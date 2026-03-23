NFL free agency predictions for Jauan Jennings and the 10 best players still unsigned

NFL fans always look forward to the beginning of NFL free agency, and understandably so, but even while most of the star free agents have signed, there are still some quality players available for the taking. In fact, it feels like every year, free agents who sign later in the offseason offer better bang for their buck.

Jauan Jennings headlines a list of 10 impactful free agents still available a week after the free agency madness began. Here's where they'll end up.

WR Jauan Jennings

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Landing spot: Los Angeles Chargers

It's pretty shocking that Jauan Jennings, a 28-year-old coming off back-to-back rock-solid seasons, is still a free agent, but this is an opportunity the Los Angeles Chargers can't let go by the wayside.

Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL despite having subpar wide receiver play in recent years. Ladd McConkey is a talented player, but Los Angeles' second-leading receiver in 2025 was Keenan Allen, a 33-year-old they seem to be parting with. The Chargers desperately need more talent around McConkey and Quentin Johnston, and Jennings fits well.

What makes Jennings particularly intriguing is his red zone presence. He recorded nine touchdowns in 15 games last season despite being banged up with various ailments for much of the year. The Chargers' leader in receiving touchdowns was Johnston, with eight. The Chargers should look to maximize Herbert, and adding the most talented free agent left would be doing just that.

OT Taylor Decker

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Landing spot: Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions shocked some by releasing longtime stalwart Taylor Decker after a decade with the franchise. There's no disputing that Decker is on the decline, but he's still a starting-worthy offensive tackle, which makes the Chicago Bears fit particularly interesting.

The Bears' left tackle situation is far from set in stone. They re-signed Braxton Jones after cutting him, but is he really the solution after losing his starting job during the 2025 season? Is Ozzy Trapilo, Jones' replacement, really the answer? Should they be trusting Jedrick Wills Jr., a player who hasn't appeared in a game since 2024?

Decker not only provides a veteran presence, but he's also familiar with Ben Johnson from their days in Detroit. He wouldn't break the bank and could really stabilize the left side of the offensive line.

WR Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landing spot: Baltimore Ravens

The New England Patriots chose to release Stefon Diggs despite the 32-year-old leading the team with over 1,000 receiving yards. He might not be quite as dynamic as he once was, but Diggs remains a very productive player, even coming off a major injury. He could prove to be a bargain addition for a contender.

With that in mind, why not consider the Baltimore Ravens? As is customary, the Ravens have put the wide receiver position on the back burner at the beginning of the offseason, but chances are, they don't want Devontez Walker as their WR3 alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

In addition to the obvious need for receiver depth, the Ravens have a knack for signing older receivers, with Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins and Steve Smith Sr. as prime examples. Now, not all of these moves have paid off for Baltimore, but Diggs shouldn't cost too much and is an easy fit.

DE Joey Bosa

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Landing spot: San Francisco 49ers

Joey Bosa is not the player he once was, but he's coming off a strong season with the Buffalo Bills. He tied the NFL lead with five forced fumbles, recorded 5.0 sacks and had 16 QB hits. It was his healthiest and most productive season in nearly a half-decade. With that in mind, Bosa should draw some interest on the open market, and where better for him to end up than with the San Francisco 49ers?

Playing with his brother, Nick, would only be part of that equation. As fun as that pairing would be, the Niners could use some defensive juice. They recorded just 20 sacks last season, the fewest in the NFL. Bosa's 5.0 sacks would've led their team. Injuries played a role, but they seem to always impact the Niners negatively. Given that, why not add more depth?

Bosa might cost more than the Niners would hope, but the opportunity to play with his brother could make him easier to sign, making it a no-brainer decision.

LB Bobby Wagner

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Landing spot: Los Angeles Rams

He might be 35 years old, but Bobby Wagner is still one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Wagner's 78.6 PFF grade ranked ninth in the NFL among 88 qualified linebackers, and his grade against the pass and against the run ranked in the top five. Wagner's 4.5 sacks were his second-most in a season since 2016, and his 162 tackles ranked fifth in the NFL. He even recorded four passes defended and a pair of interceptions.

Wagner was all over the field for the Washington Commanders and was nothing short of outstanding. He should generate interest around the league, but given his age, Wagner will probably want to join a contender, especially after how poorly the 2025 season went for the Commanders.

