NFL Mock Draft 2026: Full first-round projection after Senior Bowl showcase

Though the Senior Bowl proper will take place on Saturday, that's not what NFL Draft evaluators and the 32 NFL teams actually care that much about. Sure, it can help, but the bulk of the scouting is done at practices throughout the week in Mobile. Now that those are in the books and we've had some fresh eyes in practice settings on draft prospects, we have to update our projections and thoughts looking forward in our latest NFL Mock Draft for the 2026 class.

The 2026 NFL Draft class is interesting because it does feel like we already have a pretty firm grasp on the top of the class. Thereafter, however, things feel much more fluid, and something like showing out at the Senior Bowl could push players into the first round conversation. You'll see plenty of that in this latest projection, but we'll start the newest 2026 NFL Mock Draft with a pick that might as well be set in stone, even some three months away from the Raiders officially being on the clock.

1. Las Vegas Raiders – QB Fernando Mendoza

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

School: Indiana

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: Heisman Trophy winner; led Hoosiers to 15-0 and National Championship Game berth; more TDs than incompletions in CFB Playoff

Somehow, it’s not even February and the No. 1 pick already feels like a formality. Even when Caleb Williams was the clear top selection, we at least feigned some drama about what the Bears would do. But Fernando Mendoza is far and away the best QB in the class and the Raiders need to solidify the position in the worst way. While there’s still quite a bit to accomplish with this roster, but getting quarterback situated if possible with the No. 1 pick — which it is — can’t be ignored.

2. New York Jets – LB Arvell Reese

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Hybrid piece with off-ball and edge potential; 6.5 sacks, 10 TFLs, 69 tackles in 651 snaps this season

On the flip side of the Raiders’ situation is what we have with the Jets. Until Dante Moore elected to return to Oregon, it seemed like the Jets would be in position to take whoever the Raiders didn’t. Now, they should just be taking the best player available at a premium position. Arvell Reese, admittedly, doesn’t fit that as naturally as some. He’s somewhat of a tweener, but in a complimentary sense. He could be a top-tier edge rusher if he focuses there, or could be an elite off-ball linebacker. In either case, he becomes a new defensive cornerstone for the Jets.

3. Arizona Cardinals – OT Francis Mauigoa

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

School: Miami

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Monster with three seasons of experience; right tackle with Miami; well-rounded, but better pass-blocker than in the run game

Regardless of who the Cardinals end up hiring to be the next head coach in Arizona, it seems most likely that they completely revamp the offense. That likely includes moving on from Kyler Murray, but it should also be about putting their next quarterback in a better position as well. Francis Mauigoa can pair with Paris Johnson Jr. to be a tantalizing young tackle duo for the Cards, and help set the tone in the trenches for a group that already has some nice skill position talent.

4. Tennessee Titans – OT Spencer Fano

School: Utah

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: One sack allowed over two seasons and 800+ pass blocking snaps; right tackle for the Utes the last two seasons

There have been a lot of instances in which I’ve mocked a wide receiver to the Titans, with the thought process of helping Cam Ward. You know what would also help the 2025 first-overall pick? Helping him end up on his back less, of course. Spencer Fano has played a ton for Utah in his career, and has consistently proven to be a rock-steady bookend. He’s played primarily on the right side, so it’ll be interesting to see how Tennessee would sort this out, but it’s clear that the previous regime’s offensive line investments in the draft haven’t completely paid off the way the organization hoped.

5. New York Giants – WR Carnell Tate

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Breakout year in 2025 with 875 yards and 9 TDs in 11 games; movable around formation; exceptional balance in all phases

While it was a punchline to say that the Giants played themselves into a worse draft position again, I actually love their spot here. It really could just end up being which prospect they like best and who’s available, because there are holes on the roster, but a talented young core as well. Adding Carnell Tate to that core might be too juicy to pass up in the end, though. He’s phenomenally versatile in how he can be aligned, attack all over the field, and be exceptionally sure-handed in doing so. Him and Malik Nabers would comprise an electric pass-catching duo with Jaxson Dart.

