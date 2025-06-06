Steelers should skip Allen Lazard and target this WR instead

Allen Lazard was linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers virtually immediately following the team's decision to trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. His ties to former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets teammate Aaron Rodgers, coupled with a clear positional need, made connecting the dots straightforward.

But what if we told Rodgers, who officially informed the Steelers he plans to join them, that there are other fish in the sea? None of the available wideouts at this juncture in the offseason are likely to move the needle for Pittsburgh. However, there are better options than Lazard, namely veteran free agent Keenan Allen.

Steelers should pursue Keenan Allen as Aaron Rodgers' WR2, not Allen Lazard

Signing Allen is at his $11.1 million calculated market value sounds much more appealing than giving up assets to pay Lazard the same money. Dipping back into the open market to get Rodgers a proven target opposite two-time Pro Bowler D.K. Metcalf would be a worthwhile move. If deciding between the two, personal bonds aside, the choice should be relatively easy for the Steelers.

Allen's 744 receiving yards in 2024 mark his lowest total since 2015, excluding 2016 and 2022, which were cut well short due to injury. Yet, that's not far off from Lazard's single-season career-best output (788), which predates his Jets tenure. In other words, there are levels to this game, and these two pass-catchers are in different stratospheres in terms of pedigree and skill.

If the Steelers truly want this Rodgers experiment to work, they must invest in setting him up to succeed. Allen isn't the end-all, be-all solution Pittsburgh needs, though his odds of making a legitimate impact are higher than Lazard's. While that may set the bar low, it's the lens through which the front office should view before settling for the latter.

Allen Lazard doesn't want to leave the Jets

For whatever it's worth, Lazard has gone on the record to shut down the idea of leaving his current situation with the Jets for Pittsburgh. The Steelers should take this as a sign to at least explore the possibility of adding Allen. Worst case, they can always revisit a deal with New York.

A slow start and heel issue derailed Allen's inaugural and lone campaign with the Chicago Bears last year. But the six-time Pro Bowler proved he has more gas left in the tank down the stretch. His ability to create separation and command targets with elite route running enabled him to become a stabilizing force for then-rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.