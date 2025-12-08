NFL Mock Draft 2025: Updated draft order after Week 14 and the likely top-10

Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns might not have meant anything when discussing the playoff picture, but it meant everything when looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft. The Titans won, earning their second win of the season, but in the eyes of some, that win does more harm than good.

Not only did Cam Ward struggle to complete 50 percent of his throws, but the NFL Draft order was shaken up in a huge way. With four more weeks to go, it's not as if things can't change again, but the Titans, at least for now, lost the top spot as a result of their win.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Week 14

New York Giants (2-11) Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) Tennessee Titans (2-11) Cleveland Browns (3-10) New Orleans Saints (3-10) Washington Commanders (3-10) New York Jets (3-10) Arizona Cardinals (3-10) Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons, 4-9) Cincinnati Bengals (4-9) Minnesota Vikings (5-8) Miami Dolphins (6-7) Baltimore Ravens (6-7) Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) Carolina Panthers (7-6) Houston Texans (7-5) Detroit Lions (8-5) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts, 8-5) Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) Chicago Bears (9-3) San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Buffalo Bills (9-4) Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-4) Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers, 8-3-1) Seattle Seahawks (10-3) New England Patriots (11-2) Los Angeles Rams (9-3) Denver Broncos (10-2)





The New York Giants have leapfrogged the Titans for the No. 1 overall pick. This might not be as huge a deal as other years without a franchise-altering quarterback available, but the Giants now have two outstanding paths they can go down if this result holds the rest of the way. They can either draft the best player available, or they can trade the pick to a quarterback-needy team, receiving a haul in return.

This is the position that the Titans were in, but their win on Sunday now has them picking No. 3 overall. The New Orleans Saints had a chance to remain among the favorites to pick up the No. 1 overall pick, but their unlikely win on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped them to the No. 5 pick.

Eight teams are within 1.5 games of each other in the reverse standings. With that being said, nothing is close to solidified. We can see any of those teams wind up with the No. 1 overall pick when all is said and done. However, here's how the mock draft would shake up if the order held intact after Week 14.

2026 NFL mock draft for the first 10 picks with current order

NFL Draft order Mock draft selection 1. New York Giants LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State 2. Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana 3. Tennessee Titans EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami 4. Cleveland Browns QB Dante Moore, Oregon 5. New Orleans Saints QB Ty Simpson, Alabama 6. Washington Commanders WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State 7. New York Jets S Caleb Downs, Ohio State 8. Arizona Cardinals OT Spencer Fano, Utah 9. Los Angeles Rams OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami 10. Cincinnati Bengals CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

New York Giants — LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The New York Giants would likely try to trade back and recoup some assets, but adding a talent like Arvell Reese out of Ohio State to one of the best defensive lines in the NFL has to be awfully tempting. Why not make a strength an even bigger strength if given the chance?

Las Vegas Raiders — QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The Saints' win in Week 14 gives the Las Vegas Raiders the chance to take the first quarterback. Fernando Mendoza further cemented the fact that he should be the first quarterback taken after guiding the Hoosiers to the Big Ten title, and he'd give the Raiders their best chance to reset after a disastrous campaign.

Tennessee TItans — EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

It's honestly a coin flip whether Reese or Rueben Bain Jr. should go No. 1 overall, so with Reese going No. 1 in this mock and the Raiders prioritizing a quarterback, Bain falls into the Tennessee Titans' laps. Bain had a massive season for Miami, and would give the Titans a playmaker to build around on the defensive side of the ball, while they hope Ward makes the necessary strides offensively.

Cleveland Browns — QB Dante Moore, Oregon

Shedeur Sanders played pretty well against the Titans, but does anyone really think he's the quarterback of the future in Cleveland? The Cleveland Browns probably do not, and their loss moved them up ahead of the Saints, giving them the chance to select Dante Moore out of Oregon. Moore is as accurate as any quarterback in the class and can even do some damage with his legs, making him an ideal fit for Cleveland at No. 4 overall.

New Orleans Saints — QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

The New Orleans Saints won't get their first choice at quarterback if the standings end as they currently are without trading up, but they are still in position to land Ty Simpson out of Alabama. He doesn't have as much tape as Mendoza or Moore with this being his only year as a starter, but he's shown enough to be worthy of a top-five pick, and he gives the Saints a much better shot of winning long-term than guys like Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler.

Washington Commanders — WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The Washington Commanders have had a lost season, but drafting Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State would make up for it somewhat. Adding Tyson, the clear-cut No. 1 wideout in this year's draft, to complement Terry McLaurin on the outside, could make Washington's offense scary if Jayden Daniels can stay healthy in 2026.

New York Jets — S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

If we take positional value out of the equation, Caleb Downs might be the best pure player in this year's draft. Safeties aren't as valuable as many other positions, but Downs is still worth a top 10 pick. After the New York Jets traded away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, they desperately need a defensive playmaker if they're unable to draft a quarterback. Downs would fit in seamlessly.

Arizona Cardinals — OT Spencer Fano, Utah

The Arizona Cardinals might be tempted to trade up for a quarterback, but ending up with Spencer Fano might be their best path forward. Fano is the best offensive lineman in this year's class, and he can help the Cardinals exponentially both in the air and on the ground with his blocking.

Los Angeles Rams — OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The Atlanta Falcons' struggles have gifted the Los Angeles Rams a top 10 pick in all likelihood. Adding a player like Francis Mauigoa to their offensive line would be quite the gift for a Rams team already in Super Bowl contention. Mauigoa isn't as great in pass protection as he is in run blocking, but he's an elite talent and could even slide to guard if needed.

Cincinnati Bengals — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

With the two best offensive linemen going off the board right before them, the Cincinnati Bengals should use their No. 10 pick to beef up their defense. Mansoor Delane is the best defensive player available, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him become a No. 1 corner sooner rather than later on a contender.