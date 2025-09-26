Marvin Harrison Jr. won't beat the bust allegations after Thursday night disappointment

Marvin Harrison Jr. can’t beat the bust allegations. He’s had a horrible second year and his latest gaff makes it clear that if the Arizona Cardinals won’t give up on him, social media, fantasy football owners and NFL fans as a whole certainly are. In his latest move, he not only bobbled a catch causing an interception, but then showed no effort to make a tackle. This is now what the Cardinals needed to see from their star receiver.

This season, Harrison had 17 catches for 142 yards and just one touchdown reception in the first game of the season. There was a lot of hype on Harrison coming out of Ohio State and he’s quickly turning into a bust rather than a future star of the league. Here’s social media’s reaction from how quickly they’re done with Harrison.

Social media unloads on Marvin Harrison Jr. after football fans are fed up with him

Marvin Harrison Jr. is teetering on the overrated allegations

When we gonna start having the “MHJ is way tf overrated” talks? — Jacob (@jacobrd_98) September 26, 2025

I'm with Jacob, it's time to start having the overrated conversations. He came into his rookie season as one of the most hyped up players in his draft. While he is facing a typical sophomore slump in his second season, what he's going through now is worse than a slump. I think it would be acceptable for his struggles if he didn't have the hype that he did. On top of that, Ohio State receivers don't typically struggle in the NFL.

I think it's a little early to call him a bust simply because it's only his second season and he did have 885 yards and eight receiving touchdowns as a rookie, but calling him overrated is extremely fair. He was supposed to have a trajectory like Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson; now he's more like John Ross.

The end is near for Marvin Harrison Jr. already?

Yeah MHJ it’s over — elijah (@poppatanks) September 26, 2025

Is it over yet? I wouldn't go that far, but I would say that he needs to turn things around immediately. He can't continue to play the way he is and expect people to seriously think he's going to be a solid receiver in the NFL. Kyler Murray isn't the best quarterback in the NFL, but he's good enough to get Harrison the ball.

Between the drops, lack of effort and seemingly looking out of place, it's fair to question if Harrison has already peaked in the NFL, but I don't think it's over yet. Maybe there's something else going on with him mentally where he's not quite putting it out. He needs to improve immediately because as the No, 4 pick in the NFL, you can't afford to slack off.

This is the gamble with taking skill players, specifically receivers, this high up in the draft. There's a chance they aren't quite as good as people think and if they aren't, it feels like a wasted pick. The Cardinals and the offense needs Harrison to play better, especially with James Conner out for the year.

Fantasy football owners have to start thinking about alternative options at receiver

MHJ owners from last year .. pic.twitter.com/pa7OQzuxke — Jason Black (@dabayrz) September 26, 2025

This is what hurts the most. Fantasy football owners are just now getting over Kyle Pitts and his miserable start to the NFL by fantasy football standards, now they're dealing with Harrison's antics too. For anyone that believe in both of them either at the same time or one after the other, godspeed to you. Harrison isn't the fantasy gem owners thought he'd be and Thursday night was proof that it's time to sell while you can.

Not sure what the return on Harrison would be at this point, but it's worth exploring; if nothing more for depth. I don't think the Cardinals trade him at all this season, for what it's worth, but yes, as a fantasy owner, it's time to explore some trades.

Harrison isn't worth keeping around as a depth option if you have an underperforming fantasy team. Waiting on Harrison to finally take off will only force your team further into the depths of the standings. You should still be able to get something valuable, if nothing more some depth, but don't keep him around at this point.

There's something going with Marvin Harrison Jr. and it could be more than just an effort thing

What's going on with MHJ. Smh. — Alex ✞ (@GreatRajsel) September 26, 2025

This is the biggest question. This isn't just a player that is dealing with an early-season slump, he's dealing with something more. Whether he's trying to force his way out of Arizona or something bigger, this doesn't feel like just a player struggling through year two adjustments. If he is trying to lowkey force himself out of Arizona that would be wild.

He's not quite at the point in his career where he can just up and decide he's ready to leave 20 games into his NFL career. He has to do more than what he has before he can claim he's ready to leave. This doesn't feel like that, but it's worth mentioning. Hopefully he isn't battling any injuries or some mental blocks in his game.

It's borderline sad how bad things are getting and in a way you kind of feel bad for him. Then again, when he came into the league with the expectations he did, you can't feel too bad when his problems are more about effort than anything else.