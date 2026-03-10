NFL free agency rumors tracker: Latest signings, trades and live analysis

Key Points
- Day 1 of NFL free agency saw several high-profile players like Malik Willis and Tyler Linderbaum agree to terms.
- Key impact players such as the top-ranked free agent and a former MVP remain unsigned as Day 2 begins.
- Live updates and analysis are crucial for tracking the evolving market and potential surprise signings this week.
While the likes of Malik Willis, Alec Pierce, Tyler Linderbaum, Jaelan Phillips and Kenneth Walker III all agreed to contract terms on Day 1 of NFL free agency's legal tampering period, there are still plenty of impact players available. Trey Hendrickson, the consensus No. 1-ranked free agent on FanSided's big board, still doesn't have a team. The same can be said of QB Kyler Murray, who is likely to sign for the veteran minimum thanks to his Arizona Cardinals buyout. FanSided has you covered with live updates and analysis for all things NFL free agency on Day 2 of the legal tampering period.
