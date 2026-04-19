NFL Draft Rumors: Steelers shut door on QB, Cowboys trade confusion and more

The 2026 NFL Draft is on Thursday and there are still a lot of rumors and moves being made. The big blockbuster move this weekend included the New York Giants adding another top 10 pick after trading Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals. We'll have to see what the Giants do with the pick but as of now, it looks like the Giants pull off a heist on the Bengals. That move could ultimately have implications on the NFC East, particularly the Dallas Cowboys, as well.

Dallas, which picks No. 12 in the draft, now has to figure out if moving up to No. 6 is high enough after the Giants secured the No. 10 pick. There's been talk of them moving up as high as inside the top five as well as moving into the top 10 to possibly land one of David Bailey or Reuben Bain Jr. Believe it or not, less than a week before the draft there's still more than enough to dive into as draft week is upon us.

Steelers shying away from Ty Simpson as a first-round pick

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just when you thought the Pittsburgh Steelers were learning from some of their mistakes of last season, they’re showing you, even with a new coach at the helm, they’re still the same ol’ Steelers. According to ESPN insider Brooke Pryor, the Steelers aren’t planning on turning to Ty Simpson with the No. 21 pick in the NFL Draft this week and instead keeping a “best player available” mentality with their first round pick.

In a way, you can’t really blame them. Aaron Rodgers would have probably announced he was retiring at this point so once he finishes his holistic offseason journey and gets back in a football mindset, you have to think he’ll sign on the dotted line, reunite with his longtime Green Bay Packers coach and have one final curtain call with the Steelers. If that doesn’t happen as smoothly as I made it sound, the Steelers may ultimately regret turning away from Simpson.

For what it’s worth, the Steelers don’t necessarily need to use the No. 21 pick to take Simpson, but the Arizona Cardinals or the New York Jets could move back into the first round to take Simspon at the end of the round, eliminating a chance for the Steelers to draft him. They could realistically take him in the second round, but again, there’s no telling if he’ll be available at No. 53.

The Steelers don’t need Simpson. After all, he’s the best option for them and with or without Rodgers would be great to have, but there’s other options the Steelers could wait well into the draft to get. The problem with that is the Steelers haven’t taken a quarterback in the first round since Kenny Pickett. They could very well have PTSD which is why they’re reluctant to take one on Day 1. It doesn’t change the fact that playing Rodgers’ games for a second straight season is putting them in a bind.

Cowboys trade possibility getting conflicting rumors

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Will the Dallas Cowboys trade up to land their premier EDGE rusher? Will the Cowboys stay at No. 12, keep the No. 20 pick, and let the chips fall as they may? Will the Cowboys think about a move to No. 6 for Sonny Styles? Well over the last few days, those questions have all had conflicting answers. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Dallas "wasn't necessarily tied to making a trade", but also still considered a trade on the table.

There’s no right answer, but if they want to be taken seriously as a contender and want to be relevant in NFL playoff conversations, it makes the most sense for them to trade up. Jerry Jones plays his cards so close to his chest; sometimes it feels like he doesn’t always know what he’s doing. That’s why rumors of the Cowboys trading up are hard to keep up with.

They’ve been rumored to trade up as high as the No. 3 pick, most mock drafts have them leaping up to No. 6. The one consensus is that the Cowboys best bet is to trade up, but where they’ll land is still a mystery.

Thanks to the Giants getting a second top 10 pick, if the Cowboys did want to trade up to the No. 5 pick, it might cost a lot more than they originally thought it would. It could also mean the Giants are no longer interested in trading back because two picks inside the top 10 is a premium. It’s one more thing for the Cowboys to think about ahead of Thursday.

Giants landing No. 10 pick makes Jordyn Tyson workout more curious

WR Jordyn Tyson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Well the New York Giants already have a plan with the No. 10 pick. Of course this is still speculation, but with the Giants turning Dexter Lawrence into the No. 10 pick from the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Giants general manager, Joe Schoen, flew out to attend Jordyn Tyson’s workout and had dinner with him. Essentially, it alludes to the fact that the Giants are leaning toward taking him.

#Giants GM Joe Schoen flew to Arizona to attend Jordan Tyson’s workout yesterday. Schoen also had dinner with Tyson the night before, sources told me and @RapSheet.



With NYG at 10 after the Dexter Lawrence, Tyson’s odds of being a top 10 pick have now increased significantly. pic.twitter.com/KY0ycxflfp — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 19, 2026

There’s been talk of them possibly taking Carnell Tate at No. 6, but after acquiring the No. 10 pick, the Giants won’t need to do that. They can take Styles, David Bailey or just about any other player they want at No. 5 and take Tyson at No. 10 to give Jaxson Dart another perimeter weapon.

The Giants came out of the deal with the Bengals as thieves if you ask me. They got rid of an aging player, played up his value and stole the No. 10 pick. It gives them so much more leeway as they figure out how to build this team into a contender in a division full of heavyweights. Getting the No. 10 pick was the best move for them, especially when you consider the Cowboys are looking to trade up and the Washington Commanders offseason haul.

The fact that it only cost them Lawrence is even better. Sure, they’ll miss having his presence on the defensive line, but if it means they get more draft capital amid a never-ending rebuilding phase, it could be what finally helps them survive in the NFC East.

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