NFL Playoff bracket and Super Bowl prediction after Week 17: Don't count the Rams out

The NFL playoff bracket isn't officially set yet, but it's pretty darn close to being finalized with 17 of the 18 weeks having gone by. In fact, 12 of the 14 teams have already clinched postseason berths. All that's left for the most part to be decided right now is seeding.

While things are subject to change based on the results of the final stretch of the regular season, here's a look at what the playoff field looks like right now and who might have the upper hand when the games matter most.

How the AFC bracket would look if the playoffs started after Week 17

Wild Card Round

No. 7 Buffalo Bills (11-5) vs. No. 2 New England Patriots (13-3)

The Buffalo Bills had a golden opportunity to try and push for a division title or, at the very least, claim the No. 5 seed and begin the playoffs with a light matchup against the AFC North winner, but a Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles put a crimp in those plans. Josh Allen did his best to will the Bills back to victory, but ultimately, it's hard to win a game after not scoring for the first three quarters.

As brutal a loss as this was for Buffalo, though, it might've been worse for the New England Patriots, who'd now have to face Allen and Co. in the Wild Card Round. It's been a storybook kind of season for Drake Maye and the Pats, but the Patriots just learned the hard way what the Bills can do when Allen is at the peak of his powers, when the Bills came back from a 21-0 deficit in New England to win. It's hard to see the Bills coming back from a massive deficit for a second time in New England, but it's also hard to see the Bills facing such a deficit. The Pats are really good, but it's really hard to pick against Allen, even with the Bills looking pretty shaky.

No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) vs. No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4)

The Jacksonville Jaguars' last playoff win came against the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 playoffs, and it came in memorable fashion, as they came back from 27-0 down to win 31-30. The teams are different now, but I expect a Jaguars win the second time as well.

Justin Herbert's playoff struggles aside, the Jaguars have been playing outstanding football for a while. They just won their seventh game in a row, a streak that's seen them defeat the Denver Broncos on the road and blow out these Chargers at home.

No. 5 Houston Texans (11-5) vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

Speaking of red-hot AFC South teams, the Houston Texans have rattled off eight straight wins, going from a team that looked finished to the AFC's top Wild Card spot. Winning the division is unlikely, but earning the No. 5 seed is a nice consolation prize because of the opponent.

The Pittsburgh Steelers occupy the No. 4 seed right now, but that would change if they lose to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. The Steelers just lost to the Cleveland Browns of all teams with a chance to clinch the division in Week 17, and not only have the Ravens not looked right all year, but the Texans blew them out earlier this season. The Texans should be confident against both teams, even with the likelihood that Lamar Jackson would be starting for Baltimore.

Divisional Round

No. 7 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 1 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have an elite head coach and defense, so it's hard to pick against them, especially when they'll have home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs in this scenario, but the quarterback disparity in this game should loom large.

Josh Allen is probably the best quarterback in the NFL right now, and he has a knack for turning it up a notch in the playoffs more often than not. As for Bo Nix, he's what's holding the Broncos back from being true Super Bowl favorites. Winning at Denver against that defense on the road is easier said than done, but if anybody can do it in this playoff field, it's Allen. Give me the Bills in an upset.

No. 5 Houston Texans vs. No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars

What a treat it would be to have these two AFC South rivals face off for a third time, with the rubber match coming in the Divisional Round. Picking a winner is not easy, as both of these teams are extremely well coached and are playing well right now, but the head-to-head edge is what could decide it in the end.

Yes, the Jags and Texans split the season series, but the Texans' win saw them come back from 29-10 down in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars have not lost since, and I have a hard time imagining they'd collapse like that again. They've had the better of the play for much of the season against Houston, and would have home-field. This could go either way, but give me the Jags to advance.

Championship Round

No. 7 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars

It's really hard to pick against Josh Allen in a playoff game that doesn't have Patrick Mahomes on the other side. I have questions about the Bills just about everywhere else, but Allen is the best at the most valuable position. Still, the Jaguars have just been too dominant to pick against, particularly at home.

Liam Coen has this offense humming. Jacksonville's defense is even tenth in the NFL in points against per game. I trust the Jaguars to have their way against a beatable Bills defense, particularly on the ground, and I trust the Jaguars' defense to contain Allen and Co. well enough to advance to the Super Bowl. Ultimately, Allen can only do so much, as we've learned with the Bills for years now.

