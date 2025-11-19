It’s not exactly ideal to be 3-7 and not have a first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. That’s the current state of the Atlanta Falcons and it makes you wonder if Raheem Morris is slowly on his way out the door. The Falcons decided to trade back into the first round in last year’s draft and double up on EDGE rushers. That clearly wasn’t a bright idea.

There’s a lot to panic about when it comes to the Falcons that extends beyond Morris and the front office’s decisions, too. Michael Penix Jr. isn’t playing that well, either, and Kirk Cousins is more of an emergency option than a reasonable option right now (one that might be called upon given Penix's injury). I’m not saying you need to panic as a Falcons fan right now, but I wouldn’t exactly be comfortable either.

Can Raheem Morris save his job by turning the season around?

Falcons fans have every right to be pissed with how this season has gone. The only reason you give up a first-round pick is because you’re going to be good enough to not need it. The Falcons desperately need it as they have just three wins in 10 games. How much faith do you have in Morris to turn things around?

Well, their schedule sets them up to get at least four wins. They shouldn’t struggle against the New Orleans Saints (twice), New York Jets or the Arizona Cardinals. After that, with games against the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams, they have to find at least one win, possibly two out of that to give Falcons fans confidence.

Anything less than seven wins this season, though, and it’s time to start looking at yet another front office and coaching staff overhaul. Giving up a first round pick to trade back into the first round for a late pick isn’t smart and now it’s starting to haunt the Falcons. That doesn’t solely fall on Morris, but the fact that the Falcons are on a five-game losing streak is.

Did Shedeur Sanders’ debut give the Cleveland Browns their out?

Shedeur Sanders made his debut for the Browns | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Shedeur Sanders made his official NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 after Dillon Gabriel was ruled out with a concussion. Sanders will get his first NFL start this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. You have to think how Sanders plays while the Browns call on him is telling one way or the other.

The Browns are 2-8, staring at a top 5 pick, while also fielding the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft. That’s about the only thing to be happy about, but it doesn’t make their draft decision easy either. However long Sanders plays this season, it will help the front office evaluate how to handle the draft. All signs point toward the Browns drafting a quarterback, but they also need a whole lot of work on offensive.

If Sanders plays well, do they give him another shot next season, or do they completely overhaul the quarterback room again in hopes of finally landing their franchise guy? Sanders was 4-for-16 with just 47 passing yards and an interception in his debut. Does that mean it’s time to worry about Sanders? I wouldn’t just yet. Let him get a few more starts under his belt before we give up on him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of complete collapse

Somehow the Pittsburgh Steelers keep winning, but that shouldn’t give you confidence they truly are a playoff contender. After all, they’re 6-4 in a division that, entering Week 11, had three teams below .500. The way the Steelers look, you just have this feeling they’re going to concede the division to the Ravens. Add in Aaron Rodgers' injury and if that will hinder him the rest of the way, it's scary hours in the Steel City.

They’ve lost three of the last five games and have a tough stretch coming up that could completely unravel their season. They close the season against the Chicago Bears, Bills, Ravens (twice), Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and the Browns. You can’t convince me you’re confident the Steelers come out of that stretch with just a loss or two.

I could see them losing to the Bears, Bills, splitting with the Ravens and losing to the Lions at least. That would put them at 9-8 if they win the other ones. Part of that could be my Steelers hatred coming out, but realistically, it’s not out of the question to think the Steelers finish 9-8 or 10-7, which in the AFC right now, would put them right on the edge of making the playoffs.