The Los Angeles Rams are a team firmly entrenched in Super Bowl contention, offer Wagner some familiarity, as the veteran played for the team in 2022, and could use a linebacker. Why not?

QB Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Landing spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers seemingly has two choices at this point. He's either going to retire or he's going to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While his decision could go either way, I assume he's going to choose the latter.

Now, the Steelers don't have to re-sign Rodgers even if Rodgers wants to return, but he feels like their No. 1 choice. They're not in a position to draft their starter for 2026, and the only quarterbacks on their roster are Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, two players who shouldn't be starting games that matter in 2026. Say what you want about Rodgers, but even at this stage of his career, he's the best quarterback available for Pittsburgh.

I have my doubts when it comes to Rodgers winning a playoff game in Pittsburgh, but it feels like if the Steelers were ready to let him go, they'd have signed someone else by now. It's Rodgers or bust for Pittsburgh, and Steelers or retirement for Rodgers.

WR Deebo Samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Landing spot: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle, giving them easily the worst wide receiver room in the NFL as of this writing, with Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington as their best wideouts. They'll probably draft at least one receiver, but they could really use a veteran that their new starting quarterback, Malik Willis, can trust. Deebo Samuel can be that guy.

Samuel is obviously not the player he once was, but he is coming off a decent season with the Commanders. He tied his career-high with 16 games played, recording 72 receptions, 727 yards and five touchdowns in those contests. His 10.1 yards per reception were a career low, but he can catch passes from the slot and take pressure off Willis and the Dolphins' other young receivers.

I get that the Dolphins are rebuilding, but they'd be giving Willis no shot to succeed as constructed. At the very least, Samuel gives them a playable veteran who can catch passes. They don't have that right now.

TE David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Landing spot: Baltimore Ravens

David Njoku is a very talented player. As recently as 2023 he had a season in which he recorded just shy of 900 receiving yards and was a Pro Bowler for the Cleveland Browns. Despite putrid quarterback play throughout his Cleveland tenure, Njoku was a consistent bright spot most of the time when he was able to play.

Injuries have caused him to miss five or more games in each of the last two seasons, and the emergence of Harold Fannin Jr. impacted Njoku's numbers in 2025, but again, the talent, when he's healthy, is obvious.

Njoku has some value to rebuild, and the Baltimore Ravens make sense as a landing spot. Yes, they do have Mark Andrews, but lost Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar to free agency. The Ravens' offense has thrived in recent years with Andrews and Likely catching passes, and there's a good chance Baltimore will want a second pass-catching option at the tight end position. Njoku is as good as it gets among free agency tight ends.

QB Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Landing spot: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in position to select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, giving them their quarterback of the future, but how sure are we that he'll be ready to start on day one? Even if Mendoza is ready, it'd behoove the Raiders to sign a veteran quarterback to mentor him.

The only quarterback currently on their roster is Aidan O'Connell, a fine backup but one with just three years of NFL experience. Alternatively, Kirk Cousins is a 14-year veteran who has played for three different teams. He's been through all kinds of situations and could be the perfect mentor for Mendoza.

Cousins is probably hoping for a chance to start, but the odds of him landing a starting role at this point are probably slim. If he can't be guaranteed a starting role, his best chance of earning playing time might be in a situation that has him on the same team as a rookie in the position, making the Raiders appealing.

DE Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Landing spot: Chicago Bears

Even at 36 years of age, Cameron Jordan remains incredibly productive. He recorded double-digit sacks for the first time since 2021, tacked on 15 QB hits and ranked 24th among 115 edge rushers with a 76.0 PFF grade. He was particularly stout against the run, ranking fourth among those same 115 defensive ends.

Jordan understandably wants to get paid like the elite player he remains, but as of now, the New Orleans Saints have not met whatever asking price he has, opening the door for him to depart for a team like the Chicago Bears who could really use him.

The Bears were in the bottom half of the league with 35 sacks in the regular season, and despite their best efforts, failed to acquire Maxx Crosby to be their difference-making edge rusher. I'm not saying Jordan is as good a player as Crosby is, but he can wreak havoc and would be reunited with Dennis Allen, only making this fit even more perfect.