6. Cleveland Browns – EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

School: Miami

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Concerns about arm length; production doesn’t match that with 12 sacks, 68 hurries this year; nearly a 25% pressure rate in 2025

Ideally, the Browns would see one of Mauigoa or Fano fall to them in this spot. That’s not the case in this mock draft, though, so what’s the pivot? Why not lean harder into the strengths of this roster and get Myles Garrett another elite running mate on the edge? Rueben Bain Jr. is perhaps my favorite prospect to watch in this class. You can criticize his short arms, but that’s about it. His burst off the edge, well-developed set of rush moves, and still positive run defense make him a true menace. Even if the offense takes time, Bain and Garrett can keep Cleveland in a lot of games.

7. Washington Commanders – EDGE David Bailey

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

School: Texas Tech

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: 15 sacks and 43 hurries in 14 games as senior; pass-rusher first, but above average run defender; strong, prototypical frame with elite first step

Though it’s not unfair to wonder what the Commanders’ season would’ve looked like had Jayden Daniels been able to stay health, it actually exposed a fatal flaw in Washington. This defense is old and, in many cases, washed. David Bailey can be the antidote to that poison in the well, however. His get-off is unmatched in this class, and I don’t know if there are many tackles in the game of football at any level who can match his explosiveness. He’s the jolt of youth and life that Washington direly lacked this past year.

8. New Orleans Saints – WR Jordyn Tyson

School: Arizona State

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: Over 1,800 yards and 18 TDs in last 21 games; some injury concerns over last two years; all-around weapon at the position

You’d be hard-pressed to find many people as shocked as I was that Tyler Shough was actually a productive rookie quarterback for the Saints this past season. I thought it was a wasted pick, more or less. But he came in as the starter and performed well, so now it’s time for New Orleans to get him more help. If medicals are a green light, I’d still potentially take Jordyn Tyson over Carnell Tate. He moves effortlessly for someone with the size of a true WR1, and could be an exquisite complement to Chris Olave in the Saints passing attack.

9. Kansas City Chiefs – RB Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

School: Notre Dame

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: 1,372 yards and 18 TDs this season despite just 199 carries; 60 forced missed tackles; elite acceleration and burst with contact balance

There are probably one or two cases in which I wouldn’t call taking a running back in the Top 10 an egregious misuse of resources. One of those cases is a team like the Chiefs selecting a prospect like Jeremiyah Love. While there are other problems to sort out for Kansas City — I would love if David Bailey fell to them in this spot — Love would rejuvenate a run game that’s sneakily not been as reliable as Andy Reid needs it to be. He’s a potential game-changer every time he touches the rock, and could be the weapon that unlocks the next evolution of this offense.

10. Cincinnati Bengals – S Caleb Downs

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Two-time unanimous All-American and three-time All-Conference; top-tier athlete with unreal versatility; return potential on special teams

The rinse-repeat of these mock drafts, I’m going to mock the best defensive player available to the Bengals. I still can’t get over the fact that they’re the only team in the AFC North that didn’t fire their head coach this offseason, but regardless of Zac Taylor, they need defensive reinforcements in the worst way. Caleb Downs might not play a premium position, but he’s a premium player. He can cover in a two-high look just as well as when he drops into the slot, and is also a plus coming into the box to stop the run. That’s a difference-maker that, if Trey Hendrickson does leave, Cincinnati is lacking on that side of the ball.

11. Miami Dolphins – CB Mansoor Delane

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

School: LSU

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: Broke out in 2025 for LSU after transferring; better in man than zone coverage; 26.7 passer rating allowed this season

Admittedly, hiring Jeff Hafley wasn’t the most inspiring choice for the Dolphins. That’s not to say it can’t work, but I certainly thought there were better candidates available to Miami. Having said that, his defensive-minded nature leads me to believe that’s where they’ll look with their first-round pick. Mansoor Delane was one of the biggest risers this season, and was the stalwart for the LSU defense. Given how brutally depleted the Dolphins secondary was after trading away Jalen Ramsey, Delane can help start rebuilding that DB group.

12. Dallas Cowboys – LB Sonny Styles

School: Ohio State

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: Complete linebacker with top-end run defense and coverage grades; Only two missed tackles in 600+ snaps in 2025; son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles

Any Cowboys fan who sat through 17 games with Matt Eberflus consistently relying upon Kenneth Murray at linebacker deserves a medal for surviving that mentally. But drafting Sonny Styles can make sure that we don’t see that again. This offseason is going to be about reshaping the defense in Dallas, and Styles can be at the heart of that. He was a field general for Ohio State and his NFL pedigree shines through brightly, especially with how well-rounded of a player he is.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL) – CB Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Tennessee

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Did not play in 2025 after torn ACL in January; 53.6 passer rating allowed in 2024; six INTs in 24 career games

Had Delane not shone so mightily in his final college season, Jermod McCoy likely would’ve been CB1 with a bullet in this class. That’s despite the fact that an ACL injury suffered last offseason put him out of action all year. But his 2024 season was remarkably impressive. He’s got a nose for the football and has great fluidity in both his footwork and his hips to pair with plus athleticism and more than passable length with his frame. Obviously, the injury is a tad scary, but talent-wise, he’d be the best in LA the moment they drafted him.

14. Baltimore Ravens – EDGE Keldric Faulk

School: Auburn

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Only two sacks in 2025 after nine the year prior; far superior against the run than as a pass-rusher; potential move inside is possible

I’m now on the record as saying that I just can’t quite get there with Keldric Faulk. If there’s one thing that’s always going to scare me, it’s an edge rusher who has a bunch of enticing tools who somehow wasn’t productive (or at least as much he should’ve been) in college. But the Ravens are a team that not only likes to bet on traits, but can get the most out of them as well. Moreover, it seems like Faulk is going to settle in about this range, though I still maintain he could go lower than some expect. Regardless, Baltimore might be the spot I’d feel best about his NFL outlook.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – EDGE Cashius Howell

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

School: Texas A&M

Class: Redshirt Senior

Draft Notes: Largely a pass-rush specialist; 12 sacks and 27 hurries on 301 pass rush snaps in 2025; motor elite, but still work-in-progress as run defender

The more I think about it, the more I think we see Todd Bowles flex a little bit of authority in trying to push GM Jason Licht to help out the head coach’s preferred side of the ball this season. Cashius Howell would be perfect for the Buccaneers to take a necessary steps forward defensively. Though his run defense still leaves a bit to be desired, Tampa lacks a player with the raw athleticism and proven juice as a pass-rusher that the A&M product can bring to the table. He’s the type of player who can instantly help on passing downs, with potential to be a top player at the position.

16. New York Jets (via IND) – WR Makai Lemon

School: USC

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Smaller than Tate and Tyson; 1,156 yards and 11 TDs in 12 games this year; dynamic movement ability across formation and in space

Obviously, the Jets still need to figure out their quarterback situation. In previous mock drafts, I’ve had them looking to trade this pick from the Colts in a deal that would bring back Kyler Murray. While I still think that’s a more than viable option for New York, that’s obviously not the only avenue for them. And for a roster quite devoid of high-end talent, Makai Lemon as a 1B pass-catcher with Garrett Wilson would be terrific for the Jets. He can be a big-play threat at any level of the field, but his feel for space also should make him a first-down machine.

17. Detroit Lions – EDGE Akheem Mesidor

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

School: Miami

Class: Redshirt Senior

Draft Notes: Multiple position changes in college career; will be 25 years old on draft night; readymade pass-rusher with strong run defense as well

The more time passes, the more comfortable I am putting Akheem Mesidor higher in the first round. The age is obviously still a concern, no doubt, but the talent and potential for a instant-impact edge rusher is just as obvious. While the Lions could still look to fortify their offensive line, they direly need to get Aidan Hutchinson some help. Mesidor would be the best option they’ve seen in that capacity, as he simply has the wherewithal and explosiveness to continue living in opposing backfields similar to what he did at Miami.

18. Minnesota Vikings – DL Peter Woods

School: Clemson

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Down year in 2025, mirroring Clemson overall; six sacks over last two seasons; elite space-eater with all-around upside

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah being ousted was quite a shock in Minnesota, and we’ll certainly have to see who the Vikings hire to replace him, as well as how much pull Kevin O’Connell will have in the building. Regardless, Peter Woods would be a difference-maker that the Vikes need on the defensive front. He’s a monster of a human being, made even scarier by how he can move at well over 300 pounds. Woods will be a run-stopper immediately, but I continue to believe he can impact the pass rush as well on the interior.

19. Carolina Panthers – DL Kayden McDonald

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: One of the best run defenders in college football; still developing as pass rusher; versatility to play in multiple gaps and schemes

Outside of Derrick Brown, the Panthers are still in need of help on the defensive line. They’ve relied too much on their star to carry the bulk of the load in the trenches, but if they were to take Kayden McDonald in this spot, that would no longer be the case. The Ohio State product should be able to come in on Day 1 and be a fantastic force in clogging gaps and stopping the run. However, what makes him most intriguing is that we started to see far more flashes with his ability to generate pressure in the passing game.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – EDGE T.J. Parker

School: Clemson

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Great build (260 lbs) at the position; 18 sacks the past two seasons and plus run defense; standout in Senior Bowl practices

It’s no secret that, in the wake of the self-inflicted wound known most commonly as the Micah Parsons trade, the Cowboys need to find another edge rusher. There are several options in this spot, but you have to start thinking about T.J. Parker. This was a year from hell for Clemson, and Parker’s production slipped as a result of that. However, he reminded everyone of his tools at the Senior Bowl practices this week, as he consistently showed off wins in pass rush reps, both in team portions and one-on-ones. I suspect that will come close to affirming him as a first-round pick.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – QB Ty Simpson

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

School: Alabama

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: One-year starter with Crimson Tide; struggled mightily with pressure in 2025; Top 35 in FBS in Big-Time Throw Rate

I have a hard time believing that the Steelers would hire someone with the reputation of Mike McCarthy in the way of quarterback development and not bring in someone with more pedigree than a Will Howard to work with this new coaching regime. While Ty Simpson is far from a perfect prospect, we’ve seen so many NFL-caliber tools from his arm throughout his one season starting for the Crimson Tide. He needs to improve his navigation of pressure as a passer, but the upside is clear if he lands in the right situation.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – OG Olaivavega Ioane

School: Penn State

Class: Redshirt Junior

Draft Notes: Zero sacks allowed last two seasons (800+ pass block snaps); primarily left guard, but experience at both spots

Who knows how far the Chargers could’ve gone in the playoffs had their offensive line not been in shambles. That’s not a guarantee that they’d have been a Super Bowl team or anything, but it certainly didn’t help the cause. Olaivavega Ioane can help the most by bolstering the interior of the O-line in LA, though. He was as steady as they come throughout his college career, and would provide the Bolts with an immediate starter, while also giving them more much-needed depth across the line.

23. Philadelphia Eagles – CB Avieon Terrell

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

School: Clemson

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Brother of Falcons CB A.J. Terrell; strong run defender despite slighter frame; experience outside and in the slot

One of the dirty secrets when it comes to the Eagles is that, outside of Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, the secondary could definitely use some more depth and work this offseason. Avieon Terrell is a perfect fit for that, with the ability to move around from the slot to the outside, especially with showing plus run defense in college. Adding him to the mix in Philly to make it a trio of young corners would put that group in a fantastic spot for the foreseeable future.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) – OL Kadyn Proctor

School: Alabama

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Potential guard/tackle versatility in the NFL; freak of nature with movement ability at 366 pounds (listed); allowed five sacks in 930+ pass block snaps

Especially if the Browns pass on offensive line (or get boxed out) with the sixth overall pick, they have to be looking there with the selection owed to them from Jacksonville. With an aging group in the trenches and a slew of potential free agent departures headlined by Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, it’s a must. Kadyn Proctor would be a heck of start there. He could potentially move inside at the NFL level, but will get a first look at tackle. Though there were speed bumps in his college career, he came into his own this past year and looks the part of someone who can be the future of the Cleveland offensive line.

25. Chicago Bears – DL Lee Hunter

Lee Hunter | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

School: Texas Tech

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: Immediate plus run defense in the NFL; solid pass-rush contribution at big 330 pounds; dominant reps at the Senior Bowl

Prior to the Senior Bowl practices, we weren’t necessarily seeing Lee Hunter mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Peter Woods or Kayden McDonald in terms of this interior defensive line class. But that changes after he was an overwhelming presence in practices throughout the week in Mobile. Hunter is a big-bodied run-stopper most notably, but there is some pass rush juice that you might not expect as well. The Bears defensive front needs an influx of juice, and Hunter can bring that along with the beef.

26. Buffalo Bills – LB C.J. Allen

School: Georgia

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Extremely toolsy and athletic in the middle of the field; elite run defender upon NFL arrival; still inconsistent dropping into coverage

It’s far from a coincidence that we’ve seen the Bills defense, specifically against the run, decline in recent years as Matt Milano has not been the same player that he once was. Even with Sean McDermott out, Buffalo has to fill some of the voids on that side of the ball. C.J. Allen isn’t a finished product at linebacker, but he has every tool in the belt to be an elite player at the position. More importantly for the Bills, he can help shore up the run defense immediately as he continues to fine-tune the other nuances of his game.

27. San Francisco 49ers – WR Denzel Boston

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

School: Washington

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: 800+ yards in each of past two seasons with 20 combined TDs; elite grading against man coverage; 6-foot-4 build makes him ideal outside

Make no mistake, we could see the 49ers aim to invest in the future of their offensive line with this selection. Trent Williams seems as if he’s going to be back in 2026, but the group as a whole is still quite pedestrian, and their stalwart won’t be around forever. Having said that, with Brandon Aiyuk likely getting axed this offseason, wide receiver still might be the more immediate need. Denzel Boston may not have one defining elite trait, but there aren’t many weaknesses in his game either. He should provide Brock Purdy with the exact help that the passing offense needs.

28. Houston Texans – OL Gennings Dunker

School: Iowa

Class: Senior

Draft Notes: Big winner at Senior Bowl; 4 sacks allowed in nearly 600 pass block snaps the last two years; right tackle at Iowa, potential guard in NFL

Coming into the season, there was a lot of love coming the way of Gennings Dunker. His season wasn’t bad by any stretch, but there were some questions raised about him playing tackle in the NFL. Even if that’s still the case, the Texans should be taking whichever offensive lineman they simply like best, and Dunker would make sense. He was a standout throughout the Senior Bowl, and I firmly believe he’ll find his way fully back into the back-end of the first round.

29. Los Angeles Rams – OL Caleb Lomu

Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

School: Utah

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Draft Notes: Left tackle opposite Fano the past two years; NFL-ready pass blocker with just two sacks allowed over 807 pass blocking snaps; work-in-progress as run blocker

Moving forward, the Rams are yet another team that needs to actually invest premium capital in the offensive line. This group is good, make no mistake, but they also don’t have many truly high-end options who also figure to be around long-term. Caleb Lomu not only has youth on his side, but he’s consistently been a high-end pass-blocker. More importantly, I love his fit with the Rams specifically, because his athleticism should allow him to shine in Sean McVay’s offense as a run blocker far more than he did with the Utes.

30. Denver Broncos – TE Kenyon Sadiq

School: Oregon

Class: Junior

Draft Notes: Questions about production (560 yards, 8 TDs); physical freak at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds with projected 4.45-4.55 seconds in the 40

It was undeniably an unfortunate end to the season for Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, but they also have to be sure to make things easier on themselves going forward. That applies to the offense specifically and getting more weapons. Sean Payton has been trying to get a weapon at tight end for this group, and Kenyon Sadiq might be their best option yet. His freakish athleticism makes him fearsome at every level of the field, and puts him in position to be utilized in a variety of ways. Payton loves that type of chess piece, and this match feels quite natural.

31. New England Patriots – EDGE R Mason Thomas

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

School: Oklahoma

Class: Senior

Draft notes: 20.3% pass rush win rate, but only 6 sacks in 10 games; solid frame with great length at 250 pounds; better run defender than often gets credit

Because of how dominant the Patriots defense has been throughout the playoffs, one might assume that they don’t need to add to that group. However, New England hasn’t gotten much from Harold Landry down the stretch, and a lot of the rest of the EDGE group could depart this offseason. Landing R Mason Thomas would help set them up to stay forceful on that side of the ball moving forward. The sack production doesn’t totally encapsulate how good he was at Oklahoma, and he could be immense value with the next-to-last pick in the first round.

32. Seattle Seahawks – CB Brandon Cisse

School: South Carolina

Class: Junior

Draft notes: Might be best run-defending CB in the class; exceptional athlete who’s been inconsistent in coverage; better in zone currently to rely on athleticism

If Riq Woolen had cost the Seahawks their spot in the Super Bowl with his taunting penalty, fans might’ve run him out of Seattle. Regardless, he does appear likely to be allowed to walk in free agency this offseason, meaning the Seahawks need to replenish the secondary. There are a ton of options when it comes to cornerback in this spot, but Brandon Cisse does seem to be the type of corner Mike Macdonald would want. His strong run defense and zone proclivities would help Seattle quite a bit, and the athleticism is off the charts to get even more versatility out of him.