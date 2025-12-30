NFC playoff picture: Bucs, Panthers join Bears, NFC West in dramatic finish

We're now through 17 of 18 NFL regular-season weeks, but we honestly still don't know that much about the NFC playoff picture. Okay, so we know six of the seven teams that will participate in the postseason. But two divisions remain up for grabs, and the No. 1 seed could be claimed by two different teams. There's still a lot to be decided — especially after the Rams' comeback attempt fell short in Atlanta on Monday night.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what the playoff picture looks like ahead of the regular season's final week and see what's still at stake.

Current NFC standings after Week 17

Note: Bolded teams have clinched playoff berths, italicized teams have clinched their division.

NFC Playoff Seed Team Record Playoff Status 1 Seattle Seahawks 13-3 Clinched playoff berth 2 Chicago Bears 11-5 Clinched division 3 Philadelphia Eagles 11-5 Clinched division 4 Carolina Panthers 8-8 Current NFC South leader 5 San Francisco 49ers 12-4 Clinched playoff berth 6 Los Angeles Rams 11-5 Clinched Wild Card berth 7 Green Bay Packers 9-6-1 Clinched Wild Card berth

In the hunt: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

As you can see, things are very jumbled right now in the NFC playoff picture. Again, we know most of the teams that will participate, but the only team locked into its spot right now is the Green Bay Packers as the No. 7 seed. Week 18 is sure to bring a lot of movement to the playoff bracket.

Two divisions are wide open, and the top three seeds could look entirely different a week from today if mayhem occurs.

Teams who have clinched playoff berths going into Week 18

Seattle Seahawks (at 49ers)

Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025 | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

What Seahawks have clinched : Playoff berth

: Playoff berth What's on the line: NFC West title and No. 1 seed in NFC

The Seattle Seahawks are tied for the best record in the NFL, yet they might end up as a No. 5 seed. It all comes down to one game: If they beat the 49ers next weekend, they earn a first-round bye, home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and the NFC West title. If they lose, they're the No. 5 seed and will have to travel across the country to face the NFC South winner in the Wild Card round

Chicago Bears (vs. Lions in Week 18)

What Bears have clinched : NFC North title

: NFC North title What's on the line: No. 2 seed in NFC

Despite their crushing Week 17 loss, the Chicago Bears are NFC North champions. While that loss knocked them out of No. 1 seed contention, the Bears can clinch the No. 2 seed and home-field advantage through the NFC Divisional round by defeating a Detroit Lions team with nothing to play for at home.

Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Commanders in Week 18)

Philadelphia Eagles v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 | Nic Antaya/GettyImages

What Eagles have clinched : NFC East title

: NFC East title What's on the line: No. 2 seed in NFC

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the same position as the Bears. They've won their division, but can't earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If they beat the Washington Commanders and the Bears lose their game, though, Philly will clinch the No. 2 seed, the same one they had during last year's run to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers (vs. Seahawks in Week 18)

What 49ers have clinched : Playoff berth

: Playoff berth What's on the line: NFC West title and No. 1 seed in NFC

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a similar spot as the Seahawks, as a win against Seattle would give them the NFC West title and the NFC's top seed. A loss, though, could drop them to the No. 6 seed in the NFC if the Rams were to take care of business on their end. There's arguably even more pressure on the Niners to win than the Seahawks, knowing that they might not have a matchup against the NFC South winner to fall back on.

Los Angeles Rams (vs. Cardinals in Week 18)

Los Angeles Rams v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

What Rams have clinched : Playoff berth

: Playoff berth What's on the line: No. 5 seed in NFC

The Los Angeles Rams cannot win the NFC West or earn the No. 1 seed, but the No. 5 seed is up for grabs. The difference between playing the NFC South winner and having to play a team like the Bears or Eagles is massive. The Rams would clinch the No. 5 seed by winning their Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals and the 49ers losing their game against Seattle. This is extremely possible, but L.A. needing help probably makes it less likely to occur.

Green Bay Packers (at Vikings in Week 18)

What Packers have clinched : Playoff berth

: Playoff berth What's on the line: N/A

The Green Bay Packers are the only team in the NFC playoff picture with a meaningless Week 18 game on tap. They cannot win the NFC North, and they cannot even snatch the No. 6 seed in the conference. All Packers fans need to do is hope for a clean and healthy game to round out the regular season.

Teams still alive heading into Week 18

Carolina Panthers (at Buccaneers in Week 18)

Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025 | David Jensen/GettyImages

The Carolina Panthers were gifted a golden opportunity to clinch the NFC South but were blown out by the Seahawks, setting up a winner-take-all game against the Buccaneers in Week 18. A win clinches them the division and the No. 4 seed, while a loss eliminates them from the playoffs entirely.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Panthers in Week 18)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are lucky that the Panthers failed to take care of business, as they now have a chance to win the division and make the playoffs at home against their NFC South rivals. The Bucs have not played well of late, but one win is all they need to squeak into the playoffs.