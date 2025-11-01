NFL Rumors roundup: Chiefs' Breece Hall price, Packers CB holdup and more

It's crunch time with the NFL Trade Deadline now just three days away. We have a good idea of the biggest buyers and sellers that will be active on the market, but that still leaves a ton of questions. How aggressive will contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles be? Who all could move from sellers like the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins? And just how much capital in the 2026 NFL Draft should these teams be willing to give up in a trade?

There's always more and more noise as the trade deadline approaches, and that's no different this season. But let's check in on the latest buzz with a roundup of some of the most intriguing NFL rumors out there right now.

Saints being entirely unrealistic with dire need to sell

As the Saints turn the keys of the offense over to second-round rookie Tyler Shough, it's obvious that this team already has eyes for the future. In turn, that should mean that New Orleans is one of the most aggressive sellers at the trade deadline, at least within reason. And within reason means that they're likely in the right for reportedly not entertaining any offers for star receiver Chris Olave this year and, instead, looking to extend him.

However, that's where the reasonable behavior for the Saints might stop given their current situation.

While Olave is all but ensured to stay in New Orleans, SI insider Albert Breer reported that the Saints have received several calls about fellow receiver, speedster Rashid Shaheed. Moreover, he also noted that cornerback Alontae Taylor is drawing interest around the league. However, that starts to fall apart quickly because the Saints are reportedly asking for a Day 2 pick in return for both players.

For Shaheed, that might work if they find a desperate enough trade partner, but even then, it's probably still a bit rich. And that's certainly too rich a price for Taylor in the final year of his current contract. If New Orleans is serious about rebuilding this roster in a meaningful way that will lead to future success, it starts with being realistic at this trade deadline and accruing solid draft capital and not shooting for the stars.

Eagles eyeing Dolphins fire sale to upgrade defense

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the Eagles are back in the fold in the trade deadline, aiming to buy in order to supplement the roster to defend last year's Super Bowl title. According to The Athletic insider Dianna Russini, Philly has been scouring the market, particularly for edge rushers, making calls most notably to the Miami Dolphins, in addition to the Jets and Bengals.

Miami could be entering a full-blown rebuild, especially after firing general manager Chris Grier just days before the trade deadline. And the Eagles are among the teams, along with reportedly the 49ers and Patriots, to be looking at Jaelan Phillips, who might be the Dolphins' most valuable asset at the deadline if they don't elect to move Jaylen Waddle.

Russini reported that the Dolphins are trying to get "at least a third-rounder" in any deal for Phillips. That seems reasonable given both his age and ability when healthy. However, SI insider Albert Breer raised some skepticism that Philadelphia would be willing to part with a Day 2 pick in order to get their guy. That's also a problem that Russini mentioned with a pursuit of Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.

Howie Roseman has proven over the years, however, that he's not afraid to get both aggressive and creative when it comes to making deals. With the way things currently stand, this certainly feels like one of those opportunities for him to do exactly that in order to get Phillips or another EDGE that the Eagles covet before Nov. 4.

Packers looking at CB market, but have a problem to overcome

Though it wasn't at the deadline, the Packers obviously pulled off the biggest trade that we'll see this year just before the start of the regular season by fleecing the Cowboys to land Micah Parsons. Of course, even if Green Bay came away the clear winner of that deal, that does leave the franchise without its next two first-round picks. It's well worth it, but that makes things complicated for a potential buyer at the trade deadline.

Both Packers insider Matt Schneidman and Russini of The Athletic ($) made it clear that Green Bay could be in the market to upgrade at cornerback at the trade deadline. While Jeff Hafley has made things work in the secondary, the group has been up and down on the whole. But the trade market isn't exactly helping out the Pack in a pursuit of upgrades for the secondary.

Not only is the market at the position tepid at best in terms of the talent that could make surefire meaningful upgrades to Green Bay's defensive back room, but the asking price because of the lack of players available at a premium position has raised the price a bit. Yes, it still might only cost a Day 3 pick to acquire someone like Chidobe Awuzie or Deonte Banks, but Green Bay might hesistate to pay even that.

Without first-round picks, Green Bay's remaining draft capital is even more precious than it otherwise would be. That gives them an impossible decision to weigh as to whether a gamble on a corner getting a change of scenery is worth giving up even more draft picks. As a Super Bowl contender, it might be, but that quandary alone makes the Packers uncertain to make an impact move at the deadline.

Chiefs know the price to trade for RB Breece Hall

It's been the worst-kept secret for months now that the Jets could be inclined to trade running back Breece Hall. Now, there have been wild swings in the rumors surrounding the young ball-carrier, no doubt, with daily updates oscillating wildly from "he's all but certain to be dealt" to "the Jets want to keep him". But now we might have some clarity as to why — and it's an update that should have one of Hall's most likely suitors, the Kansas City Chiefs, perking up at the opportunity.

Russini reported on Saturday for The Athletic ($) that the Jets are seeking "at least a third-round pick" to trade Hall. That makes complete sense as the running back could easily figure into their future plans, but also trying to maximize value if there's a trade market for him given that New York isn't really all that close to contending any time soon.

And that's where the Chiefs come in. While many have suggested that Kansas City should upgrade at running back with Hall being the most heavily discussed potential target, the injury to Isiah Pacheco reportedly has increased the urgency in the building to explore such a trade, according to Breer, saying that they are "drilling down a little more" at the position ahead of the deadline.

Given that Kansas City appears well within the Super Bowl mix once again, the idea of giving up a third-rounder for Hall to upgrade the run game massively is more enticing than it might be to others, simply because that pick likely outside the Top 90 is going to be less valuable than others. And if that'd be enough to get the Jets to move, the Chiefs would be foolish to not have those conversations with New York over the next few days.