sits at $60 million. Four players, meanwhile, sit at $55 million, including Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence.

If those guys are getting $55 million right now, though, then what happens when some quarterbacks who are a tier above them start to need new deals? For example, Lamar Jackson, who makes $52 million per year at the moment but is going to hit free agency after the 2027 season. I'd imagine the Baltimore Ravens want to extend him before then, and that might be the thing that pushes another quarterback into — and potentially beyond — Prescott territory.

Jackson would likely kick off a new wave of $60 million deals. Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams will all be up for new deals after the 2028 season, and a huge Jackson extension coming a year earlier could give them all plenty of leverage.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Who resets the market at running back first — Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson? Both hit free agency in 2028 and while 2027 free agent Jonathan Taylor could come close to Saquon Barkley's deal for the top-paid free agent, I don't think he quite gets there, leaving these two to battle for the bigger deal.

I think it comes down to which front office is more willing to extend their guy early, and the Detroit Lions feel more apt to do that. Atlanta feels like a team at a bit of a crossroads here, and the team may not want to devote big money to Robinson quite as quickly as it looks to keep its overall options open.

But the Lions know who they are, and they know how important Gibbs is to that. The money might be tight because of how much quarterback Jared Goff makes, but Detroit still knows it needs to find the space to keep Gibbs in the Motor City.

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens and Drake London are both going to be free agents next offseason. This is another situation where you can argue that either player is the right answer here, but I lean toward Pickens simply because he's been the more productive player. Sure, some of that's the result of playing for the Dallas Cowboys instead of playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

In fact, I'd argue much of the difference comes down to that. Pickens just had a chance to showcase himself in the league's highest-powered offense, while London's numbers — and thus the look of his future extension — suffer from playing with uneven quarterback play in an offense that emphasizes running the football.

Funnily enough, London is the one we've seen serve as a true No. 1 receiver, though. I'd probably be more willing to invest in London if I were an NFL general manager, but it doesn't appear that's the way real-life GMs are going to feel. The question is really just who commits the money to Pickens — Dallas or some other suitor.

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most of the highest-paid tight ends are on long-term deals already. George Kittle and Trey McBride both hit free agency in 2030, for example.

But Kyle Pitts is playing on the franchise tag right now after coming off a season in which he finally regained the momentum from early in his career. If he continues on this trajectory, he'll be the most sought-after tight end on the market next season and will have a very good chance to replace Kittle as the highest-paid tight end in the league.

If Pitts falters? Then we might have to wait. T.J. Hockenson is a free agent next year, but I don't think he gets Kittle money. Brock Bowers in 2028 would be the next candidate to reset the market, something that feels like a lock to happen.

OT Ikem Ekwonu, Carolina Panthers (maybe)

This is a tough one. The current highest-paid left tackle is Laremy Tunsil at $30.1 million average per year, and it's hard to see someone surpassing that soon. Carolina's Ikem Ekwonu probably gets the biggest deal next offseason, but I don't think it's "reset the whole tackle market" levels of big. And a left tackle is going to get the most money of an offensive line position simply because it's such an important spot.

So, I'm putting Ekwonu here, but with a caveat that things need to go very, very right for him to actually do this. Looking down the line, maybe J.C. Latham in 2028 could do it, but I kind of struggle to see a current offensive tackle who'll surpass the $30 million per year mark that Tunsil set. We could be waiting on this year's rookie class.

IOL Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

No surprise here. Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson is averaging the fourth-most money for a guard, and he's in the final year of his contract. He remains an elite guard, and he's going to get paid like that.

It also won't take too much to make him the highest-paid guard. Tyler Smith holds that distinction with a deal that averages $24 million per year. Nelson hitting $25 million doesn't feel at all outside the realm of possibility.

DL Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys

No one in the 2027 free agent class is surpassing Chris Jones' $31.75 million AAV, but the 2028 class is a different story. Quinnen Williams is going to hit free agency and someone is going to have to come up with a lot of money to get the guy who PFF graded as its second-best interior defender last season.

Williams is still young enough that whoever signs him next can feel relatively confident that he'll remain a top defensive tackle for the duration of his next deal. Yes, he's coming off a down year from a statistical perspective, as he had his fewest sacks since his rookie season, but he played significantly better than those numbers would suggest, and the dysfunction in New York mixed with having to adapt to a new team in Dallas didn't help.

EDGE Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Edge rusher is another spot where there's no guarantee that anyone out there comes close to Will Anderson Jr.'s $50 million per year in the near future, but Byron Young from the Los Angeles Rams feels like the best bet to do that.

Young made his first Pro Bowl in 2025, collecting a career-high 12 sacks and 29 QB hits. His breakout campaign played a key role in the Rams allowing the 10th-fewest points in the league. If he can go out and do that again in 2026? Then his chances of approaching or even surpassing that Anderson number becomes a distinct possibility.

LB Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns

Here's a bold take: I think it's going to be a couple of years before we get a true reset of the linebacker market. The top players are signed and I just don't see anyone getting over $20 million AAV at the moment.

But Carson Schwesinger had a strong rookie season for the Cleveland Browns, picking off a pair of passes and recording 2.5 sacks. He has a strong shot to develop into one of the game's premier inside linebackers, and his ability to both work in coverage and get into the backfield when defending the run makes him someone who is bound to have a long NFL career.

CB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is well on his way to becoming the NFL's highest-paid cornerback. Three years into his NFL career and he's already established himself as a lockdown corner.

The bigger question isn't if Gonzalez resets the market but when. New England has reportedly not started extension talks yet, and Gonzalez responded by not showing up to the start of OTAs. Uh oh!

Will this put the pressure on the Patriots? The team should be motivated to keep Gonzalez around long-term, and if they eventually have to overpay him to make that happen, then that's what they'll need to do.

S Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

On Tuesday, the safety market was reset, as the Chargers made Derwin James the highest-paid safety in the league. It marked the second time in his career that James took that distinction. So, who will surpass James next, inevitably leading to James being given another huge extension in the future?

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch is a good bet to be that guy, assuming he is able to return healthy. Branch, a Pro Bowler in 2024, missed five games last season, which probably prevented him from making a return trip.

Branch has to show he can return from his torn Achilles without losing any of the athleticism that made him one of the NFL's most promising safeties, but if he can do that, then he'll be on the path to a big contract extension.

K Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This might be the easiest prediction of this entire article. Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little is a free agent in 2028 and the Jaguars should feel motivated to get an extension done as soon as possible for a guy as good as Little.

Through the first two seasons of his career, Little has never missed a field goal under 40 yards and is 13-for-16 on attempts over 50. His long-range accuracy is a huge weapon for the Jaguars, as the team can almost guarantee points once it gets to a certain spot on the field.

And that's probably worth a good bit of money, right? Brandon Aubrey and Chris Boswell are making $7 million per season, and Little is significantly younger and won't hit free agency until 2028. The cap will rise by then, and as long as Little doesn't regress, he'll easily be able to demand the league's largest kicker deal.

More NFL Offseason news and analysis