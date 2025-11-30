NFL bold predictions for Week 13 that could actually come true

As the NFL's playoff picture starts to solidify and divisional races heat up, games get more and more wild. Both the AFC and NFC are more in flux than any would have expected, and multiple predicted bottom feeders are clawing their way into playoff contention. It feels impossible to predict what comes next. That said, these are three bold predictions for Week 13 that could actually come true:

1. The Giants will hold the Patriots to under 20 points

The Giants might not win, but the conditions surrounding Week 13 seem to be building up to a perfect storm for New York's talented defensive line. On a normal game day, New York's scheme would, in spite of their aforementioned pass rush, allow an unconscionable 27.8 points per game, a number likely to balloon against the Patriots' average weekly average score of just over 26 PPG.

However, New England will be without starting LT Will Campbell due to a knee injury and with LG Jared Wilson either out as well or limited with a right ankle sprain. Mix in a new face as New York's defensive coordinator, and the combination of what will likely be a new scheme and the rallying of support around new DC Charlie Bullen — he was promoted from his position as the Giants' linebacker coach when Shane Bowen was fired — and the Giants will be coming hot out of the gates trying to take the heads of both Drake Maye and rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson all game.

2. Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet will each score a touchdown

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

If there is a matchup in Week 13 that will allow a starter and their backup to both reach the end zone, it is either this one, or Pittsburgh's committee against Buffalo's porous run defense. However, given the sheer disparity between Seattle and Minnesota's trajectories at this point in the season, don't be surprised if the Seahawks jump out to an early lead and simply wrestle time of possession away from the Vikings' skill players, who are Minnesota's one chance to turn this game into a dogfight.

Walker has officially taken back over the backfield, coming off of a week when he totaled 11 carries and 71 yards. He now faces a Minnesota defense that has allowed the 10th most rushing yards per game all season (128.7) and the sixth-most over the last few weeks.

Against that kind of defense, even a goal line reliever like Charbonnet can thrive, especially one talented enough to have held the backfield down as long as he did. He'll have plenty of opportunities to steal a touchdown away from Walker.

3. The Texans will upset the Colts

Unstoppable force, meet immovable object. Don't look now, but the Texans have slowly clawed their way out of the AFC South's basement with the best defense in the NFL. Top five in every primary yardage and scoring category, they've yet to face the Colts' league-leading scoring offense (31 PPG), nor a running back as talented as Jonathan Taylor.

While Indianapolis holds onto the media attention and the top spot in their division, rest assured that this will be a test for them too, especially coming off of two stinging losses in three weeks to the Chiefs and Steelers. Divisional matchups are always wild cards, and this one will bizarrely come down to whether the Texans' offense can take advantage of whatever opportunities can give them, as Indianapolis will get theirs. But they will have a shot to at least cover the spread (Colts -4.5), and the Colts' defense is more vulnerable than you would think, particularly through the air.