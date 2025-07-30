Mike Tomlin is one move away from dividing the Steelers locker room for good

The Pittsburgh Steelers let an Arthur Smith favorite go earlier this week, as they released Swiss-army knife Cordarrelle Patterson, who could play running back, wide receiver and special teams. Patterson was a valued member of the Pittsburgh locker room in his one and only season there, if only to help translate Arthur Smith's playbook to Yinzer. Smith's first season could have gone better, but Steelers fans have low expectations for their offensive coordinators after years of mediocre play on that side of the ball. Patterson helped mitigate some of the risk, but now he's gone.

Patterson announced the news himself on X, calling himself 'washed up' in the process. It's unclear if this hints at bad blood between Patterson and Pittsburgh, but he spent some of his only season in black and gold injured as well. He didn't participate in any of the team's offseason activities or their first four practices in training camp.

Mike Tomlin must choose between Aaron Rodgers and Arthur Smith

Altogether, getting the band back together was not a recipe for success with Smith, who is facing a lot of pressure entering his second campaign with a better quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, and plenty of toys to play with. When the Steelers signed Rodgers it was a signal from Tomlin that he is tired of mediocre quarterback play and play-calling, for that matter. Rodgers may not be the answer, but Tomlin sure thinks he is.

Thus far, Rodgers and Smith have had nothing but kind words for one another publicly. Of course, that won't change until the games matter. If Pittsburgh starts losing, compliments could quickly turn to animosity, especially without Smith's favorite players around to defend him. Signing the likes of Patterson and Scotty Miller were favors to the veteran OC. So was trading for tight end Jonnu Smith, who has a history with Arthur.

This ends one of two ways – either Smith builds an offense around Rodgers successfully, or the veteran quarterback crumbles under the pressure like the 41-year-old has-been he really is.

Steelers must avoid trading for Allen Lazard

There's little indication the Steelers will add wide receiver Allen Lazard this offseason, as he is currently still on the New York Jets roster. However, it's no secret that Lazard and Rodgers are friends, and that they enjoy playing on the same team. When Rodgers was traded from the Packers to the Jets, Lazard came with him. It was a classic Jets mistake to give their future Hall-of-Fame quarterback too much power, and one that ultimately came with consequenses.

If the Steelers bend the knee to Rodgers and add a player he's familiar with (such as Lazard) if will only lead to animosity between the quarterback and his offensive coordinator, especially after Pittsburgh dumped one of Smith's favorite players in Patterson. Lazard wouldn't add nearly enough to the Steelers receiving corps – which as of this writing is lacking a true WR2 – and brings a false sense of loyalty to a locker room that is already on the brink given the additions of Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey.