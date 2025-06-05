There’s one glaring reason Rodgers-to-Steelers might backfire fast

At long last, Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a contract. The veteran quarterback is a free agent no more, officially answering the team's most glaring question: Who will be under center for the Steelers in 2025? However, another clear problem remains: Who else will he be throwing to besides prized offseason acquisition D.K. Metcalf?

For whatever it's worth, Rodgers and Metcalf hit the ground running this spring with a well-chronicled workout at UCLA. They've been preparing for this moment, developing a strong rapport ahead of the former's inevitable arrival to Pittsburgh. But again, who is second in the receiving pecking order?

Aaron Rodgers officially signs with the Steelers, but Pittsburgh's lack of weapons remains

No disrespect to Pat Freiermuth, but the veteran tight end isn't an adequate No. 2 target if the Rodgers-led Steelers want to be competitive. The AFC is filled with several explosive offenses, including Pittsburgh's biggest rival, the Baltimore Ravens. It's hard to envision them being a legitimate threat in a loaded conference with such a weak supporting cast.

Getting Rodgers to finally put an end to the months of speculation and uncertainty surrounding his future crosses a significant item off the checklist. Nonetheless, the Steelers are setting him up for failure, bringing the 41-year-old into a less-than-ideal situation with minimal proven pass-catching talent.

Rodgers is an aging signal-caller on the back nine of his career who lacks playmakers. Moreover, he'll be roughly two years from a torn Achilles come Week 1. How does that sound, Steeler Nation?

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will presumably lean on Rodgers to operate as the game manager of his run-first, play-action attack. Yet, doing so becomes difficult when you have a one-dimensional scoring unit that doesn't intimidate opponents through the air. Pittsburgh needs stronger personnel to execute, regardless of their desired approach.

Pittsburgh hasn't properly filled the hole created by trading perennially disgruntled wideout George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in May. Seasoned journeyman Robert Woods and rising third-year speedster Calvin Austin are the next two on the depth chart behind Metcalf. Woof.

Barring a massive leap from Austin or Woods returning to the fringe Pro Bowl form from his heyday, the Steelers have unfinished business to handle. Pittsburgh's ostensibly aware of this. They hosted free agent Gabe Davis for a visit and re-engaged trade talks with the Miami Dolphins surrounding standout tight end Jonnu Smith.