Latest Will Howard rumors should have Steelers rooting for Aaron Rodgers retirement

The Steelers don't know what they have in second-year quarterback Will Howard. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is an established product, especially entering his age-43 season. The Steelers could compete for a playoff spot with Rodgers, especially if he can revive some version of his former self in Mike McCarthy's playbook. But is that really worth doing at this juncture?

This is not a shot at Rodgers, but rather the Steelers themselves. Pittsburgh is addicted to winning, something rival NFL fanbases often respected about Mike Tomlin and Co. But now with a new head coach and no foreseeable path to the future of the most important position in the NFL, running it back with Rodgers feels more like a chore than the best option — and that's where Howard comes in.

The Steelers faith in Will Howard is real, and should impact Aaron Rodgers

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025 | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Ever since he was hired, McCarthy has praised Howard, even watching his tape from Ohio State to learn about the prospect he'll have a large role in coaching up. McCarthy was hired not just to win football games, but find the Steelers next face of the franchise while he's at it. While much of the fanbase has taken McCarthy's quotes on Howard at face value — with some even assuming the worst, that Howard is little more than a placeholder for a young quarterback Pittsburgh actually believes in — word out of the Steelers building is that they genuinely think Howard could be...something.

"The Steelers might not have a clear-cut quarterback of the future on the roster, but one internal source said that they won't be forced to draft one this year. That source noted Pittsburgh will play the board first and that Will Howard, last year's sixth-round pick, has fans in the front office," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote.

The Steelers can say all the right things about Howard, but he's lacking one key component, and that's experience. Howard hasn't even played in a preseason game, something that should change come August, with or without Rodgers in tow. But why not take matters a step further? If the Steelers really believe in Howard, then they're doing him and the fanbase a disservice forcing him to wait another season under false promises.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire or play one more season with the Steelers?

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

I genuinely believe Rodgers when he says he hasn't made up his mind on next season. At 42, Rodgers is at the tail end of his career. He only signed with the Steelers last season to play under a coach he respects in Tomlin. Pittsburgh may have hired McCarthy, a coach Rodgers has a good relationship with from their time in Green Bay, but that alone won't make the decision for him.

Rodgers doesn't want to take part in OTAs, and most players in his position wouldn't have to. However, this is McCarthy's first season at the helm in Pittsburgh. It'd be helpful to have someone like Rodgers at least in the building to aid that transition. The Steelers reportedly gave Rodgers a soft deadline of the NFL Draft to make up his mind.

Yet, Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer. If Pittsburgh really wants him back this bad — and apparently doesn't plan on doing much of anything to replace him in the meantime — he's under no pressure to uphold his end of the bargain. It's a fake deadline, made up by a front office and ownership group trying to save face.

None of this is to suggest Howard is the answer. But even Rodgers praised the young quarterback last season and poured a lot into his development. If he's going to succeed and prove himself enough to sway the Steelers away from taking a QB in 2027, the time is now to give him that opportunity.

What it would take for the Steelers to start Will Howard in 2026

Make no mistake about it. If Rodgers does return to Pittsburgh next season, he will start every game unless the Steelers clinch an early playoff berth or he gets hurt. That won't help Howard's development, as there's only so much he can learn in preseason games and practice. Eventually, the Steelers have to throw him into the fire, or all of their praise is just talk to keep the fanbase at bay. The QB depth chart is much more manageable without Rodgers in the picture.

Position Player QB1 Mason Rudolph QB2 Will Howard QB3 Rookie QB QB4 Veteran placeholder

If Rodgers does retire, then Howard would have a legitimate chance at game action in 2026. The Steelers would hold an open quarterback competition in training camp, with Mason Rudolph as the likely favorite to start Week 1. Yet, Rudolph's leash would be short, unlike Rodgers. McCarthy knows he can't bench one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Rudolph on the other hand? He's just collateral damage.

All of the signs point to an eventual Rodgers return, even if it's not on the Steelers timeline. Yet, all the quotes suggest this team wants to see what they have in Howard, and there's no better way to achieve that goal than sending Rodgers a subtle message that he's unwanted.

The Steelers don't have the gall to do that, but it's the right move. Hands down.