How the NFC bracket would look if the playoffs started after Week 17

Wild Card Round

No. 7 Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) vs. No. 2 Chicago Bears (11-5)

We just saw this matchup play out in Week 16, and it was a doozy. The Chicago Bears came back and stole that game from the Green Bay Packers, seizing control of the NFC North in the process. The Packers were in control for most of the night, which shouldn't be ignored, but it's hard to pick against the Bears for a couple of reasons.

First, the Packers are far from full strength. Micah Parsons is out for the year, and who knows if Jordan Love will be at 100 percent by the time the playoffs begin? Second, the Bears just seem to have a flair for the dramatic. They find ways to win late when it matters most. I expect a close game between two bitter rivals, but trust Caleb Williams to make more plays late than the Packers, whether Love is healthy or not.

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (11-4) vs. No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

The fact that the Los Angeles Rams would have to travel across the country to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles a year after losing to them in the playoffs might scare some away from picking Los Angeles, but the Rams are the pick here. Sure, their Week 16 loss was infuriating, and it's hard to pick against the reigning champs, particularly in a hostile environment, but not too long ago, the Rams were everyone's Super Bowl favorites.

The Rams' loss was annoying, but they still scored 37 points against the Seattle Seahawks, giving reason to believe they'll find ways to score against an outstanding Eagles defense. Can we say the same about a shaky Eagles offense scoring against the Rams? Not really. Even in their win against the Bills on Sunday, the Eagles couldn't generate much of anything in the second half. It won't be easy, but the Rams should win this game. They've just been the better team this season.

No. 5 San Francisco 49ers (12-4) vs. No. 4 Carolina Panthers (8-8)

Not earning the No. 1 seed might be a disappointing outcome if it comes to that for the San Francisco 49ers, but this Wild Card matchup would be as close as it gets to a bye. They'd either face a Carolina Panthers team that was just embarrassed at home against the Seattle Seahawks and sits at .500 on the season, or a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that lost against the Miami Dolphins with a chance to control its own destiny.

Anything can happen in the playoffs, but even with their injuries, and especially with how Brock Purdy is playing, the Niners should have no problem beating whoever the NFC South winner ends up being.

Divisional Round

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 1 Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks did just beat the Rams in this exact game in Week 16, but the Rams controlled that game most of the way, and lost by just one point in overtime. They were one special teams mistake away from sweeping the season series. There's no excuse for the end result, but the Rams have had the better end of the play for the most part against Seattle, and ultimately, feels like the more trustworthy team.

As impressive as Mike Macdonald has been, Sean McVay is the head coach I'm taking to win me a game. As solid as Sam Darnold has been, I trust Matthew Stafford to make plays in the clutch and avoid back-breaking mistakes that Darnold has a propensity for making. The Seahawks are really good, but the Rams' roster is probably a bit better, and Los Angeles has won its share of playoff games in the McVay-Stafford era, while the Seahawks are still building.

No. 5 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 2 Chicago Bears

This game was as good as any we've seen this season, so we can only hope that the Niners and Bears face off again with their seasons on the line. I expect another extremely tight game that'll be decided in the final moments, but I also expect a different outcome.

The Niners deserve all the credit in the world for stringing wins together with a depleted roster, but I have a hard time believing they'll go on a deep playoff run without the likes of Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk. Even George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall are banged up. The Bears will have their hands full against Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, but it's hard to believe the Bears would fall short at home against this variation of the Niners, especially after seeing them in Week 17.

Championship Round

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 2 Chicago Bears

What a treat this matchup would be. Watching the Bears play for a chance to play in the Super Bowl would be truly extraordinary, but the matchup couldn't be much tougher. This Rams team is a buzzsaw, and they're so good to the point where even at home, it's really hard to pick the Bears.

The Bears have been an incredible story, but it feels like their fourth-quarter magic has to run out at some point, right? If the Bears get off to a sluggish start against the Rams, I'm not sure they'd even have the chance to complete another comeback. The Bears should have sustained success for the first time in a long time, but this is only year one of the Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams era. For now, Stafford and McVay have the slight edge, even on the road.

Super Bowl prediction after Week 17

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars

Nobody could have predicted this Super Bowl matchup entering the season, and I'm not sure anyone would predict it even right now, but it has a chance to be one of the most entertaining matchups in quite some time. As good as the Jaguars are and as well as they've played, though, the Rams have been my Super Bowl pick for much of the year, and I'm sticking to it.

The Rams have the slightly better roster, the better quarterback, the better head coach, and more experience in big games. The Jaguars are great, but the Rams, even after their heartbreaking Week 16 loss, remain the team to beat.